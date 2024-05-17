Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football worldwide.

London, England - Arimiyaw Abdul-Mumuni Iddrisu, a football expert, has shared a dream he said he had about the winner of the English Premier League (EPL) 2023-2024.

Legit.ng reports that Iddrisu said he had the dream on Thursday night, May 16.

According to the Ghanaian, “I saw Arsenal players celebrating.”

He wrote on his 11-year-old X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, May 17:

“I had a dream last night.

“I saw Arsenal players celebrating.

“I didn’t see anything regarding Man City.

“The Emirates Stadium was filled with joy.”

Legit.ng recalls that 17 days after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicked off, Iddrisu, who has over 1,000 X followers, posted a 59-second video where he unequivocally tipped Ivory Coast to win the tournament.

EPL final day intrigues

The Champions League and relegation places have already been confirmed before the final day, so the focus is on the two title-chasers — Arsenal and Manchester City.

The battle for the EPL title will go to the last game of the season as both Man City and Arsenal play at home.

City go into the final day of the season with the EPL title in their hands but Arsenal can still stop them.

Table-topping Manchester City host West Ham at the Etihad Stadium as they seek to secure an unprecedented four Premier League titles in a row.

The Gunners entertain Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

