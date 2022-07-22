170+ great nonbinary names for the enby folks looking for a new one

People who identify as nonbinary, meaning they do not exclusively fall into the male or female gender category, often have to search for a new name that sounds more gender-neutral. Luckily, there are many nonbinary names to choose from, and they all have some history behind them.

Unique non-binary names. Photo: pexels.com, @Uriel Mont (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Names have a huge impact on a person throughout their whole life. People often change their name when they no longer identify with the old one and feel the new one would suit them better.

Cool nonbinary names starting with the letters A to C

Non-binary name ideas are for agender people. These people have embraced new gender identities that are neither male nor female. Unlike traditional masculine and feminine names, non-binary names sound more neutral and fit a person of any gender.

Adair: Wealth, fortune

Wealth, fortune Ainsley: Anne (solitary) + Leah (woodland clearing)

Anne (solitary) + Leah (woodland clearing) Akira: Bright, clear

Bright, clear Allie: Harmony, nobility

Harmony, nobility Amaranth: Unfading flower

Unfading flower Anael: The grace of God

The grace of God Angel: Messenger

Messenger Anise: Spice

Spice Archer: One who uses a bow and arrow

One who uses a bow and arrow Arden: High

High Arin: Enlightened

Enlightened Arrow: Weapon

Weapon Asani: Rebellious

Rebellious Averill: Battle

Battle Avery: Elevn ruler

Elevn ruler Ari: A lion

A lion Arlo: Fortified hill

Fortified hill Azure: Sky blue

Sky blue Beau: Beautiful

Beautiful Beck: Brook, stream

Brook, stream Blythe: Cheerful

Cheerful Bowie: Blond

Blond Briar: Heather

Heather Brett: Briton

Briton Bronte: Bestower, thunder

Bestower, thunder Brooklyn: Marshland

Marshland Carden: Wool carder

Wool carder Celestial: Of the heavens

Of the heavens Celyn: Holly

Holly Chandler: Candlemaker

Candlemaker Chiaki: Autumn

Autumn Clarence: Bright, clear

Bright, clear Clementine: Merciful

Merciful Corey: In a hollow

In a hollow Cyan: Greenish blue

Greenish blue Cypress: A tree

Popular enby names starting with the letters D to F

Popular enby names. Photo: pexels.com, @Nicholas Swatz (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Some parents love the idea of vintage unisex baby names. Therefore, they give their children neutral names for genderfluid people.

Dakota: Friends, Dakota language from River Mississippi

Friends, Dakota language from River Mississippi Dale/Dell: A valley in northern England

A valley in northern England Darby: Deer town

Deer town Darcy: From Arcy town in France

From Arcy town in France Darel: Lovely

Lovely Denver: A green valley

A green valley Derin: Profound

Profound Devan: Divine

Divine Devon: Deep-valley dwellers

Deep-valley dwellers Drew: Wise

Wise Dusk: The end of the day

The end of the day Dusty: Brave warrior

Brave warrior East: From the East

From the East Echo: One who faded away

One who faded away Eden: A place of delight

A place of delight Ellis: Kind

Kind Elm: Dweller by the elm tree

Dweller by the elm tree Ember: Spark

Spark Emerald: A green gemstone

A green gemstone Emerson: Universal ruler

Universal ruler Emery: Home strength

Home strength Esme: Esteemed, loved

Esteemed, loved Evening: The end of the day

The end of the day Everest: Dweller on the Eure River

Dweller on the Eure River Fable: An enchanted tale

An enchanted tale Faer: Traveler

Traveler Fallon: Leader

Leader Fennel: Little hay

Little hay Fig: A fig tree

A fig tree Finley: A fair-haired hero

A fair-haired hero Fir: Fire (from the German word “Feuer”)

Fire (from the German word “Feuer”) Frost: A deposit of white ice crystals

Cute nonbinary names starting with the letters G to I

Cute nonbinary names. Photo: pexels.com, @Greta Hoffman (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Enby names evoke a sense of freedom and cool vibes in people who do not attach themselves to a specific gender. Here are some great nonbinary names to use as nicknames or official names:

Gael: Blessed

Blessed Garnet: Guard, protect

Guard, protect Gene: Nobile

Nobile Gemini: Twins

Twins Gianni: God is gracious

God is gracious Glen: Valley

Valley Gray: Gray-haired

Gray-haired Greer: A watchful and vigilant guardian

A watchful and vigilant guardian Grove: A small wood

A small wood Golden: Made of gold

Made of gold Halston: Holly stone

Holly stone Hardy: Bold

Bold Harlem: From a district of northern Manhattan

From a district of northern Manhattan Harper: A harp player

A harp player Haruka: Spring or fragrance

Spring or fragrance Haven: A safe place

A safe place Hayden: From the hedged valley

From the hedged valley Heath: One who lives by the heath

One who lives by the heath Henley: High meadow

High meadow Hiro: Generosity

Generosity Holland: Wooded land

Wooded land Hollis: Dweller at the holly trees

Dweller at the holly trees Hopper: Leaper, dancer, hop grower

Leaper, dancer, hop grower Hunter: A huntsman or provider

A huntsman or provider Icy: Ice-like

Ice-like Iman: Faith

Faith Indiana: Land of the Indians

Land of the Indians Indigo: Indian dye

Indian dye Indra: One who possesses rain

One who possesses rain Ira: Watchful

Watchful Ivory: An animal's tusk

An animal's tusk Izumi: Spring, fountain, truth

Unique nonbinary names starting with the letters J to L

Unique nonbinary names. Photo: pexels.com, @rodnae-prod (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are a fan of unique names, you can look for one with a sweet meaning for your baby. Here are some cute nonbinary names you can choose from:

Jade: Precious jade stone

Precious jade stone Jay: Victory

Victory Jersey: A grassy land

A grassy land Jody: Jehovah increases

Jehovah increases Joss: The Geats (a Germanic tribe)

The Geats (a Germanic tribe) Journey: A traveler, adventurer

A traveler, adventurer Jules: Youthful, soft, downy

Youthful, soft, downy Jun: Genuine or pure

Genuine or pure Juniper: Young

Young Kai: Forgiveness

Forgiveness Kami: Lord

Lord Kari: Strong

Strong Kayo: Congratulate, celebrate

Congratulate, celebrate Keaton: Shed town

Shed town Keegan: Small fiery one

Small fiery one Kelp: Seaweed

Seaweed Kestrel: Rattle

Rattle Kit: Pure

Pure Kyanite: Deep blue

Deep blue Lake: A water body

A water body Landis: Ruler of the land

Ruler of the land Lane: A path

A path Lapis: Azure blue stone

Azure blue stone Lark: A playful songbird

A playful songbird Lee: Clearing

Clearing Leif: A heir

A heir Lime: Lime fruit

Lime fruit London: A city in the grove

A city in the grove Loui: Famed warrior

Famed warrior Lumen: Light

Light Luna: Moon

Moon Lux: Light

Agender names starting with the letters M to P

Agender names. Photo: pexels.com, @Anna Shvets (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nonbinary names with cute meanings can also be a great choice for you

Maine: From the mainland

From the mainland Makoto: Sincerity

Sincerity Marley: From the lake meadow

From the lake meadow Merrick: Fame, power, ruler

Fame, power, ruler Michon: Precious, talented

Precious, talented Midori: Green

Green Milan: Gracious or dear

Gracious or dear Mitsue: A branch of light

A branch of light Nao: Honesty

Honesty Natsuki: Summer

Summer Nature: The natural world

The natural world Noel: Born on Christmas day

Born on Christmas day Night: Evening

Evening Nova: New or star

New or star Nox: Light

Light Oakley: From the oak tree meadow

From the oak tree meadow Ochre: Pale yellow

Pale yellow Olev: Ancestor's descendants

Ancestor's descendants Onyx: A gemstone

A gemstone Park: Of the forest

Of the forest Patrice: A noble patriot

A noble patriot Peace: Tranquility

Tranquility Peak: Pointed tip of a mountain

Pointed tip of a mountain Peyton: Fighter

Fighter Phoenix: Reborn

Reborn Pixel: A picture cell

A picture cell Psalm: Song

Song Poe: Peacock

Peacock Puck: Goblin, sprite

Hot non-binary names starting with the letters Q to T

Hot non-binary names. Photo: pexels.com, @Uriel Mont (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you searching for good nonbinary names beginning with the letters Q to T? Here are some gender-fluid names with their meanings:

Quael: A lecherous person

A lecherous person Quest: Seek, mission

Seek, mission Quill: Crossing swords, strong

Crossing swords, strong Quinby: An estate

An estate Quincy: The fifth son

The fifth son Rae: Sheep

Sheep Reese: Enthusiasm

Enthusiasm Ren: Lotus, love

Lotus, love Remington: Raven-family town

Raven-family town Remy: An oarsman, cure

An oarsman, cure Ridley: Cleared wood

Cleared wood Riley: Courageous

Courageous River: Tranquil water

Tranquil water Robin: Fame

Fame Roux: A little red one

A little red one Rowan: Of the tress

Of the tress Rumi: Beauty, flow

Beauty, flow Sacha: Defending warrior

Defending warrior Sage: The wise one, a prophet

The wise one, a prophet Sawyer: Woodcutter

Woodcutter Shantell: Stony place

Stony place Savon: Soap maker

Soap maker Seiko: Force, truth

Force, truth Shea: The stately, dauntless one

The stately, dauntless one Shizuka: Quiet

Quiet Sky: Clouds

Clouds Skylar: Scholar

Scholar Sora: Sky

Sky Stellar: Of the stars

Of the stars Steph: The crown of glory

The crown of glory Takemi: Bamboo

Bamboo Tarian: Shield

Shield Tav: A twin

A twin Thierry: Power is mighty, the ruler of people

Mystical nonbinary names starting with the letters U to W

Mystical nonbinary names. Photo: pexels.com, @Monstera (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mysterious nonbinary names beginning with the letters U to W are unique. Check out these cool names for nonbinary people:

Udale: Yew tree in the valley

Yew tree in the valley Uday: Dawn, runner

Dawn, runner Udayan: Rising, showing up

Rising, showing up Udolf: Wolf-wealth

Wolf-wealth Uduak: Will, desire

Will, desire Umber: Shade

Shade Unica: Unique

Unique Uranus: A herald of change

A herald of change Urban: From the city

From the city Uvanjana: Greenery

Greenery Uvendra: The best

The best Uvakai: Happiness

Happiness Uwimana: Belongs to god

Belongs to god Vale/Vall: Lives in the valley

Lives in the valley Valley: Between the mountains

Between the mountains Veer: Courageous warrior

Courageous warrior Vega: Falling star

Falling star Vegas: Las Vegas city in the US

Las Vegas city in the US Vere: Alder

Alder Vesper: Evening

Evening Viper: Snake

Snake Vix: Victory

Victory Wane: To decrease (the moon)

To decrease (the moon) Wax: To increase in size (the moon)

To increase in size (the moon) Wesley: From the meadow in the west

From the meadow in the west Will: Determined

Determined Winter: The coldest season of the year

The coldest season of the year Wisdom: A virtue

A virtue Wren: A bird

A bird Wylie: Well-watered meadow

Gender-neutral names starting with the letters X to Z

Gender-neutral names. Photo: pexels.com, @Pavel Danilyuk (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gender-neutral names sound sophisticated and noble. If you are searching for something more refined, you can turn your attention to cute enby names. Here are our best picks:

Xabat: Savior

Savior Xabier: The new house

The new house Xanthus: A river god

A river god Xeena: Hospitable

Hospitable Xenaro: Porter

Porter Xeneroso: Generous

Generous Xeno: Foreign voice

Foreign voice Xuan: Spring

Spring Xue: Snow

Snow Yael: Mountain goat

Mountain goat Yakira: Beloved

Beloved Yanai: God will answer

God will answer Yannick: God is gracious

God is gracious Yarema: Appointed by God

Appointed by God Yash: Victory

Victory Yetharth: Prosper

Prosper Yianni: Yahweh is gracious

Yahweh is gracious Yido: A friend of God

A friend of God Yishai: Gift

Gift Yoltzin: Little heart

Little heart Yoshimi: Fondness, goodness, beauty

Fondness, goodness, beauty Yuki: Happiness, snow

Happiness, snow Yuri: Farmer

Farmer Yuvaan: Youthful

Youthful Yuvin: Leader

Leader Zaire: River that swallows all rivers

River that swallows all rivers Zeal: One who has great energy

One who has great energy Zealand: From the sea-land

From the sea-land Zealous: Enthusiastic

Enthusiastic Zen: Meditation

Meditation Zenith: The highest point

The highest point Zephyr: The west wind

The west wind Zheleti: To wish/desire

To wish/desire Zion: The highest point

The highest point Zubaer: One who is pure

One who is pure Zuma: Peace

How do I find my perfect non-binary name?

You can search website articles for nonbinary names or find a perfect non-binary name on an automated name generator app/website.

How do I pick my nonbinary name?

When picking nonbinary names, avoid those that are passing trends. Instead, choose a name that matches your culture, religious beliefs, natural environment, or personality.

What is a good genderless name?

The best name sounds sweet to the ear and can be pronounced easily. Always check the meaning behind the name and how it sounds to determine if it suits you.

Nonbinary names for the enby folks. Photo: pexels.com, @Kampus Production (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What are some cool nonbinary names?

You should consider something out-of-this-world when naming your baby. Some cool nonbinary names start with the letter R. Some of these names are:

Reese: Enthusiasm

Enthusiasm Ren: Lotus, love

Lotus, love Remy: An oarsman, cure

An oarsman, cure Ridley: Cleared wood

Cleared wood Riley: Courageous

Courageous River: Tranquil water

Tranquil water Roux: A little red one

A little red one Rowan: Of the tress

Of the tress Rumi: Beauty, flow

What are the rarest unisex names?

Nonbinary names starting with the letter X are unique. More people are adopting such uncommon baby names, even in traditional societies. Some rare names beginning with the letter X are:

Xabat: Savior

Savior Xabier: The new house

The new house Xanthus: A river god

A river god Xeena: Hospitable

Hospitable Xenaro: Porter

Porter Xeneroso: Generous

Generous Xeno: Foreign voice

Foreign voice Xuan: Spring

Spring Xue: Snow

What are good nonbinary names?

If you are concerned about the long-term impact of a child’s name, choose a name that will sound cool for decades to come. This way, your child will not feel like they have an old-fashioned name. Some of the best nonbinary names start with the letter Z. For instance:

Zaire: River that swallows all rivers

River that swallows all rivers Zeal: One who has great energy

One who has great energy Zealand: From the sea-land

From the sea-land Zealous: Enthusiastic

Enthusiastic Zen: Meditation

Meditation Zenith: The highest point

The highest point Zephyr: The west wind

The west wind Zheleti: To wish/desire

To wish/desire Zion: The highest point

The highest point Zubaer: One who is pure

Hopefully, this collection of nonbinary names helped you find one that matches your preference. You can pick a non-binary name based on your hobbies, character, culture, places you like, nature, and other factors.

Legit.ng published an article about male and female tiefling names for your character. Tieflings (devilkin or infernals) are humanoids with devilish ancestry.

The ambiguous nature of being half-human and half-animal with extraordinary power and intelligence makes tieflings famous. They blend in with humans to avoid being recognized by acting and dressing like them.

Source: Legit.ng