Biblical New Year wishes to send to your friends and family

The beginning of the year has always been a huge celebration that includes many enjoyable New Year's traditions. This is the best time to interact with people in your life. And sending them Biblical New Year wishes is among the best ways to demonstrate love and care in such circumstances.

Photo: pexels.com, @belleco (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Every New Year presents an exciting chance for a new beginning and a fresh start. It is an occasion to celebrate, regardless of your objectives for the year or the number of resolutions you intend to keep in 2023. Below are religious blessing Happy New Year quotes you can share with your loved ones.

Biblical New Year wishes and prayers

Sending greetings to your loved ones at the start of the year is a wonderful way to spread love and happiness. Check out the following Biblical New Year wishes and prayers below:

Happy New Year! May the coming year be full of grand adventures and opportunities.

The gift of a New Year is one of God's many blessings. Count your blessings as you count down to the New Year, and thank God for each one!

Lord, let your Spirit lead and direct me in each step I take this New Year. Help me, Lord, in my decisions and all I desire this year in the name of Jesus.

Happy New Year! It is the beginning of a new chapter. This is your year. Make it happen.

Heavenly Father, thank you for the New Year. I bless and appreciate your name for making me see this New Year.

This New Year, don't look back, but look up always! Have a blessed New Year!

Hard times can bring you down, but God can lift you! May you be blessed throughout the New Year!

New Year is a way for God to let you know that he has faith in YOU to better yourself. Happy New Year!

Let us pray for a prosperous New Year full of opportunity and strength! Happy New Year!

Wishing you a Happy New Year, bursting with fulfilling and exciting opportunities. And remember, if opportunity doesn't knock, build a door!

Wishing you a New Year full of worship, love, and all good things from above. Have a very blessed New Year!

In this New Year, Dear Lord, I commit my ways into your hands. Deliver me from every snare and entrapment of the evil one.

Praying that your year is full of everything your heart desires. Happy New Year!

It is another year to trust the Lord with all hearts. With God on our side, nothing will be impossible. Happy New Year!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

New Year spiritual quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @rakicevicnenad (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can share these uplifting Happy New Year religious wishes and quotes with your loved ones as you stop and think back on the year that has just passed.

I wish you a happy New Year. I hope you never feel alone and that the strength of truth and goodness empowers you to overcome life's problems.

Give everything to God, and He will give you everything, too! May this New Year give you more hope and reasons to live happily!

I am sure God has many blessings for you this New Year. And I hope they last for a lifetime! Happy New Year!

Warm greetings for the New Year. May Almighty bless and shower you with his best blessings every day of your New Year.

You have nothing to worry about when God guides you through your life. To you, my dear, my warmest greetings on the occasion of the New Year.

With God's blessings and affection, I wish you a beautiful and joyful New Year with your loved ones. May you be surrounded by pleasure and optimism.

God is our strength. Let Him be the strong foundation of our life so we will not stumble when things go bad. Happy New Year!

Wishing you a beautiful and cheerful New Year with your loved ones and with the blessings and love of God. May happiness and positivity surround you.

You have nothing to worry about when God is there to lead you through your life. Warm greetings on the occasion of New Year to you, my dear.

We look back and thank God. We look forward to and trust God. Happy New Year to all!

I wish you always have Almighty to enlighten you with knowledge and empower you with his blessings. Wishing you a cheerful and blessed year. Happy New Year.

This New Year, May God answer all your prayers and grant you whatever you desire in your life.

New Year Bible verses

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Bible is full of knowledge about blessings. You can use these New Year scriptures to help you remember that God is the source of all blessings.

The LORD bless and keep you; the LORD make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the LORD turn his face toward you and give you peace. – Numbers 6:24-26

May He give you the heart's desire and make all your plans succeed. – Psalm 20:4

I can do all things through him who strengthens me. – Philippians 4:13

Teach us to number our days so that we may gain a heart of wisdom. – Psalm 90:12

Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. – Proverbs 3:5-6

In his heart, a man plans his course, but the Lord determines his steps. – Proverbs 16:9

Take delight in the LORD, and he will give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the LORD; trust in him, and he will do this. – Psalm 37:4-5

She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. – Proverbs 31:25

For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the LORD, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. – Jeremiah 29:11

Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. – Matthew 11:28

Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift! – 2 Corinthians 9:15

Commit your way to the LORD; trust in Him, and He will do it. – Psalm 37:5

For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal. – 2 Corinthians 4:17-18

New Year messages to a man of God

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Why not encourage your pastor with uplifting Happy New Year religious quotes during this special time of year? Look at the examples below for ideas.

You are the one who is always there to guide us in the dark and enlighten us with knowledge. Wishing you a New Year blessed with happiness and joy.

Sending the best of New Year wishes to the pastor who has always been there to bring happiness into our lives. Have a wonderful year ahead.

You are the one who has always blessed us. You are the one who has always brought a smile to our faces. Best wishes to you on New Year.

Your blessings have always given us the strength to face tough times on the occasion of the New Year. We wish you a wonderful year ahead.

I command every Jonah in your life, causing you trouble and restlessness, to surrender and be thrown out this month in Jesus' name. A happy New Year and more grace.

Great is his faithfulness. If he has promised to do it, he will at the appointed time. I pray heaven will hasten to deliver your blessings this month in Jesus' name. Happy New Year to you.

You have always been there in support and guidance. You have always been there through good and bad. Wishing you a very Happy New Year.

As we walk the difficult roads of life, you have always been there to make it a happy journey for us. Thank you for your guidance; wishing you a Happy New Year.

This new month your disappointments will turn into favours, and you will start to rejoice because of joy, peace, honour, and wealth. Victory is all yours for the taking, Happy New Year, the man of God.

Because you have God, you have all things and even in abundance. Henceforth, I pray that you shall not lack any good thing in life in Jesus' name. Happy New Year.

Dear Sir, you are my book, knowledge, guardian, and guru; you have enlightened my soul and brought fortune into my life; I thank you from the bottom of my heart, and I wish you a wonderful and cheerful Happy New Year.

The start of a new year is a time to start over and write new goals and resolutions. Be grateful for all of your blessings and past experiences. Share the above Biblical New Year wishes with your friends and loved ones to receive their blessings.

READ ALSO: 67 negativity quotes to help you deal with all that bad energy

Legit.ng recently published an article with negative energy quotes to help you deal with it. Negativity can make it difficult to succeed and live a meaningful life. People who choose a negative way of life face more stress, illness, and fewer opportunities than those who choose a positive way of life.

Learning how to eliminate negative energy can improve your mental health significantly. Negative people enjoy making others feel bad. They may be only interested in doing that at times. Quotes about ignoring negativity can help you avoid such people entirely.

Source: Legit.ng