100+ best questions to ask your girlfriend to get closer to her

Communication is a crucial component in every relationship, as it helps resolves issues and helps people get to know each other on a deeper level. When you like someone, asking questions is one of the most exciting ways to get closer to them. There are several questions to ask your girlfriend to get to know her better. You can either ask these questions in person or through text.

Finding interesting topics to talk about with your girlfriend should be your priority. With the right questions, you are assured of deeper connections while also allowing you to discover more about your girlfriend's other perspectives on topic such as love, life, and marriage.

Best questions to ask your girlfriend

Communication relies heavily on the connections you have. Therefore, initiating the conversation with a question is a great way to bring you closer to your girl. Here are some cute questions to ask your girlfriend to help you dig deeper about her.

What gives you butterflies?

What was your favourite part about today?

How do you like to celebrate your birthday?

What's the best gift you've ever given?

What's your favourite memory of me?

What's your favourite love song?

What's your favourite perfume?

When is the right time to say I love you to someone?

If you found $10,000 on the ground tomorrow, what would you do with it?

Do you enjoy compliments?

How can I make you feel special?

Why did you choose to wear your hair this way?

What attracted you to me initially?

How would you describe falling in love?

What's your favourite season and why?

What makes you feel beautiful?

What's your favourite date we've been on?

Deep questions to ask your girlfriend

Deep questions are suitable for a relationship that has existed for a while. Here are some things to ask your girlfriend to give you a chance to get a real insight into who she is beyond her cute face.

What do you do when you feel stressed?

Do you have regrets in life?

What is one part of yourself that you think still needs work?

Do you ever imagine what your life would look like?

If you could see into the future once, what would you want to see?

Why do you think you are the way you are in a relationship?

Would you ever give up career goals or dreams for love?

Do you feel like money affected the way you grew up? How so?

Do you believe in soulmates?

What do you think about the concept of marriage?

What was your childhood like?

What's your deepest secret?

What is your relationship with your parents like?

What gets you out of bed in the morning?

What would you give up to pursue your dreams?

What do you think you would be like as a mother?

What's the biggest fear? Could you ever face it?

When did you last cry in front of another person?

Do you feel like you've found your life purpose?

Romantic questions to ask a girl

Do you want to make your relationship more exciting and romantic? The answer is simple. You need to choose suitable topics for conversations and ask intriguing amorous questions.

How should we keep the spark alive in our relationship?

Have you ever fantasized about something you want us to do together?

When did you realize you loved me?

What makes you feel s*xy?

Would you ever quit your job or move to a new city for a partner?

What's the best relationship advice you've ever given?

Who usually says I love you first in your relationships?

Do you like receiving flowers? If not, what random gift would you love to receive?

When was your first kiss?

Which one of our dates did you have the best time?

What makes you feel loved?

How many times have you been in love?

What are some things that turn you on when you think about them?

Do you believe in love at first sight?

What's your favourite body part of getting compliments on?

How do you express love to other people?

Fun questions to ask your girlfriend

There is no better relationship than that which lets you laugh from time to time. Here are the questions to ask your gf to tickle her funny bone and make your time together worthwhile.

What's your favourite curse word?

What is the worst lie you've ever told and got away with?

Would you ever take dance lessons with me?

Do you have a phone voice or a puppy/baby voice?

What do you think your superpower is?

How do you feel about makeup?

What was the worst concert you've ever been to?

What is the worst lie you've ever got caught telling?

Do you think pineapple belongs on pizza?

What world record do you think you could set?

Do you believe in astrology?

Do you snore when you sleep?

What is the weirdest dream you've ever had?

Which celebrity would make you star-struck if you saw them in person?

How often do you put on sunscreen?

Have you ever used a pick-up line? Was it successful?

Have you ever ghosted someone?

What would you want us to be called if we started a band together?

Random questions to ask a girl

Random questions for your girlfriend work magic, mainly when used as conversation starters. When you aim to bring your girlfriend closer, focus on things that prompt her to talk about herself without feeling pressured or interrogated.

What would you do with your time if you didn't have to work for a year?

Have you ever been in a fight?

Would you ever enter a hot dog eating contest?

How many pillows do you need to sleep with?

What's your favourite book or movie?

If you could swap lives with an animal, which would you pick?

Have you ever driven a car off the road?

Do you remember your dreams?

What do you do when you're bored?

Would you rather swim with sharks or jellyfish?

Did your parents ever ground you?

What was your favourite toy as a kid?

What's your favourite animal and why?

Have you ever seen a ghost?

How do you like to relax before bed?

Have you ever cried in public?

What's the story behind your middle name?

Do you prefer cooking or going out to eat?

Serious questions to ask your girlfriend

Every meaningful connection requires getting to know your partner and what values they hold. With the right personal questions, you can create an environment where she will feel comfortable sharing with you.

What is one thing you would never change about your life for someone else, including me?

Have you ever felt the need to harm yourself?

Do you want kids someday?

What about us do you think works well together? How do we balance each other out?

Have you ever been cheated on?

How much personal space/time do you need for yourself?

What is one thing you feel our relationship is lacking?

Would you sacrifice your life for someone?

What do you like the most about yourself?

Have you ever had a near-death encounter?

How have I changed since we started dating?

Do you think there was something from your childhood that traumatized you?

What question have you always wanted to ask me?

What do you really wish you knew when you were younger?

What memory has left the most significant impact on who you are?

Do you feel safe in our relationship?

Does flirting count as cheating?

What would you do differently from your parents when you have children?

Are you friends with your co-workers?

Getting to know someone takes time. The above questions to ask your girlfriend are a great source of inspiration, whether you want to know your girlfriend's secret desires or to have an engaging conversation with her. Ensure you ask the right questions so as not to offend her.

