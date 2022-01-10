Caroline Arapoglou’s biography: age, height, birthday, husband

Caroline Arapoglou is a talented actress known for Atlanta, Stranger Things, The Walking Dead, and Outer Banks. She effortlessly portrays the assigned characters and keeps fans engaged. She has been acting for several years, and her future in the industry is bright.

Caroline Arapoglou in a grey dress and boots. Photo: @carolinearapoglou

Source: Instagram

Who was Caroline Arapoglou in The Walking Dead? She portrayed the character of Rose in the episode, Omega. She gained the attention of people because she executed her role perfectly. Who is she, and how did she get into acting? Read on to discover more about her age, height, birthday, and husband.

Profile summary

Full name: Caroline Arapoglou

Caroline Arapoglou Other names: Caroline Freedlund

Caroline Freedlund Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 15th January 1991

15th January 1991 Age: 31 years (as of 2022)

31 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Williamsville, Illinois, United States of America

Williamsville, Illinois, United States of America Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America

Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilogrammes: 55

55 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Nick Arapoglou

Nick Arapoglou Alma mater: Kennesaw State University

Kennesaw State University Profession: Actress

Actress Caroline Arapoglou's Instagram: @carolinearapoglou

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Caroline Arapoglou's biography

The actress was born in Williamsville, Illinois, United States of America. Her maiden name is Freedlund, but she has since taken her husband's name after getting married.

As a little girl, the actress loved dancing. Her parents supported her by enrolling her for ballet classes. She particularly loves the story-telling element of ballet.

Her love for story-telling ignited her desire to become an actress. When she was in her first year in high school, her father got a job in another state. Therefore, her family moved from Williamsville, Illinois, to Georgia.

Caroline Arapoglou smiling at Fox Studios. Photo: @carolinearapoglou

Source: Instagram

How old is Caroline Arapoglou?

Caroline Arapoglou's age is 31 years as of 2022.

Caroline Arapoglou's birthday is on 15th January 1991, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What is Caroline Arapoglou's nationality?

The actress' nationality is American. She was born and raised in the country and now resides in Atlanta, Georgia, with her spouse.

Educational background

The actress went to a local elementary school Williamsville, Illinois. Later, she joined a high school in Georgia before proceeding to Kennesaw State University, where she studied dance.

Caroline Arapoglou's movies and TV shows

The actress started her career in the theatre. She has featured in several stage plays. She made her debut on the big screen in 2016 and has 13 acting credits so far.

What shows has Caroline Arapoglou been in?

Atlanta (2016) as a waitress

(2016) as a waitress Good Behavior (2016) as a hot female bartender

(2016) as a hot female bartender Sleepy Hollow (2017) as Clara

(2017) as Clara Lore (2017) as Lily Brown

(2017) as Lily Brown The Resident (2018-2019) as Noni Turner

(2018-2019) as Noni Turner The Walking Dead (2019) as Rose

(2019) as Rose Stranger Things (2019) as Mom #1/ Winnie Kline

(2019) as Mom #1/ Winnie Kline Outer Banks (2020-2021) as Rose

Movies

Hot Summer Nights (2017) as Caroline Freedlund (extra)

(2017) as Caroline Freedlund (extra) Entry Point (2018) as Audra

(2018) as Audra Love Takes Flight (2019) as Barbara Lakeview

(2019) as Barbara Lakeview Like a Boss (2020) as Brook

(2020) as Brook Dr. Bird's Advice for Sad Poets (2021) as Sally

In 2020, the actress got signed with the Abrams Artists Industry. She hopes that being signed with an agency will assist her in bagging more acting roles in the future.

Caroline Arapoglou in a white outfit. Photo: @carolinearapoglou

Source: Instagram

Who is Caroline Arapoglou's husband?

The actress' husband is actor Nick Arapoglou. The lovebirds met while pursuing their acting career. They dated for a while and got engaged in 2014. The following year, they got married in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

Interestingly, the couple has worked together on a few stage performances. They played a married couple in the stage play titled The Gifts of the Magi. Before getting married, the actress used her maiden name, Freedlund.

The actress supports planned parenthood because she believes in women's sexual and reproductive rights. She also supports the right to reproductive healthcare for all women and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Caroline Arapoglou's height and weight

The actress is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall, and she weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilogrammes. She has dark brown eyes and blonde hair.

Caroline Arapoglou has come a long way in her career in a short amount of time. Her acting skills are impressive, and she is gradually rising in her Hollywood career.

READ ALSO: Stunna Gambino’s biography: age, height, real name, parents

Legit.ng recently published Stunna Gambino's biography. Gambino is a flamboyant young rapper from New York City, United States of America. He is known for the albums Hood Files and Underrated.

The rapper started his career in 2017. He uploaded his music on Soundcloud and gained a significant fanbase within a short span. He is known for collaborating with other artists and musicians in his music career.

Source: Legit.ng