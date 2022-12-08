100+ random things to say in an online or IRL conversation

Are you that person who is always thinking of random things to say? Life is what you make out of it. Some random things you can say in an online conversation can crack people up. After all, who doesn't want some little laughter in their day?

A man surfing a modern cellphone in the city park. Photo: pexels.com, @keiraburton

Source: UGC

Have you ever been in a conversation and struggled to think of something exciting or engaging to say? It can be intimidating to keep a conversation going, especially if you're chatting with someone you don't know well. That's where having a few ideas for random things to say in a conversation can come in handy. Whether you're chatting with someone online or in person, having a few go-to topics or questions can help to keep the conversation flowing and prevent awkward silences.

Random things to say that make no sense

Have you ever come -across some mind-boggling phrases? Below are a few funny phrases you can include in an online conversation.

Out of my mind. Back in five.

I was born at a very young age.

If you break your leg, don't come running to me.

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.

Shut your mouth and eat your dinner!

My horse loves lizards that chase dinosaurs!

Why does the spacebar make more noise than the rest?

Why do we call it a pair of pants if there is only one?

You can't have your cake and eat it too. Pointless!

I enjoy spending time with the temporal rain forests' cheeses.

Lean into someone and ask, you think they know about you?

Why is it called chicken fingers, yet chickens don't have fingers?

There ain't enough room for the both of us. Tell the traffic pole to get out.

Whatever's eating, you must be in even worse shape than you are.

Whenever someone mentions algebra, I think of my X and wonder Y.

Jeez, how dark it is in here, right? I don't know; I can't see anything.

Funny random things to say

A pregnant woman using her mobile phone. Photo: pexels.com, @ivansamkov

Source: UGC

Humour is a significant likability indicator; it can make people around you feel entertained and relaxed. Below are some random things you can say in any situation.

Go to a pet shop and ask for a cow.

How dare you question my authority?

I lost my necklace and dignity in the river.

I used to think I was indecisive. But now I'm not so sure.

I tried to be normal once, the worst two minutes of my life.

Are you happy? Step on the scale, and that goes away.

Whoever said money doesn't buy you happiness didn't know where to shop!

Organized people are the ones who are lazy when finding their things.

In my lifetime, I have read three whole books. I am yet to finish the third one.

If hamburger meat makes a meatloaf, then laziness will make me-a-loaf.

It was worth every penny if you lent someone money and never saw them again.

Whoever said you couldn't buy happiness didn't know where to shop!

Why do I find myself without a proper blade every time disaster strikes?

A bag of money can represent not only wealth but also massive inflation.

Do you want to look young and thin? Don't worry; just hang around people who are old and fat.

I'm not going to remarry. This time, I'm just going to pick a woman I don't like and give her a house instead.

Join the line at the nearest bathroom and ask, So, they fixed this one? Thank God! I just changed into some dry clothes.

If you ever fall, you know I’ll be there to snap a selfie and post it on Instagram. But also because I care.

Before ordering food from a restaurant, ask about their two best meals, then choose something different.

We consider too much the good luck of the early bird and not enough the bad luck of the early worm.

Random things to text your friend

Pensive young male freelancer browsing laptop on the couch. Photo: pexels.com, @ekaterinabolovtsova

Source: UGC

Friends are extraordinary beings. Therefore, you must ensure that your friends are happy at all times. So, what better way than sending random funny texts to them? Here are a few funny phrases that you can consider.

Shhhh! You say it best when you say nothing at all.

You can't trust atoms. They make up everything!

Are you a phone? Because I'm addicted to you.

Never play golf with a doctor who wears green socks.

Friends buy you lunch. Best friends, eat your lunch.

I carrot imagine life without you. Lettuce be friends forever.

If you were a vegetable, you know what you'll be? A cute-cumber.

Please remember, do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive.

We've been friends for so long that I can't recall who is the bad influence on who.

You call me your best friend, but where were you when my selfie only got four likes?

I hope your day's as wonderful as the milkshakes we should get next time we hang out.

You've seen how crazy I am and still choose to be my friend. Thanks for being the most real.

If we were trapped on a deserted island, I'd wait as long as possie before going cannibal on you.

Did you hear about the actor who fell through the floorboards? He was just going through a stage.

I love you a latte. Even more than my morning cup of coffee, so you know it's serious.

Have you seen my dog? He is 6 foot tall and hates heights; he is brown and thinks he's got swag.

Before we meet tonight for the party, remember that life is not a fairy tale. If you lose your shoe at midnight, you are drunk.

Next time you make fun of me, I will give your phone number to all the kids and tell them it is Santa's hotline.

A friend like you is like a good bra. Hard to find, supportive, comfortable, always lifts you up, makes you look better, and always close to your heart.

Dear bestie, if you get the answer to this, then lunch is on me. What is the tallest building in the entire world? It must be the library because it has so many stories!

Since you think you know too much than me, what breed of dog can jump higher than buildings? The answer is "any dog," because buildings cannot jump.

Sometimes I wonder how you put up with me, then I remember, oh! I put up with you! So we are even.

I think you are an interior decorator. Do you know why? Because when you walked into class that day, the room was suddenly beautiful and perfect!

An archaeologist is the best husband any woman can have; the older she gets, the more interested he is in her.

Weird things to say to your friends

Annoyed woman having video chat on smartphone at home. Photo: pexels.com, @alexgreen

Source: UGC

Sometimes you feel the urge to lighten the mood of your friends with laughter. If you are looking for weird random things to tell your friends, consider checking out the list below.

Believe in yourself. Someone has to.

Have you ever tried sleeping in water?

Before, I was arrogant, but now I'm perfect.

My karma just ran over my dogma.

Why are pirates called pirates? Because they arrrr!

What do pampered cows produce? Spoiled milk

I said 'No' to dr*gs, but they wouldn't listen.

A horror story in three words: Today is Monday.

Potatoes have skin. I have skin. Therefore, I am a potato.

Please don't eat that in my presence. I get sympathy gas.

We need to invent a new day between Saturday and Sunday.

Polar bears sleep with penguins; everyone knows that.

I would have given you my shoulder to cry on, but it might get wet.

What do you call an elephant that doesn't matter? An irrelephant.

I don't spew profanities. I enunciate them like a civilized person.

Community College is easier than sleeping with a lady.

You may have noticed my superpower. It's making me invisible

Kids believe in fairy tales. I've moved on to soap operas and political speeches.

Call a pizza hut and ask for someone's phone number.

Random funny phrases

Photo of a woman looking at her phone. Photo: pexels.com, @askarabayev

Source: UGC

Laughter is the best medicine, so having time to send random funny phrases makes the conversation livelier. Below are some random funny sayings you can have in your online or IRL conversations.

Why was the torch happy? It was lit.

After Tuesday, even the calendar says W*F.

If I'd agree with you, we'd both be wrong.

Could you not follow my steps; I'm also lost.

Excuse my naivety. I was born at a very early age.

The secret to a good relationship is not having one.

How do you fix a broken tomato? Tomato paste!

Sorry, I'm late, it's just that I didn't want to come.

It would be dangerous to find yourself in the middle of the road.

I'd like to help you out today. Which way did you come in?

I used to have an open mind, but my brain kept falling out.

I respect the opinion of everybody who agrees with me.

The next time you buy a doughnut, complain that there's a hole in it.

Organized people are those who are just too lazy to find their things.

Don't worry if plan A fails. There are 25 more letters in the alphabet!

My friendship is not for sale, but we can discuss a short-term rental.

A pessimist is someone who has spent too much time listening to optimists.

It's funny how the cost of living is rising, but the chance of living is decreasing.

If you put one lasagna on top of another one, you still have just one lasagna.

I've always thought air was free. That is what I did until I went out and bought a $3 bag of chips.

A cold seat in a public restroom is unpleasant. But a warm seat in a public restroom is worse.

Every time you ask for it, I'll give my advice. But I told you so, I'll give without you asking for it.

If you bump into someone or step on their foot, say, I'm sorry. If I'd meant to do it, you'd know.

A successful man earns more than his wife can spend. A successful woman knows where to look for such a man.

I'm super excited about the new year. Unfortunately, I don't have any resolutions since I'm already perfect.

Including fun in your life can make things more exciting and simple for you. If you're looking for more random things to say in an online or IRL conversation, the funny and random phrases listed above can help.

READ ALSO: 100+ heart-touching birthday wishes for a daughter from a mother

Legit.ng published an article about heart-touching birthday wishes. A birthday is a special occasion that should be commemorated. Celebrating a special person's birthday, such as a daughter, is even more special.

A mother and daughter's bond is unique, and no one else can understand it. As a mother, one of the most fulfilling feelings is wishing your daughter the best on her birthday.

Source: Legit.ng