Love is beautiful, and having mutual affection with someone is one of the best feelings in the world. It is, however, devastating when the relationship is over. You feel like some part of you has left, and the emotional hurt can lead to depression. Using quotes is one way to heal and encourage yourself for others who have lost love. These love lost quotes will hit home for the brokenhearted and put you on the road to recovery.

Photo: pexels.com, @gabbyk (modified by author) brokenhearted

Source: UGC

Although heartbreak happens to everyone at some point, no one is ever prepared for it. The pain of a lost affection can be hard to bear, and quotes will help you come to terms with the heartbreak. These lost relationship quotes will help you prepare for the next phase of life and encourage you to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Here are the best love lost quotes to get the message home and help your broken heart heal.

Beautiful lost love quotes

A heartbreak makes you feel like the world has ended, and there is no hope. Below are some heart touching quotes about lost love to help you overcome the pain.

When you loose affection, do not be sad; instead, keep your head up high and look into heaven, for that is where your the broken hearts heal.

It is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all. — Alfred Lord Tennyson

Ever has it been that love knows not its depth until the hour of separation. — Kahlil Gibran

Love is never lost. It will flow back and soften and purify the heart if not reciprocated. — Washington Irving

Love becomes logically true when lost but still sought from the same source. — Brian Celio

Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened. — Dr Seuss

Losing the love of your life quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @alexgreen (modified by author)

Source: UGC

One of the hardest things to recover from is losing someone you thought was you soulmate. Here is a list of quotes about losing the love of your life to help you recover.

The way to love anything is to realize that it may be lost. — Gilbert Keith Chesterton

But nothing makes a room feel emptier than wanting someone in it. — Calla Quinn

Pain is never permanent. Passing the time can take it away from you. All you have to do is let it go.

You never really stop missing someone; you just learn to live around the huge gaping hole of their absence. — Alyson Noel

You gain depth when you have your heart broken for the first time. — Sienna Miller

Sometimes, your heart needs more time to accept what your mind already knows.

Your sadness is a gift. Don't reject it. Don't rush it. Live it fully and use it as fuel to change and grow. — Maxime Lagace

Quotations about love lost

Photo: pexels.com, @alexgreen (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Having deep affection for someone is a great feeling, and when it ends, it hurts. Check out these inspirational quotations about losing someone you care about to help you get through the loss.

Sometimes you just need to run away to see who will come after you.

Lost affection is still affection. It takes a different form.

The more anger towards the past you carry in your heart, the less capable you are of loving in the present.

The truth is, unless you let go unless you forgive yourself, unless you forgive the situation, unless you realize that the situation is over, you cannot move forward.

If you are fond of someone and they vanish, you are left nodding like a zombie and throwing teacups at a wall.

We can never let the pain of loss consume us. Life ahead of us demands so much more than this pathetic self of us. Try to find your happiness in what you have.

Lost and found love quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @rodnaeprod (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Losing someone you care for can be painful, but when you find them again, the joy is indescribable as it is rare. Here are some quotes about lost and found love.

True love is so hard to find, and they say that once you find it, you lose your mind. — Capital Steez

They say that love is found in the darkest moments, when you're lost and alone, in desperate search of answers. — Christine Brae

Time is a place where most relationships get lost. And the ugliest part is that there are no lost and found boxes. There is no hope that you might get it back. — Himanshu Chhabra

The story it told was unremarkable: a tale of love found and lost- the oldest story in the world. The only story. — Anita Diamant

You and I will be lost and found a thousand times along this cobbled road of us. — Atticus Poetry

Love lost quotes for him

Photo: pexels.com, @rodnaeprod (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Men rarely show emotions, even when they undergo heartbreak. This doesn't mean they are not hurt when they lose someone they are fond of. Below are some great losing love quotes for him.

You loved him enough to let him leave. Now you need to love yourself enough to let him go. — Ranata Suzuki

Late at night, when all the world is sleeping, I stay up and think of you. And I wish on a star that you are thinking of me somewhere too. — Selena Quintanilla Perez

You will always be the answer when somebody asks me what I'm thinking about. —Lisa Brooks

Real loss occurs only when you lose something you are fond of more than yourself.

It's better to be with no one than to be with the wrong one.

One of the most challenging tasks in life is removing someone from your heart.

Love lost quotes for her

Photo: pexels.com, @alexgreen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Every person experiences pain and frustration when a relationship doesn't go how they want. Here are good quotes about love lost to help her get through a breakup.

Intim*cy never dies a natural death. It dies because we don't know how to replenish its source.

Any relationship should have deep affection; it is better to call off a relationship if there is no affection.

Losing you was never a part of the plan. We were supposed to be together forever. But I lost you anyway because things do not always go according to plan.

I never thought you're also the reason for my tears and for experiencing the greatest pain that could ever happen to me.

All that remains to us when affection and glory are over, is but a deeper and ever-deepening sense of the infinite. And if we have not that within us, then are we destitute indeed.

Falling out of deep affection is very enlightening. For a short while, you see the world with new eyes.

Quotes about lost love and moving on

Photo: pexels.com, @lizasummer (modified by author)

Source: UGC

After heartbreak, one of the most challenging things is moving on with your life. Here are the best quotes about loss and how to move on.

Stop looking for happiness in the same place you lost it.

Maybe it's not always about trying to fix something broken. Maybe it's about starting over and creating something better.

Change has to come for life to struggle forward. — Helen Hollick

The most difficult aspect of moving on is accepting that the other person already did.

Sometimes the hardest part isn't letting go but learning to start over.

All the art of living lies in a fine mingling of letting go and holding on.

Sad lost love quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @lizasummer (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Having affection for someone is one of the greatest things you can have, and losing it is one of the saddest things. Here are some sad lost love quotes to help you mourn through the loss.

No matter how tightly you hold on when something is not meant to be, you have no choice but to let go.

There is a time for departure even when there's no certain place to go. — Tennessee Williams

There is nothing more painful than saying goodbye to something that's brought so much joy and beauty to your life. However, some goodbyes are just inevitable.

Giving up doesn't always mean you are weak; sometimes, it means that you are strong enough to let go.

Sometimes you have to allow yourself to lose something extraordinary for something better to come in your life.

To fully appreciate the wonders of joy and affection, you also must understand the horror of pain and loss.

How ironic that only loss can show us how important something is.

You cannot see loss; you cannot hear loss. There is only one thing you can do, and that is to feel it.

Going through heartbreak is a painful and hard experience. It can drain your energy and disorient your life as you try to move on from it. When it happens, you need some encouragement to help you accept the situation and move on. And the above love lost quotes will hit home for the broken-hearted.

Legit.ng published an article about hurting wife quotes. Marriage is a great thing, but it's always rocky. It is hurtful when a husband does something that causes pain to his wife. If your husband hurts you in action or words, you need to let him know. You can vent out your frustrations using husband hurting wife quotes.

Relationships have ups and downs, and marriage is no different. Couples hurt each other intentionally and sometimes without knowing. When a husband hurts you, you need to know how to tell him politely. Don't let the hurt consume you by keeping all your frustration inside. Husband hurting quotes will help you express yourself without causing more friction.

Source: Legit.ng