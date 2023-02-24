75 best famous baseball quotes to inspire you to greatness

How many baseball quotes do you know? Baseball, particularly Major League Baseball (MLB), is considered one of America's greatest sports and a popular sport in other parts of the world. Like other sports, the game has produced top-notch players who have inspired generations with their skills and quotes.

Whether you are a baseball enthusiast or not, baseball quotes will inspire and make you realise how good the game is. Quotes about baseball are applicable on and off the pitch as you can apply them in real life.

Best famous baseball quotes

Famous baseball quotes come from coaches, current players, former players, and fans who have loved the game for a long time. Here are some of the best quotes about the game to appreciate it and inspire you to greatness.

Interesting baseball quotes for kids

What can you tell a kid who has an interest in baseball? Saying positive things about the game can make kids love the game and pursue it. Below are quotes for kids about the game.

You could be a kid for as long as you want when you play baseball. — Cal Ripken Jr.

Baseball gives a growing boy self-poise and self-reliance. Baseball is a man-maker. — Albert Goodwill Spalding

Play this game like the 8-year-old you used to be, dreaming of playing in the show. Heart, passion, and fire! Remember where you came from. — Bryce Harper.

Set your goals high, and don’t stop till you get there. — Bo Jackson

If my uniform doesn't get dirty, I haven't done anything in the baseball game. — Rickey Henderson

Competing at the highest level is not about winning. It’s about preparation, courage, understanding, and nurturing your people and heart. Winning is the result. — Joe Torre

There is no time to fool around when you practice. Every drill must have a purpose. — Albert Pujols

Baseball is almost the only orderly thing in a very unorderly world. — Bill Veeck.

Whoever wants to know the heart and mind of America had better learn baseball. — Jacques Barzun

There is always some kid who may be seeing me for the first or last time. I owe him my best. — Joe DiMaggio

You may not think you’re going to make it. You may want to quit. But you can accomplish anything if you keep your eye on the ball. — Hank Aaron

Nobody wanted me. Scouts told me to go to school, to forget baseball. Coaches said, ‘You’re never going to make it.’ I appreciated their honesty because I think when someone tells you something you may not like, you have to use it as motivation. — Mike Piazza

A team is where a boy can prove his courage on his own. A gang is where a coward goes to hide. — Mickey Mantle

I was told I would never make it because I was too short. Well, I’m still too short, but I’ve got 10 All-Star games and two World Series championships, and I’m a very happy and contented guy. It doesn’t matter your height; it’s what’s in your heart. — Kirby Puckett

You either get better, or you get worse. Those are the only two options. — Max Scherzer

Baseball gives every American boy a chance to excel, not just to be as good as someone else but to be better than someone else. This is the nature of man and the name of the game. — Ted Williams

I’m convinced that every boy, in his heart, would rather steal second base than an automobile. — Tom Clark

Motivational baseball quotes to keep you going

If you are down and lack the motivation to do what you do, motivational quotes can help uplift your spirit. This compilation of baseball quotes will encourage you to keep going no matter the circumstances.

A winner is somebody who goes out there every day and exhausts himself trying to get something accomplished. — Joe Torre

When you’ve learned to believe in yourself, there’s no telling how good a player you can be. That’s because you have the mental edge. — Rod Karew

If you want something enough and work hard to get it, your chances of success are greater. — Ted Williams.

Enjoying success requires the ability to adapt. Only by being open to change will you have a true opportunity to get the most from your talent. — Nolan Ryan

OK, we won a game yesterday. If we win today, it's called "two in a row". And if we win again tomorrow, it's called a "winning streak". It has happened before! — Lou Brown

I like to be against the odds. I’m not afraid to be lonely at the top. — Barry Bonds

Pressure is a word that is misused in our vocabulary. When you start thinking of pressure, it’s because you’ve started to think of failure. — Tommy Lasorda

Baseball is about talent, hard work, and strategy. But at the deepest level, it’s about love, integrity, and respect. — Pat Gillick

There are three types of baseball players: those who make it happen, those who watch it happen, and those who wonder what happened. — Tommy Lasorda

The life-affirming genius of baseball is that the short can pummel the tall, the rotund can make fools of the sleek, and no matter how far down you find yourself in the bottom of the ninth, you can always pull out a miracle. — Bill Vaughn

Baseball is a sport of failure. The most successful batters fail 70% of the time, and the most successful teams must endure 60 losses or more each season. To succeed in baseball, you must learn not to avoid failure but to quickly bounce back from it with optimism and perseverance. — Darrin Donnelly

Positive expectations are important for your baseball success because you tend to get what you expect. — Felicity Luckey

Baseball quotes about life

In many ways, the baseball game has been compared to happenings in life. Here are baseball quotes you can relate to and help you face life with more passion and zeal.

Every day is a new opportunity. You can build on yesterday's success or put its failures behind you and start over again. That's the way life is, with a new game every day, and that's the way baseball is. — Bullet Bob Feller

That’s the beautiful thing about baseball. You can be any size and be successful. — Andrew Benintendi

Never allow the circumstances of your life to become an excuse. People will allow you to do it. But I believe we have a personal obligation to make the most of the abilities we have. — Jim Abbott

Life is like a baseball game. When you think a fastball is coming, you must be ready to hit the curve — Jaja Q

I feel that the most important requirement for success is learning to overcome failure. You must learn to tolerate it but never accept it. — Reggie Jackson

If you’re not practising, somebody else is, somewhere, and he’ll be ready to take your job. — Brooks Robinson

You can’t be afraid to make errors! You can’t be afraid to be naked before the crowd because no one can ever master the game of baseball or conquer it. — Lou Brock.

In playing ball and life, a person occasionally gets to do something great. When that time comes, only two things matter: being prepared to seize the moment and having the courage to take your best swing. — Hank Aaron

To succeed in baseball, as in life, you must make adjustments. — Ken Griffey Jr.

Baseball is more than a game. It’s like life played out on a field. — Juliana Hatfield

I didn’t understand anything about playing baseball. I started playing, and it was enjoyable. For most of my life, I played with older people on my team in my league. I learned a lot about life. Every day in my life, I learn something new from somebody. — Ernie Banks

Baseball is a lot like life. It’s day-to-day existence, full of ups and downs. You make the most of your opportunities in baseball as you do in life. — Ernie Harwell

Worrying about things you can’t control is a waste of the baseball field and life. — Tom Swyers

Baseball is like driving; the one who gets home safely counts. — Tommy Lasorda

Baseball quotes about not giving up

Challenges are bound to come your way in life, and what matters is how you rise above them. Therefore, whenever you feel like giving up, these base quotes will help you push further and give your best in every situation.

One of the beautiful things about baseball is that every once in a while, you come into a situation where you want to, and where you have to, reach down and prove something. — Nolan Ryan

People out there said I was too small. It’s those kinds of moments that pushed me to be where I’m at right now. — Tim Lincecum

You never know what’s going to happen. And that’s the fun of it! That’s what baseball’s all about! — Keiichi Arawi

I love it when people doubt me. It makes me work harder to prove them wrong. — Derek Jeter

A true champion is someone who wants to make a difference, who never gives up, and who gives everything she has no matter what the circumstances are. A true champion works hard and never loses sight of her dreams. — Dot Richardson

To excel, you must be completely dedicated to your chosen sport. You must also be prepared to work hard and accept destructive criticism. Without 100 per cent dedication, you won't be able to do this. — Willie Mays

Show me a guy who's afraid to look bad, and I'll show you a guy you can beat every time. — Lou Brock

Never let your head hang down. Never give up and sit down and grieve. Find another way. — Satchel Paige

The prayer I say before I go and there and pitch is not "God, let me win today" or "God, help me pitch good." It's "God, be with me." — Clayton Kershaw

What you lack in talent can be made up with desire, hustle, and giving 110 per cent all the time. — Don Zimmer

It’s hard to beat a person who never gives up. — Babe Ruth

Progress always involves risks. You can’t steal second base and keep your foot on first. — Frederick B. Wilcox

The only problem with success is that it does not teach you how to deal with failure. — Tommy Lasorda

It's supposed to be hard. If it wasn't hard, everyone would do it. The hard is what makes it great. — Jimmy Dugan

When we lost, I couldn't sleep at night. When we win, I can't sleep at night. But when you win, you wake up feeling better. — Joe Torre

Funny baseball quotes

Despite being one of the toughest games, it has a funny side. These hilarious sayings about the game will sure put a smile on your face.

They give you a round bat, throw you a round ball, and then tell you to hit it square. — Willie Stargell

I never had a job. I just always played baseball. — Satchel Paige

I’d walk through hell in a gasoline suit to play baseball. — Pete Rose

There are two theories on hitting the knuckleball. Unfortunately, neither of them works. — Charlie Lau

With the money I’m making, I should be playing two positions. — Pete Rose

Baseball is like church. Many attend, but few understand. — Wes Westrum

People ask me what I do in winter when there's no baseball. I'll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring. — Rogers Hornsby.

Things could be worse. Suppose your errors were counted and published every day, like those of a baseball player.

Baseball is 90 percent mental. The other half is physical. — Yogi Berra

Love is the most important thing in the world, but baseball is pretty good, too. — Yogi Berra

There are three things you can do in a baseball game. You can win, or you can lose, or it can rain. — Casey Stengel

No matter what I talk about, I always get back to baseball. — Connie Mack

A hot dog at the ballgame beats roast beef at the Ritz. — Humphrey Bogart

Yesterday’s home runs don’t win today’s games. — Babe Ruth

There have been only two geniuses in the world. Willie Mays and Willie Shakespeare. — Tallulah Bankhead

It never ceases to amaze me how many of baseball’s wounds are self-inflicted. — Bill Veeck

Close doesn’t count in baseball. Close only counts in horseshoes and grenades. — Frank Robinson

Baseball quotes are not only for the lovers of the game. Everyone can pick up something inspirational from the quotes. The above sayings by players, coaches, and other people interested in the game can inspire in many ways.

