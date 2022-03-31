50+ positive keep going quotes and sayings to help you push through

There comes a time in life when you want to give up and have no desire to achieve anything. This, however, should not deter you. Even when things appear to be difficult, you must keep going forward. Take a look at these inspirational keep going quotes and sayings to motivate you to keep going even when you feel like giving up.

Life is full of ups and downs. There will be days when you are joyful and at peace and days when you are sad and agitated. The only option is to keep going forward rather than giving up. To inspire you, check out the list of the best just keep going quotes.

Positive keep going quotes and sayings

People become depressed as a result of life's inevitable situations. Examples of these are a breakup, the loss of a job, a squandered opportunity, or betrayal by someone you trust. When faced with such circumstances, you need to pray and try to move on. Here are some keep pressing on quotes that will inspire you.

You can either waltz boldly onto the stage of life and live the way you know your spirit is nudging you to, or you can sit quietly by the wall, receding into the shadows of fear and self-doubt. - Oprah Winfrey The road to success is dotted with many tempting parking places. Our greatest glory is not in never falling but in rising every time we fall. It is not how many times you get knocked down that matters; it is how many times you get back up. Start where you are, use what you have, and do what you can. - Arthur Ashe Life is like a bicycle; to keep your balance, you must keep moving. - Albert Einstein If I just keep putting one foot in front of the other, it stands to reason that I'm going to get there. Keep going until your efforts start to make things better in your hometown. The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. - Martin Luther King, Jr. We keep moving forward, opening new doors and doing new things, because we are curious, and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths. -Walt Disney

Inspiring keep pushing quotes

Life is a mixture of emotions and occurrences that don't always go according to plan. It has its highs and lows. Here are some keep pushing through quotes that may help you make the necessary adjustments.

Just keep going like crazy and look back when it's over. Otherwise, you just get confused. - Cliff Burton What's done is done. What's gone is gone. One of life's lessons is always to move on. It's okay to look back to see how far you've come but keep moving forward. - Roy T. Bennett You learn more from losing than winning. You learn how to keep moving. Holding on is believing that there's only a past; letting go is knowing that there's a future. - Daphne Rose Kingma Keep your face to the sunshine, and you can never see the shadow. - Helen Keller Success seems to be connected with action. Successful people keep moving. They make mistakes, but they don't quit. - Conrad Hilton Do not let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do. - John Wooden The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing. - Walt Disney There should be no boundaries to human endeavour. We are all different. However bad life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. While there's life, there is hope. - Stephen Hawking You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats to know who you are, what you can rise from, and how you can still come out of it. - Maya Angelou

Motivational quotes to keep going

Starting anything is simple; maintaining it is what distinguishes people. Unfortunately, consistency is one of the most difficult things to do since most people give up easily. Here are some inspirational quotations to help you stay motivated.

If you stop, you'll lose everything. You've got to keep going. - Greyson Chance Courage is not having the strength to go on; it is going on when you don't have the strength.- Theodore Roosevelt If you really want to eat, keep climbing. The fruits are on the top of the tree. Stretch your hands and keep stretching them. Success is on the top. Keep going. - Israelmore Ayivor There's an important difference between giving up and letting go. - Jessica Hatchigan Well, sometimes you need to get sick my boy before you get better. - Tom Foolery Sometimes your joy is the source of your smile, but sometimes your smile can be the source of your joy. - Thich Nhat Hanh Courage doesn't always roar; sometimes, it's the quiet voice at the end of the day whispering, 'I will try again tomorrow. - Mary Anne Radmacher I don't know the word 'quit.' Either I never did or have abolished it. - Susan Butcher Just don't give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I don't think you can go wrong. - Ella Fitzgerald The future rewards those who press on. I don't have time to feel sorry for myself. I don't have time to complain. I'm going to press on. - Barack Obama Don't let the fear of the time it will take to accomplish something stand in the way of your doing it. The time will pass anyway; we might just as well put that passing time to the best possible use. - Earl Nightingale Things get worse before they get better; just keep going. Motivation is what gets you started; habit is what keeps you going. Every time you thought you couldn't keep moving forward, take a moment to appreciate your strength. - Karen Salmansohn Never give up hope. All things are working for your good. One day, you'll look back on everything you've been through and thank god for it.

Positive quotes to keep going

Never lose hope, no matter how difficult things are. You must be courageous and believe that everything will turn out to be okay. Keep going motivational quotes might help you stay motivated.

Let everything happen to you. Beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final. - Rainer Maria Rilke I always tell my kids if you lay down, people will step over you. But if you keep scrambling, if you keep going, someone will always, always give you a hand. Always. But you gotta keep dancing, you gotta keep your feet moving. - Morgan Freeman Sometimes things don't o your way, but you get up and keep going. - CM Punk You only struggle because you're ready to grow but aren't willing to let go. - Drew Gerald Courage is a pattern and a path that will keep us going when all around us are falling and failing. - Michael Catt Don't give up attempting to accomplish your goals. Focus on the journey, not the destination. Joy is found not in finishing an activity but in doing it. - Greg Anderson Business opportunities are like buses; there's always another one coming. - Richard Branson When a defining moment comes along, you can do one of two things. Define the moment, or let the moment define you. - Roy McAvoy Never give up on a dream just because of the time it will take to accomplish it. The time will pass anyway. - Earl Nightingale

How do you encourage someone to keep going?

You can encourage someone who has lost hope in everything by talking to or supporting them. Here are some examples of encouraging quotes you can share with them.

Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time. - Thomas A. Edison Failure is a bend in the road, not the end of the road. Learn from failure and keep moving forward. - Roy T. Bennett I don't know what lies ahead, but I want to keep going forever. - Fuyumi Soryo Anything you can't control is teaching you how to let go. - Jackson Kiddard Though some days can be a struggle, it's important to have something that will motivate, inspire, and help us stay positive and keep moving forward. - Demi Levato But you just have to keep going and don't let the small stuff bog you down. - Stella Maeve Never give up, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn. - Harriet Beecher Stowe Play by the rules, but be ferocious. - Phil Knight You do what you can for as long as you can, and when you finally can't, you do the next best thing. You back up, but you don't give up. - Chuck Yeager Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do. - Pele

How can you encourage one to keep going?

Never lose hope, even when things appear to be difficult. Instead, continue to believe in yourself and do what makes you happy.

What are the top 5 positive quotes?

Believe you can, and you're halfway there. - Teddy Roosevelt

Be positive. Be true. Be kind. - Roy T. Bennett

I will go anywhere as long as it's forward. - David Livingston

Turn every life situation into a positive one. - Rhonda Byrne

If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door. - Milton Berle

How do you tell someone to keep going?

By assisting them, encouraging them, appreciating all they do, and congratulating them regularly.

As friends or family, the best thing you can do is to encourage one another in life. Make it a habit to encourage someone to keep going and not give up so quickly. If you are on the verge of giving up, read the positive keep going quotes and sayings above to motivate you to keep pushing.

