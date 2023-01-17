Big Brother Titans: Yvonne’s biography, age, origins, socials

Yvonne from BBTitans is a digital content creator, model, and reality TV personality. She is one of the participants in the 2023 reality TV show Big Brother Titans. She competes against 19 housemates from South Africa and Nigeria.

Yvonne is one of the talented participants who make up the cast of the 2023 reality TV show. She expects to have a career breakthrough from the show and ultimately take home the cash prize. She describes herself as very competitive, energetic, and fearless. Additionally, she loves dancing to fast music.

Profile summary

Full name Yvonne Godswill Awanga Gender Female Year of birth 1995 Age 28 Place of birth Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigeria Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Digital content creator, model, reality TV star

Big Brother Titans Yvonne’s biography

The Nigerian content creator was born in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, in 1995. She is 28 years old as of January 2023. She currently lives in Lagos State, Nigeria, where she has been practising her social media entertainment career.

She was born to religious parents and has two elder brothers.

How did BBTitans Yvonne become famous?

The Akwa Ibom State native’s popularity was already rising before the BBTitans show commenced. She is a model and has been sharing her modelling shots on Instagram. Besides modelling, she shares beauty and fashion tips and endorses brands such as Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Urban Vibes London.

Her popularity recently increased after she was mentioned as one of the participants in the reality TV show Big Brother Titans. She participates in the show alongside 19 housemates from Nigeria and South Africa and hopes to win the grand prize of $100 thousand.

The model appeared in the music video Never by Nigerian artist Phyno.

Social media presence

The Nigerian reality TV star is also a social media personality with many followers on different social media platforms. To keep tabs on her social media updates, here are her handles:

Twitter : @Yvonne_Godswill

: @Yvonne_Godswill Instagram : @yvonne.godswill

: @yvonne.godswill Facebook : @YvonneGodswill

: @YvonneGodswill Instagram fan page: @vonnestars

Season 1 of the African reality TV show Big Brother Titans began on 15 January 2023, and the cast comprises 20 housemates from Nigeria and South Africa. The 20 contestants were selected from an online audition that was carried out between 6 October and 22 October 2022. The show, organised by MultiChoice and sponsored by Flutterwave, Bamboo and Lotto Star, airs on DStv 198 and GOtv 29, 129 and 329.

The presenters of this edition of Big Brother Titans, christened as Ziyakhala Wahala, are South African actor Lawrence Malekaan and Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. The show will run for 72 days, during which some participants will be eliminated, and the winner will bag a cash prize of $100 thousand.

Yvonne from Big Brother Titans is a digital content creator, model, and reality TV star. She expects to have a career breakthrough after the show, win the cash prize, and improve her family’s living standards.

