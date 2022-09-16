79 weird questions to ask that are great conversation starters

Generally, weird questions help one to find out how strange a person is. Almost everyone has an odd side that can only be discovered when asked a weird question. It doesn't matter how long you have known a person; these questions bring out the odd side of someone, knowing them much better.

Photo: pexels.com, @gabriel-peter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Weird questions are a great way to initiate conversations and understand each other. They provide insight into other person's life while helping the parties to understand their differences and level of compatibility. The following weird questions act as conversation starters and are suitable for creating funny and engaging conversations.

Interesting weird questions to ask people

Sometimes weird conversation starters do not even have to be profound. They can be simple, funny questions. Check out some strange questions to ask your friends or people that will bring laughter and lead to more meaningful conversations.

Why aren't humans buried vertically to save more space?

Which one would you prefer: have no nose but have perfect smelling fingers or be blind but have a pleasant smell?

How confident are you about your bathroom singing talent?

What is the craziest thing that you plan to have before dying?

If an ambulance is on its way to save someone and knocks down someone, would it stop to help them?

What do you do if you get to meet all your look-a-likes at once?

Between mind-reading or time travelling, what magical power would you choose?

How would you be able to solve problems if you were from mars?

What do you do if you get a chance to build the universe?

What software would you be if you were to exist on a computer?

Do you think if anything is possible, it's still possible for anything to be impossible?

You discover a beautiful island upon which you may build your society. You make the rules. What is the first rule you put into place?

If you buy a giant bed, will you have more bedrooms? Or less bedroom?

If you can be in the dinosaur, which one do you choose?

Would you rather be a dragon or a unicorn?

Do fish have a thirst for water?

What is the most awkward dream that you never shared with anyone?

Since it's your first time searching for it, why is it called research?

If you have described something indescribable, haven't you already described it?

If man developed from monkeys, why do we still have monkeys?

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Weird questions to ask a girl

Photo: pexels.com, @olly (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Have you ever been in a situation where you run out of things to talk about with a lady? In such a situation, boredom starts to set in. The following crazy questions to ask a girl can help send boredom away as quickly as it came.

What is the ugliest thing you own?

Which animal makes more hilarious and great conversation than humans?

What will you never tolerate in your household?

What are some things that you're never bought and will never buy?

What is something you never wore but will try once to feel awkward?

Do you remember any childish things that you do pretty often?

Tomorrow you have a date with someone in this room. Who would be the worst choice?

Have you ever been frightened by your own shadow?

What is your weird pet name that nobody knows?

What food would be the best to make a house out of?

What is the most peculiar reason someone ignores you?

What strange gift have you received on your birthday?

What is something people don't appreciate about life as much as they should?

What is something you never wore but will try once to feel awkward?

Have you ever been polite to someone when you felt like banging their head on a wall?

What's the worst you've seen someone screw up on social media?

Have you ever done something weird, and your crush noticed that?

How would you like to decorate your dream house?

When was the last time you stopped to smell flowers?

What is the most awkward thing you ever bought from the general stores?

Weird questions to ask your boyfriend

Photo: pexels.com, @bear (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Asking your boyfriend weird questions helps to measure how open he is. However, the questions may make him uncomfortable. Here is a collection of crazy questions you can ask him.

Would you instead reincarnate as a lion or as a woman?

Which animal family makes a better neighbour than your existing one?

How did you learn what it meant to be a man?

How many times a day do you think about s*x?

What do you think about often while you are in the toilet?

Have you ever done something at a family gathering for which no one can forgive you?

How many plates of food can you consume in a sitting?

How often do you look in the mirror with just your underwear on?

What would be the most spectacular funeral you could imagine?

Would you instead urinate gold or defecate cash?

What scene from a movie scared you for life?

What is the worst way someone proposes and still gets accepted?

How many times do you change your boxers in a week?

Have you ever eaten anything from your pet's plate?

Do you pee on yourself when you shower?

Have you ever had a crush on a teacher?

Have you ever tried to prank someone but got the worst one?

How many lies do you tell in a day?

How many pairs of underwear do you own?

How healthy do you consider m*sturbation to be?

Weird questions to ask your girlfriend

Photo: pexels.com, @andres-ayrton (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Questions are a brilliant way to build intimacy in romantic relationships. Sending your girlfriend such questions helps access the relationship's stability and establish how comfortable she is with you. Here are some weirdest questions to ask her.

Do you sniff your underwear to find out if they are clean?

Which surgery do you believe should never exist?

What is the first thing you would do on your wedding night?

When was the last time you washed your black bra?

What was the strangest gift you've ever received?

What is your most embarrassing first date experience?

How many times do you fart in a day?

What besides wealth do you never have enough of?

Do you ever cry to get my attention?

What was the most uncomfortable thing you've had to do out of politeness?

What is the weird thing you have ever done?

On a scale of 1-10, how horrible is the smell of your fart?

Will you kiss another guy for 100,000 dollars?

Have you ever thought of someone other than your partner when having s*x?

Have you ever been caught touching yourself?

How many bottles of beer do you think you can drink?

What would 10-year-old you think of you now?

What part of your body do you want to fix the most?

Do you feel insecure when your lover talks to other girls?

These weird questions to ask your friends or people around you are a brilliant way to start a conversation. They are a great way to spend time hanging out or on a date. These questions are a sure way to keep the conversation exciting and interactive.

READ ALSO: 75 emotional Daughters Day quotes to help you express your love

Legit.ng recently published an article about 75 emotional Daughters Day quotes. Daughters bring so much joy to a family. Every daughter has a special place in her parents' hearts, which is why parents do everything possible to make their lives easier.

National Daughter Day is a fantastic day to honour your daughter. It is observed on 25 September each year. This day acknowledges, honours and celebrates the daughter's vital contributions to families and society. Sharing National Daughters Day quotes with her will show her how much you appreciate and cherish her.

Source: Legit.ng