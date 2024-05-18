Operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) manhandling two staff of the national assembly resulted in a pandemonium

The DSS personnel reportedly stopped the staff members' movement after they identified themselves

The development got the attention of the DPO in the National Assembly, Alex Annagu after the DSS operatives dragged the staff to their office

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Two senior staff of the national assembly, John Nnadi of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) and Chris Odoh, a Deputy Director were seriously manhandled by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) in Abuja.

The incident which resulted in a pandemonium occurred on Friday, May 17.

As reported by Daily Trust, the assembly staff were manhandled while trying to navigate through the gate linking the Senate new building and the White House.

According to eyewitnesses, the DSS operatives asked the staff to identify themselves properly which they did by simply flashing their ID cards.

However, the DSS stopped their movement and manhandled them in the process.

It was gathered that more DSS operatives joined to physically deal with the staff as efforts to stop them from manhandling the staff proved abortive.

The DSS operatives forcefully dragged Nnadi and Odoh to their office within the National Assembly Complex.

The action angered staff of the National Assembly from various offices at the White House including the Mace bearer in the Senate.

The staff who felt embarrassed by the action of the security operatives gathered in front of the DSS office and threatened to take the matter up if their colleagues were not released.

The situation was quickly resolved by the national assembly DPO, Alex Annagu and Deputy Clerk to the Senate (Legislative), Mrs Ilobah Isabella, who rushed to the scene to prevent it from escalating to a serious clash, The Punch reports.

"My appeal to all at this point, particularly Mr John Nnadi, is that we should all return to our offices while John Nnadi, goes to the clinic for medical checkup on any injury that may have been inflicted on him from the alleged physical assault."

