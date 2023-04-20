100+ unanswerable questions that will absolutely blow your mind

Humans are curious creatures and always want to know everything around them. Even though a lot has been discovered in the world, plenty of mysteries are unearthed, and unanswerable questions bother many people. Here is a compilation of questions that have remained answered even though they have been around for many years.

Many unanswerable questions exist and are likely to remain unanswered in the future. There are plenty of incomprehensible things, from scientific mysteries to many other things you may encounter daily.

Unanswerable questions

When you ask a question, you expect an answer, but unfortunately, some questions do not have answers. For a long time, people have argued over their answers, and everyone seems to have their opinion without a unanimously accepted answer.

Confusing questions that cannot be answered

Some questions are unfathomable, and you might hurt your head thinking about the answers and end up with nothing meaningful. Here are examples of questions that don't have answers.

Do you think religion will ever stop existing?

What is the colour of a mirror?

Why is the alphabetical order that way? Who said that that’s the order that it had to be?

Why is it called sunset and not sundown?

When you get to heaven, do you look as you do at the age that you die?

What exactly makes us human?

What shape is your field of vision?

How big is the universe, and is ours the only one?

Will it ever be possible to travel to the centre of the earth?

Was there ever a time when nothing existed, or has something always existed?

What happens when an immovable object meets an unstoppable force?

Where does an idea go when it’s forgotten?

How much control do you have over the course that your life has taken?

How would you know if time had been altered in some way?

If someone changed your memory, how would you know?

Is karma real or just a human construct?

If you’re trying to fail and you succeed, did you fail or did you succeed?

How far east do you have to go before you start going west?

Is there a limit to how intelligent one person can be?

Will we ever discover humanoid life on other planets?

At what point does it go from partly sunny to partly cloudy?

If killing is so wrong, what makes us kill people who kill other people?

Where does the universe begin and end?

Did time exist before the universe was created, or did that come later?

What age should a person be considered old enough to die of old age?

Funny unanswerable questions that will make you laugh

Some unanswerable questions are hilarious. You will start laughing at the questions before thinking of the possible answers. Here is a compilation of questions with no answers that will make you laugh your head off.

Do fish ever get seasick?

If God created us, who created God?

What are the things and people in our dreams made out of?

How will you handcuff a one-armed man?

How much money is there in the world?

Why don’t fish catch a cold even after living their entire life in water?

If animals had a Miss Universe beauty contest, would a seahorse or a horse win?

Does the mind affect the body, or does the body affect the mind first?

Did the moon reflect the sun, or did the sun shine first?

How do lemons live with being so bitter?

Which came first; the chicken or the egg?

Is a fly without wings still called a fly if he can’t fly?

If thoughts come from the mind, which organ(s) do our feelings come from?

Is the bible put in the fiction or non-fiction section at libraries?

How can you drink something without eating it?

Can bald people have dandruff issues?

Will you ever agree that eyebrows are facial hair?

Is a turtle without a shell homeless or naked?

Can someone ever be allergic to water and survive?

Why do we never understand how the human brain works but continue to invent new things?

If the early bird gets the worm, why do they tell you that good things come to those who wait?

Who was the first teacher’s teacher?

Can one ever remember that they have amnesia?

Why does a cold make your body temperature hot with a fever?

Do prison buses ensure to have emergency exits?

Stupid questions with no answers

Not all questions deserve an answer, as some of them are meaningless. Below is a list of stupid questions that have no answer.

Why are elderly people often called "old people" but children are never called "new people"?

If humans evolved from apes or chimps, why are the chimps and apes still here?

Do hummingbirds hum because they don't know the words?

If nobody buys a ticket to a movie, do they still show it?

Why is it called lipstick if you can still move your lips?

Can birds be afraid of heights?

If people from Poland are called Poles, why aren't people from Holland called Holes?

If you only have one eye, are you blinking or winking?

How can everything come from nothing when nothing is something that has nothing to do with anything?

On the periodic table, why do some elements have symbols with letters that aren't even in the word?

Whenever an adult is kidnapped, why isn't it called adultnapped?

Can a school teacher give a homeless child homework?

What happens when you swallow your pride?

If you saw a heat wave, would you wave back?

Can atheists get insurance for acts of God?

What do you call a male ladybird?

Do pilots take crash courses?

If quizzes are quizzical, then what are tests?

When something fades in the sunlight, where do the colours go?

Is a sleeping bag a nap sack?

If a human being is genetically enhanced, are they still human?

If everyone on Earth leapt into the ocean at once, would we flood the world?

Do cannibals think clowns taste funny?

Do bananas feel embarrassed when you peel them?

Who tastes new dog food to make sure it is “improved-tasting?

Is a hot car cool, or is a cool car hot?

Random unanswerable questions

Many other random questions without answers can spark an interesting debate with your loved ones. Here is a list of impossible questions to answer.

If you enjoy wasting time, is that time wasted?

Will we ever find a cure for cancer?

Why is it that rain drops but snow falls?

Why isn’t there mouse-flavoured cat food?

Who decided February should have 28/29 days while all the rest had 30/31?

Do beings on other planets consider us aliens?

Was math invented by humans or simply discovered?

If anything is possible, is it possible for anything to be impossible?

If rules are meant to be broken, why make them in the first place?

Who created the first calendar, and how’d they know where to start?

Is time infinite, or will it one day run out?

Why is the time of day with the slowest traffic called rush hour?

Since tomatoes are a fruit, should ketchup be considered a smoothie?

At what age does old age begin?

Can you talk down to a person taller than you?

Will reincarnation ever be possible, or does it already exist?

If a word is wrongly spelt in the dictionary, how do we find it?

What happens after you die?

Which came first, the fruit called orange or the colour?

Why do our towels get dirty, yet we use them after a shower when our bodies are clean?

How far up do bald people go when washing their faces?

In the word scent, which letter is silent: the "s" or the "c"?

Why do you click on start to exit Microsoft Windows?

Why do we keep our garments in the suitcase and our suits in a garment bag?

Why do you need a driver’s license to buy alcohol when you can’t drink and drive?

Unanswerable questions can make you think without an end for answers. You can pose the questions to your loved one, and you will be surprised at the exciting conversation they start. Listening to people’s opinions and reasoning about the questions is delightful.

