Heartbreaking images from the ongoing burial of the late actor, John Paul Odonwodo aka Jnr Pope have surfaced online

In the picture, his widow could be seen dressed in all black with dark shades on, while holding her three boys close

Another picture saw people who seemed like his family members sitting close to the deceased's coffin while in church

Ace Nigerian actor John Paul Odonwodo, aka Jnr Pope, is currently being buried. The first set of photos from the event has emerged on social media, sparking reactions.

The actor's burial ceremony is said to be held at his hometown, Ukehe, in Nsukka, Igboetiti LGA of Enugu State.

Nigerians react as photos from actor Jnr Pope's burial ceremony surfaces online

Source: Instagram

Jnr Pope's first son looked emotional

It is impossible for the sons of the deceased to fully come to terms with the death of their beloved father.

In one of the images shared, Jnr Pope's first son could be seen with an emotional expression. A family member holds a fan to his face to comfort him.

See the images here:

Recall that the thespian tragically died on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, alongside four others, who drowned after their boat capsized in Anam River in Anambra State while returning from a movie shoot.

His death has brought tears and discomfort to his family, who recently went the spiritual route to unravel the cause of his death.

Reactions trail images from Jnr Pope's burial

As images from the anticipated, but sad event emerged, netizens have left a gazillion comments on the post. See some below:

@ucheogbodo:

"God Why. Rest In Peace Swag Nation."

@padualinz:

"Life is just useless!"

@euphrosa:

"No one should stress this woman. I curse any soul or human that will ever dare to inflict more pain. May heaven and earth deprive that soul of everything good. God condole this woman and give her the grace to raise her sons this is heart-wrenching."

@kelvinn126:

"Where is Angela Okorie and Co."

@_being-mercy:

"His first child seem to be the only child aware of what’s going on. My heart breaks so much at the sight of him. God console their family, and everyone who’s currently going through grief."

@veevogee:

"So this is true. God pls c0nsole the family. Another day to cryyyy for someone I don’t know directly."

@luchinostore:

"Tomorrow is not PROMISED!! Give your life to CHRIST. May his soul rest in peace."

@nkluv00:

"The first son already understands that his dad is gone. What a pity."

Jnr Pope’s colleagues break down during candlelight

As real as the death of Jnr Pope is, many of his colleagues could not believe he was gone for good.

A candlelight procession was observed for the late actor Jnr Pope, who died during a boat mishap while coming back from a movie shoot.

Legit.ng reported a viral clip that surfaced online with tons of his colleagues in attendance.

