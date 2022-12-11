100+ best son quotes for proud parents to express their love

Sons are often a source of pride and joy for their parents, who may have a deep love and admiration for their child. The relationship between a parent and their son can be a special and unique bond, and parents may offer their son love, support, and guidance as they grow. Sons may also bring a sense of responsibility and fulfilment to their parents, who may take great satisfaction in watching their children grow and achieve their goals. And for this reason, you need the best son quotes to express your love for him.

Children adore it when their parents lavish them with affection and reassurance that they will always be loved. Sons, in particular, can play a significant role in the lives of their parents, and the relationship between a parent and their son can be a special and meaningful one.

My son is my strength quotes

If you're looking for the perfect words to express your feelings for your son, here are some "my son is my strength" quotes for you.

Mothers are inscrutable beings to their sons, always.

Raising boys has made me a more generous woman than I am.

The most important mark I will leave on this world is my son.

My precious son, you are loved today, tomorrow, and always.

My son is more precious to me than all the treasure in the world.

Let it be enthusiasm if you can give your son or daughter only one gift.

My son's the most precious thing to me; he's changed me from being selfish to selfless.

A mother's love can move mountains because of her devotion to her children.

The best way for a woman to get away from her problems is to see her son's smile.

My son is super awesome, and I am lucky because I get to be his mother.

My son will never have to wonder where to go for a hug, love, or support. I will always be there for him, no matter how old he is.

An enduring tenderness in a mother's love for a son transcends all other affections of the heart.

To my son, what an honour it has been to raise you! I am so proud of the man you have become.

My son is so much more than I could ever have imagined. Every day he makes my world better.

Always my son, forever my friend. My son will always be the miracle that makes my life complete.

You are the best thing to ever happen to me and have saved me in so many ways that you will not yet understand until you have a son.

Proud quotes from parents to their sons

Sometimes you just want to be proud of your son, whether because he's everything you've always wished for or because he never ceases to amaze you.

You make me a proud mother. I love you, son!

It makes me so proud knowing that you are my son.

I'm so proud of you, my son, for all your achievements in life. I love you.

Dear son. It was an honour to raise you! I am so proud of the man you have become.

To wake up to my son saying, 'Mama, mama!' It's the best sound ever.

I love my son so much. I don't know what I did to deserve him, but I am forever grateful he is my little boy.

You're the most brilliant son ever. I have lost count of how many times you've made me proud.

I pride myself on finding balance. I love making music, and I love raising my boys. I find time to make both a priority.

Your son will hold your hand for a while but will hold your heart for a lifetime. I listen to my mother, and that keeps me out of trouble. I'm a good son.

Sometimes when I need a miracle, I look into my son's eyes and realize I've already created one.

I am so proud of you, my son. You inspire me to be the greatest version of myself.

Be strong out there, my son. Look for the love and kindness in others. Forgive yourself when you make mistakes, and enjoy the journey.

A mother is always proud of her son, not because he has achieved something but because he is her son.

All your success makes us proud parents. Work hard and conquer your dreams, son. We love you.

I am so proud of you, my son, not for what you have achieved but for the man you have become.

He doesn't know you're watching him, but in this special, reflective moment, you realize he's growing up.

Dear son, it's not your birthday, and I know it is quite alright, but I just want to take a few minutes to appreciate you for being a great son. You have constantly made me a happy father.

Adorable quotes for my son

These quotes cover parents' and their sons' good and bad times. Continue reading to learn about some of the best father-son and mother-son quotes available, and see if any of them can help you to reaffirm your love for your little boy.

A son is always on your mind and forever in your heart.

I love his smile, laugh, and kind heart, but I love that he is my son.

Son, you will outgrow my lap but never my heart.

Of all the animals, the boy is the most unmanageable.

When you teach your son, you teach your son's son.

The older I get, the smart my father seems to get.

No matter how much I tell my son I love him; I always love him more than that.

I am a family man, and my most important role is to be a father to my son.

Every father should remember one day; his son will follow his example, not his advice.

Do I want to be a hero to my son? No. I would like to be a very real human being. That's hard enough.

Someday, when my life pages end, I know my son will be one of the most beautiful chapters.

My son is the best gift I have ever received. He is the sunshine in my day. The joy in my soul. And the love of my life.

I may not be perfect, but when I look at my son, I know I got something perfectly right in my life.

My dad's definition of success is when you look at your son and realize they turned out better than you.

Let your boys test their wings. They may not be eagles, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't soar free.

Your son will open your eyes, broaden your knowledge, and help your sense of humour.

Beautiful parent quotes for son

Quotes from parents to a son remind you of one of your life's most important emotional pillars. They can be used on special occasions or daily to strengthen the bond between parents and sons.

I love you, son! What a blessing it is to have a son like you.

May the Lord be with you always. I miss you so much, dear son.

From the moment I held my son, my heart was his.

I love you every day. And now I will miss you every day.

I hope to be as good a father to my son as my dad was to me.

The greatest gift I ever had came from God: I call him son!

Dear son. You are an amazing man, and I'm proud of all your success.

Whenever I look at you, I'm proud to give birth to you. I love you, son!

Behind every young child who believes in himself is a parent who believes first.

I love my son! He is my best friend. Someone I laugh with, dream with, and love with all my heart.

Dear son. I miss you so much. I pray to God that life always treats you well. Best wishes from your lovely parents.

I love my son, so I will keep supporting him even when things get tougher.

He is my son, and I love him with all my heart. No one in the world could take his place.

You are loved for the boy you are, the man you will become, and the precious son you will always be.

The day my son came into my life, I knew my purpose was to love and cherish him with everything I have.

Dear son. Achieve all things that make you happy. And know that I am always proud of you.

Never lose your kindness and compassion. In this cruel world, we need more nice guys like you! Keep doing us proud, son!

Amazing son quotes from dad

These heartfelt messages for fathers and sons are wonderful reminders of the special father-son bond that so many are fortunate to have. Here are some quotes about father-son relationships.

A son's first hero is his dad.

It's a father's duty to give his sons a fine chance.

Giving your son a skill is better than giving him one thousand pieces of gold.

No love is greater than that of a father for his son.

The older a man gets, the more he values everything his dad gave him.

I feel incomplete without them because I love my son, who means the universe to me.

I never want my son to lose their smiles because that makes them the best of all.

My father didn't tell me how to live; he lived and let me watch him do it.

A father is a man who expects his son to be as good a man as he is meant to be.

The fact my relationship with my son is so good makes me forgiving of my father and also appreciative.

If you ever feel like giving up, just remember your son is watching and wants to be like you.

Every father should remember that one day his son will follow his example rather than his advice.

With sons and fathers, there's an inexplicable connection and imprint that your father leaves on you.

To my son, I choose you. And I'll choose you over and over. Without a doubt. In a heartbeat. I'll keep choosing you.

When a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he's wrong.

Becoming a dad means you have to be a role model for your son and be someone he can look up to.

Until you have a son of your own, you will never know the joy, the love beyond feeling that resonates in a father's heart as he looks upon his son.

Son quotes from mom

A mother's love for her son is something transcendent that only mothers with children can comprehend. Being a mother reveals a woman's extraordinary capacity to love and care for another being. Mother and son quotes will remind you how much your son means to you.

Happiness is time spent with my son.

I live for my sons. I would be lost without them.

Sons are the anchors of a mother's life.

I love my son more than I have ever found the words to say.

My greatest blessing has been the birth of my son.

I may have given my son the gift of life, but he gave me a reason to live.

You have been a blessing; I love you, my son, with all my heart.

A man loves his sweetheart the most, his wife the best, but his mother the longest.

Mother is her son's first God; she must teach him the most important lesson—how to love.

I love my son. He will forever be on my mind and heart, no matter where he goes.

A mother is not a person to lean on but a person to makes learning unnecessary.

The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness.

My love for my son is unconditional. It means that I will fight for him no matter the situation.

To my son. Never forget that I love you. Life is filled with hard times and good times. Learn from everything you can. Be the man I know you can be.

I want my son to become aware that he is in charge of his choices, and it's good to make thoughtful choices.

A mother's love doesn't make her son more dependent and timid; it actually makes him stronger and more independent.

An endearing tenderness in a mother's love for a son transcends all other affections of the heart.

There are times in life when you just want to be proud of your son. Whether it is because he is everything you have always wished for or because he never ceases to amaze you, the above son quotes will help you appreciate your child.

