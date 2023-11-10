100+ nicknames for short people for the shortie in your life

Using nicknames is a playful way to express affection and admiration towards your friends and loved ones. Short people often find themselves the subject of endearing nicknames that reflect their unique charm and personality. Whether you yourself are vertically challenged or looking for cute nicknames for short people, this post will be handy.

Mixing and coming up with some fresh and fun names for short people in your circle will make them laugh and feel good about themselves. Here are cute and unique things to call short people that will depict their personalities.

Nicknames for short people

Are you wondering what to call short people? When using these nicknames, it is advised to use them playfully and affectionately to show appreciation for your short friends and celebrate their unique qualities. Below is a list of names to call short people to boost their self-esteem.

Nicknames for short girls

Short girls may be vertically petite but are often larger than life in personality and charm. Here are sweet, playful, and affectionate names for short girls in your life to add a unique touch to their identities:

Babydoll – Baby dolls are adorable, innocent, and small.

Barbie – A great way of teasing their short height and overly cute face.

Pixie – Small and playful, just like a pixie.

Pumpkin – Short in stature and sometimes plump.

Bite-sized – Refers to the small candy packs around Halloween time.

Hotcakes – A 1950s name referring to a woman who comes in a small but sweet package.

Short steps – A funny nickname for guys or girls.

Sugar plum – A sweet nickname for a girl who is small and cute.

Micro-me – Perfect for referring to your kids or younger siblings.

Bun buns – A cute nickname for a short girl with bouncy curls or a love for buns.

Nugget – Someone who is small and precious, like a nugget of gold (or a chicken nugget).

Pocket rocket – Small in stature but full of energy and dynamism.

Babycakes – Similar to hotcakes, it has been around since the 1950s.

Short stuff – A great nickname for that petite lady in your life.

Snuggle bug – A name that couples refer to each other as or to their pets because of their cute size.

Petite – A French word that means “small” or “little”.

Pinky – Perfect for a girl who loves pink or is as small as a pinky finger.

Teeny – A great nickname for a short girl, especially if her name is Tina.

Tiny dancer – For the petite girl who possesses the grace and rhythm.

Little lady – Generally used between fathers and daughters.

Munchkin – Inspired by the characters from The Wizard of Oz , refers to someone of short stature.

, refers to someone of short stature. Thumbelina – Inspired by the Thumbelina fairy, it depicts someone small and delicate.

fairy, it depicts someone small and delicate. Chromie – A Bronze Dragon from World of Warcraft named Chronormu in disguise as a female gnome.

named Chronormu in disguise as a female gnome. Button – A cute nickname that suggests the person is small and cute, like a button.

Nicknames for short guys

Short guys often bring their unique qualities to the table, and these nicknames are a way to celebrate their charm and individuality. Check out the list of playful and endearing nicknames for the short guys in your life.

Chico – Spanish for "boy".

Short stack – Small but still a force to be reckoned with.

Ducky – Adorable name for your short friend.

El peque – An abbreviation of the word pequeño, which means shorty in Spanish.

Dobby – After the small and loyal house-elf from the Harry Potter franchise.

franchise. Tiny titan – Emphasises the person’s small size while suggesting that they are mighty in some way.

Baby – Don't tell him that you chose this name because of his baby-like size!

Fun size – After the small serving of candy bars.

Elf – After the small and magical creatures from mythology.

Lowrider – A humorous way of referring to someone shorter than average.

Midge - A nickname for a small person, meaning "tiny insect".

Goober – Small, delicious chocolate-covered roasted peanuts.

Shrimpy – A playful and affectionate nickname for a small person.

Imp – A nickname for a small and mischievous person, meaning "a small demon or mischievous fairy".

Half-sized hero – A playful way of referring to someone short but capable of great things.

Mighty Mouse – He’s short but still powerful and heroic!

Shorty McShorterson – A silly and playful nickname emphasising the person’s short stature.

Half-pint – Small and adorable, like a small serving of milk.

Freezer – This relates to the freezers you must bend down to use.

Frodo Baggins – After the most famous hobbit in The Lord of the Rings .

. My leprechaun – Great nickname for your little Irish charm.

Nicknames for short friends

Friendship is about celebrating the uniqueness and charm of each individual, and nicknames for short friends can be a sweet and fun way to do that. Check out this list of cute names to call a short person for inspiration.

Mini mate – Reflecting the closeness and camaraderie you share with your short friend.

Sweet pea – Affectionate and dear, like a cherished loved one.

Goldie – Radiant and valuable, just like gold.

Cheese ball – Fun-loving and full of personality, just like a cheesy snack.

Diminutive Dynamo – Extraordinary energy and enthusiasm.

Tootsie – Playful and endearing, like a cherished nickname.

Patootie – Endearing and cute.

Bambino - Italian for "baby" or "little one".

Mini-meal – A cute name that suggests the person is small but satisfying.

Micro – As the name suggests, the nickname is for the tiniest of friends.

Compact Comrade – For the short, loyal companions who bring strength and support to your life.

Muschi - German for "little mouse".

Little bundle of joy – One who always brings happiness and positivity into your life.

Dragonfly – Delicate and graceful, like a dragonfly's flight.

Pez – For people who are about the size of a candy dispenser.

Tinkerbell - After the small and magical fairy from Peter Pan .

. Foxy – Witty and clever, with a dash of charm.

Shirley Temple – The iconic actress was rather small as a child.

Champ – Celebrating your friend's strength and resilience.

Firecracker – Bursting with energy and vivacity.

Oompa Loompa – A whimsical and fun nickname from Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.

Funny names to call short people

What are playful nicknames for short people? Use any of these funny and endearing nicknames for short people to bring smiles and laughter to your daily interactions.

Low-altitude legend – Shows their legendary status of being closer to the ground.

Fun-size model – Small but has a big personality.

Itsy-bitsy badass – Playfully acknowledging their fearless and bold personality.

Vertically challenged – A humorous nickname that suggests the person may be shorter than average.

Shawty – A reminder that good things come in small packages.

Small fry – A fun nickname that suggests the person may be small but has a lot of personality.

Prototype – Prototypes are usually small forms of the original.

Shrimpster – A light-hearted and affectionate way to recognise their petite charm.

FooFoo – The name is a good option for soft, short girls.

Small-fry sensation – A funny way to underline their sensational impact on everyone they meet.

Little firecracker – Small but full of energy and spark.

Yoda – A small-sized, wise fictional character in the Star Wars universe.

universe. Lady kid – It is an excellent way to tease her because of her short height.

Little rascal – Small but has a mischievous side.

Petite Powerhouse – Refers to their strength, determination, and vivacity in a playful manner.

Lil – Add the word Lil before the girl's name to make it a tad more personal, without room for offending.

Titchy Trooper – For those with a resilient and persevering nature.

Short people nicknames

Let these short people nicknames add an extra layer of humour to your interactions with the shoties in your life.

Mighty atom – Small but has a lot of energy and vitality.

Bilbo – From The Lord of the Rings .

. Sprinkles – Tiny and colourful, like candy sprinkles.

Diminutive Dude – A playful nickname for a small person.

Fun-size wonder – A clever nickname for small people with great talent and ability.

The little engine that could – Small with determination and perseverance.

Gigi – Diminutive and cute, like a cute nickname.

Twiki – From Buck Rogers in the 25th Century .

. Miniature – A straightforward nickname for someone small.

Mimi – Diminutive and adorable, like a cute nickname.

Teacup – Small and delicate, like a teacup.

Little boss – Small but has a lot of confidence and leadership ability.

Dinky – Small and cute, like a toy.

Little wizard – Small with intelligence and skill.

Willow – From Buffy the Vampire Slayer .

. Lil Spark - A playful nickname for a small person, like a spark of energy.

Little ray – For a person who is like a ray of sunshine.

Piccolo – Italian for “small”, also a small flute.

Little Red Riding Hood – From the famous fairy tale.

High steps – Great and funny name for teasing a short individual.

Travel-sized – Because they come in a small package, perfect for putting them in a pocket.

Feel free to choose any cute nicknames for short people from the compilation shared above to strengthen the bonds with your loved ones. Be sure to customise them according to the person's unique personality or a short version of their name.

