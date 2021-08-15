100+ boy names that start with J, their meanings and origins

Are you an expecting parent? Or perhaps you just had twins and you trying to figure out J names for boys. We all are aware of the importance of a name in a person's life, the uniqueness, and the sense of identity that it has to a particular individual. Did you know the first letter of your name can also significantly influence your personality? Today, baby boy names that start with J happen to be the most popular in the world.

Little Baby in a Walker. Photo: pexels.com, @Keira Burton

Source: UGC

What are some unique J names for boys? Here are some of the most popular, unique, common, and modern male names that start with J.

Unique boy names that start with J

Unique boy names that start with J seem to be the most popular names new parents are considering today. So what are some of these unique names? Check them out below.

Jaabir : a good counsellor; Hebrew ancestry

: a good counsellor; Hebrew ancestry Jaafar : comes from the small river

: comes from the small river Jaagup : an Estonian form of Jacob, meaning supplanter

: an Estonian form of Jacob, meaning supplanter Jaah : grandeur or dignity; Hebrew ancestry

: grandeur or dignity; Hebrew ancestry Jaa k: one who holds the heel

k: one who holds the heel Jaakko : means supplanter or representative; Finnish form of Jacob

: means supplanter or representative; Finnish form of Jacob Jaala : an ascending little goat

: an ascending little goat Jaakob : He is a representative

: He is a representative Jaali : powerful

: powerful Jaalib : One who a cause for acting, has a motive

: One who a cause for acting, has a motive Jaan : God is gracious

: God is gracious Jaani: he is a gift from God

he is a gift from God Jaay : one who is happy and jubilant always

: one who is happy and jubilant always Jabaa r: one with great power and might

r: one with great power and might Jabal : one who glides away

: one who glides away Jabali : a man who is vital as a rock

: a man who is vital as a rock Jabarjang : the strong one on a battlefield, the mighty warrior in a particular war

: the strong one on a battlefield, the mighty warrior in a particular war Jabber : the talkative soul, one who babbles a lot

: the talkative soul, one who babbles a lot Jabier : a very bright man

: a very bright man Jaber : the one who comforts others during any calamity

: the one who comforts others during any calamity Jaaron: a song of rejoicing

Just by a peek into the list above, one can tell that names starting with J portray masculinity, intelligence, creativity, and even vitality, all of which can help your baby boy succeed in his future endeavours.

A mom Putting Clothes on Baby. Photo: pexels.com, @William Fortunato

Source: UGC

Here is a list of some more unique boy names that start with J:

Jabiri : a fearless man

: a fearless man Jadon : God has heard prayers; Hebrew ancestry

: God has heard prayers; Hebrew ancestry Jaffee : beautiful; It is from the Hebrew

: beautiful; It is from the Hebrew Jaffa : a large orange with a thick peel

: a large orange with a thick peel Jag : a man of the entire world

: a man of the entire world Jagan : a man who is self-confident

: a man who is self-confident Jagat : the world

: the world Jagdish: the king of the world

the king of the world Jagdish: Lord of the universe; from Hindu

Lord of the universe; from Hindu Jagger: a strong and a loyal man

a strong and a loyal man Jagrav: an awakened soul

an awakened soul Jagur: a peaceful place of rest

a peaceful place of rest Jaheem : one who is raised up

: one who is raised up Jahi: a dignified person

a dignified person Jaiden: the full name of Jade

the full name of Jade Jabri: one who finds strength from God

one who finds strength from God Jac: Yahweh may protect, and holder of the heel; A variant of Jack from Hebrew

Yahweh may protect, and holder of the heel; A variant of Jack from Hebrew Jacan: the one who brings trouble

the one who brings trouble Jace: to heal; The Lord is my salvation, Healer; A variant of Jason from Old Greek

to heal; The Lord is my salvation, Healer; A variant of Jason from Old Greek Jacek: like a hyacinth flower of the waters

like a hyacinth flower of the waters Jaci: one who heals people

one who heals people Jack: one who thinks that God is gracious

one who thinks that God is gracious Jackin : a mighty man

: a mighty man Jackson: the son of Jack who believes God is gracious

the son of Jack who believes God is gracious Jacky: your favourite pet

your favourite pet Jaco: God provides guidance

God provides guidance Jacobe: one who believes in God's protection

one who believes in God's protection Jacob: the holder of the heel, and God is the provider of protection

the holder of the heel, and God is the provider of protection Jacobson: one who is protected by God

one who is protected by God Jacobus: the one who supplants

the one who supplants Jacque: he might entirely be under God's protection

he might entirely be under God's protection Jacy: he has a face of the moon

A Child Looking Up while Holding a Book. Photo: pexels.com, @Sasha Kim

Source: UGC

While the list of names starting with J remains endless, some of these names are commonly used by parents nowadays. Have a look at these names suitable for your newborn baby boy.

What is the most common name for J?

Aside from James being the most common name starting with J, there are other common J names for boys that you definitely would want to name your son.

Jacob: holder of the heel

holder of the heel Jadyn: one who is a stonecutter's friend

one who is a stonecutter's friend Jackson: the son of the one who is God

the son of the one who is God Jack: one who believes that the Lord is gracious

one who believes that the Lord is gracious Jacksen: son of the man who thinks God is gracious

son of the man who thinks God is gracious Joel: Yahu is God

Yahu is God Jasper: Associated with gemstones, it means the treasure

Associated with gemstones, it means the treasure Joe: God will give

God will give Joey: From the Hebrew ancestry, it means God increases

From the Hebrew ancestry, it means God increases Joffrey : The peace a stranger brings about

: The peace a stranger brings about John: The one who was graced by God

The one who was graced by God Jeremi: Derivates from Jeremiah, meaning the one that God appointed

Derivates from Jeremiah, meaning the one that God appointed Joshua: God is deliverance; From the Hebrew origin

God is deliverance; From the Hebrew origin Jeremiah: From Hebrew ancestry, meaning the one appointed by God

From Hebrew ancestry, meaning the one appointed by God Justin: A derivative from Justus, conveying the right one, or the fair one

A derivative from Justus, conveying the right one, or the fair one Justice: The righteous one; The upright one, and just

The righteous one; The upright one, and just Jimmy: One who supplants

One who supplants Justus: The righteous one; From the Latin ancestry

The righteous one; From the Latin ancestry Jonathan: God has provided

God has provided Jordan : To flow down; To trickle down; one who descends

: To flow down; To trickle down; one who descends Joseph: He will add

He will add Jude: The one who receives praise

The one who receives praise Journey: one who is on a mission

one who is on a mission Jeffrey: Divine peace

Divine peace Job: One who was persecuted; The patient one

Modern boy names starting with J

Living in the 21st century comes with wanting to be modern and well informed about everything that evolves around us. Consequently, modern boy names starting with J have begun to take over from the ancient naming systems.

Little Boy Wearing Blue Shirt. Photo: pexels.com, @Tope A. Asokere

Source: UGC

Below is a list of modern boy names that start with J, which can suit your baby boy.

Jayden: Being thankful for everything

Being thankful for everything Jake: Assurance of God's protection

Assurance of God's protection Jace: The Lord of salvation; from the Hebrew origin

The Lord of salvation; from the Hebrew origin Jamir: The handsome prince; associated with good looks; from the Arabic origin

The handsome prince; associated with good looks; from the Arabic origin Jadiel: God is my Fortune; From Spanish variant of Hebrew name Gadiel

God is my Fortune; From Spanish variant of Hebrew name Gadiel Jon: Jehovah has given; Gift from God; from Hebrew's ancestry

Jehovah has given; Gift from God; from Hebrew's ancestry Jamal: Full of beauty; From the Arabic ancestry

Full of beauty; From the Arabic ancestry Joziah: Jehovah provides help

Jehovah provides help Jacoby: Holder of the heel; Supplanter; From Hebrew

Holder of the heel; Supplanter; From Hebrew Jordy: The hardworking earth individual and a farmer; From Greek

The hardworking earth individual and a farmer; From Greek Javion: the son of Japheth

the son of Japheth Jerome: A sacred name that means masculinity

A sacred name that means masculinity Jairo: He shines wherever he goes

He shines wherever he goes Judson: The praised one

The praised one Javon: Greece; The son of Japheth

Greece; The son of Japheth Jeremias: Yahweh will exalt

Yahweh will exalt Jaxx: Son of Jack

Son of Jack Jamarion: Sparks of the sea

Sparks of the sea Jericho: The bright city of the moon

The bright city of the moon Jaziel: Alloted by God

Alloted by God Jad: The generous one

The generous one Jesiah: Man of Jahovah

Man of Jahovah Jovanni: One who believes God is gracious

One who believes God is gracious Jessie: God has been gracious

God has been gracious Junior: Younger; From Latin ancestry

Younger; From Latin ancestry Jaxen: Son of Jack; Of American origin

Son of Jack; Of American origin Jamie: May Almighty God protect

May Almighty God protect Jermaine: The humble brother

The humble brother Julian: youthful, downy-bearded, and sky father

youthful, downy-bearded, and sky father Jason: A healer; Of Greek and Hebrew origin

A healer; Of Greek and Hebrew origin Jagan: one who is confident in himself

Christian boy names that start with J

Categorically, these names are classified according to various religions bearing in mind that people belong to different religions.

Jacob: the one who supplants; Hebrew ancestry

the one who supplants; Hebrew ancestry Jabez: God will increase your boundary

God will increase your boundary Jabarri: a valiant man

a valiant man Jaay: one who is jubilant

one who is jubilant Javon: the man from Greece

the man from Greece Jaan: that God is gracious

that God is gracious Jaden: one who resembles the green gemstone

one who resembles the green gemstone Jaap: to overthrow; from the Estonian variant of the name of Jacob

to overthrow; from the Estonian variant of the name of Jacob Jalen: a calmed serenity

a calmed serenity Jaaron: a song of rejoicing

a song of rejoicing Jaaved: the eternal one

the eternal one Jack: God is gracious

God is gracious Jair: he who will light up

he who will light up Jairo: God enlightens

God enlightens Jake: one who takes hold of the heel; Hebrew ancestry

one who takes hold of the heel; Hebrew ancestry Jalaj: a lotus flower

a lotus flower Jaideep: a lamp floating on the water

a lamp floating on the water Jalp: a discussion

a discussion Jamarcus: from the God mars

Muslim boy names that start with J

A boy in an angel costume. Photo: pexels.com, @Monstera

Source: UGC

Jamail: a handsome man

a handsome man Jamal: beauty

beauty Jamael: an attractive man

an attractive man Jalil: one who is exalted

one who is exalted Jameel: beautiful

beautiful Jammas: one who is often naughty and bubbly

one who is often naughty and bubbly Jansher: one who lives like a majestic lion in the animal kingdom

one who lives like a majestic lion in the animal kingdom Jarrar: an attractive, huge, and tremendous man of the army

an attractive, huge, and tremendous man of the army Jasser: a fearless man full of himself

a fearless man full of himself Jaabir: a consoler and a comforter

a consoler and a comforter Jaafar: rivulet

rivulet Jonah: magnificence

magnificence Jamaal: a handsome man

a handsome man Jaareh: one who bruises and wounds

one who bruises and wounds Jabbar: the mighty one

the mighty one Jabir: consoler and comforter

Hindu names that start with J

Jag Jeevan: Life of the world

Life of the world Jayachandran: Moon of the whole universe

Moon of the whole universe Jagadayu: Lifespring of the universe

Lifespring of the universe Jagadbandu: Lord Krishna

Lord Krishna Jagadeep: Caretaker of the world

Caretaker of the world Jagadeesh: the light of the world

the light of the world Jagadev: Lord of the universe

Lord of the universe Jagadhidh: Lord of the world; Lamp of the world

Lord of the world; Lamp of the world Jagadip: The lamp of the universe

The lamp of the universe Jagajeet: The conquer of the world

The conquer of the world Jagan: One who is self-confident

One who is self-confident Jaganmay: one who spreads all over the universe

one who spreads all over the universe Jagannath: Lord of the world

Lord of the world Jagatbehari: one who likes travelling all over the world

one who likes travelling all over the world Jagatguru: the receptor of the world

the receptor of the world Jagatpal: caretaker of the world

caretaker of the world Jagdeo: God of the world

God of the world Jagesh: Lord of the universe

Lord of the universe Jahi: One who is dignified

Biblical boy names that start with J

A boy with braided hair. Photo: pexels.com, @Daniel Edeke

Source: UGC

There is nothing more refreshing than naming your baby boy according to a specific character from the Bible. So have a look at some of those baby boy names that start with J.

Jesus: God saves

God saves Jaakan: Intelligent human being

Intelligent human being Jaalam: He will be hidden

He will be hidden Jabez : He makes sorrow

: He makes sorrow Jahaziel: God sees and reveals

God sees and reveals Jair: Jehovah enlightens and arouses

Jehovah enlightens and arouses Johanan: Jehovah has been gracious

Jehovah has been gracious Jaasu: The created one

The created one Jaanai: God answers

God answers Jaasiel: God is the maker

God is the maker Jabesh: A dry place

A dry place Jachin: One who establishes

One who establishes Jabin: God discerns, or intelligent person

God discerns, or intelligent person Jadau: A friend to the people

A friend to the people Jahath: Revival, or grasping

Revival, or grasping Jahdai: One who directs

One who directs Jado: One who embraces unity

What is a good J name?

Along with James and Jacob, J names for boys in the current list of beautiful names include Jackson, Jayden, Julian, Jack, and Joshua.

If you are wondering about the possible name for your newborn baby boy, a piece of advice for you would be to choose one according to the baby's personality. Is he a happy soul? Is he stubborn or lively?

Furthermore, you could also decide on a name based on your experiences as a mom before and during the whole pregnancy journey.

Male names that start with J are unique, and each has a different meaning. So whether you want a Christian, Islam, Hindu, or even those inspired by the Bible, you can rest assured that there is one in this list of boy names that start with J that fits your needs.

READ ALSO: 200 cool and famous dragon names, their meanings and origin

Legit.ng recently published an article on famous dragon names to give to your little angel. Dragon names are fierce, ferocious, and savage. If you love playing games like Dungeons & Dragons, then you may be familiar with these mystical creatures. Dragons have existed in many myths and stories.

These majestic creatures are fascinating to everyone who enjoys fantasy stories. Here are some amazing dragon names.

Source: Legit