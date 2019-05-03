125+ good morning love quotes and text messages for her

It feels good when the person you love reciprocates the feelings. There are many things you can do for the woman you love to keep the emotions alive. For instance, start your days by sending her cute love messages. This article lists refreshing good morning love quotes for her.

A woman using her phone in bed. Photo: pexels.com, @Thirdman (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A woman feels special and loved when she wakes up to a romantic good morning message or quote from her partner. A simple sweet good morning message can have her smiling all day.

125+ romantic good morning love quotes for her

A good morning text from a lover can make the day more beautiful. It can preoccupy one's mind and give them the joy and peace they need to overcome a troublesome day. Check out these love messages and romantic good morning quotes for her:

Beautiful good morning quotes for her

Romantic texts are a good thing to wake up to, and using them daily cannot be boring if the lady is interested in you. Alternating messages with good morning quotes makes a big difference. Quotes suit girls who draw inspiration from the world's legends. Below are some short good morning sweetheart quotes for her:

Morning without you is a dwindled dawn. – Emily Dickinson

You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought. – Arthur Conan Doyle

I fell in love with you the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once. – John Green

You should be kissed and kissed often and by someone who knows how. – Margaret Mitchell

You are sunlight through a window, which I stand in, warmed. My darling. – Jessie Burton

I would love to say that you make me weak in the knees but to be quite upfront and completely truthful, you make my body forget it has knees. – Tyler Knott Gregson

In vain, I have struggled. It will not do. My feelings will not be repressed. You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you. – Jane Austen

I would rather spend one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone. – J.R.R Tolkien

You may not have been my first love, but you are the love that made all the other loves irrelevant. – Rupi Kapur

A man talking to his wife while in bed. Photo: pexels.com, @Ketut Subiyanto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Every atom of your flesh is as dear to me as my own: in pain and sickness, it would still be dear. – Charlotte Bronte

Love starts as a feeling, but to continue is a choice. And I find myself choosing you more and more every day. – Justin Wetch

I've never had a moment's doubt. I love you. I believe in you completely. You are my dearest one. My reason for life. – Ian McEwan

If I had a flower for every time, I thought of you... I could walk through my garden forever. – Alfred Tennyson

You are whatever a moon has always meant, and whatever a sun will always sing. – E. E. Cummings

Our love cannot be measured; it just is. – John Paul Stevens

You and I, it's as though we have been taught to kiss in heaven and sent down to Earth together to see if we know what we were taught. – Boris Pasternak, Doctor Zhivago

My heart beats faster as you take my hand, my love grows stronger as you touch my soul. – A.C. Van Cherub

In love, there are two things: bodies and words. – Joyce Carol Oates

I wish you to know that you have been the last dream of my soul. – Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities

I want you today, tomorrow, next week and for the rest of my life. – I.A. Dice, The Sound of Salvation

Yours is the light by which my spirit's born: yours is the darkness of my soul's return–you are my sun, my moon, and all my stars. – E. E. Cummings

My night has become a sunny dawn because of you. – Ibn Abbad

The simple lack of her is more to me than others' presence. – George Thomas

Whatever happens tomorrow, or for the rest of my life, I'm happy now…because I love you.– Groundhog Day

Thoughtful good morning text messages for her

A man and woman reflecting upon good memories from a camera. Photo: pexels.com, @Andrea Piacquadio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Good morning texts improve relationships if done frequently, and they can be the perfect reciliation method for couples after a heated argument at night. You can find a cute good morning message for her from this list:

As the sun lights up the day, you light up my life.

Each dawn, I thank the lord for two great gifts: my life and you.

Despite what they all say, our love proves that true love still exists.

I'd like my mornings more if they started with you here with me.

Mornings are the start of a new day. I will live each day renewing our love.

Every day I wake up and remember that you are mine; I feel amazing!! Good morning love.

I hope your day is filled with as much happiness as you brought into my life when you came in.

Every morning I take a few minutes to think about your smile. It is the best part of you. Good morning sweetheart. I wish you a day full of your beautiful smile.

While the rest of the world prays for wealth and riches, I only pray that you wake up feeling amazing. Good morning, beautiful. I slept dreaming of you. I love you.

Here is a good morning message to my love. Know that your love gives me a reason to wake up each morning, smile, face challenges and succeed.

Hey baby. Your thoughts were with me throughout the night. I couldn't wait for morning to tell you how much I miss and love you.

You are the reason I wake up each day with a smile on my face. I hope that your morning is as bright and gorgeous as your smile.

You have made my life extraordinary. Have a great day ahead.

Everyone was born for a reason; to love you is mine.

As the sun's rays creep through the blinds, being with you is the only thing on my mind. I love you.

Good morning, my love! I desire nothing more than to be in your heart forever.

Morning has come, and I miss you. It's true, and though you're not near me, I'm full of love for you.

Look at how brightly the sun shines this morning, and you will know the extent to which my love for you shines.

The best things in life can never be kept; they must be given away. A Morning, a Smile, a Kiss, and Love!

Before you begin your day, Sweetheart, know that you are a treasure, and I cherish you.

Sunday morning texts for her

A couple wearing white shirts. Photo: pexels.com, @Design Killer (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Instead of constantly texting your wife or girlfriend, surprise her with a handwritten note to spice things up. Leave the note on the table, in the bathroom, on the fridge, bedroom dressing mirror, or anywhere else she can see. Below are some beautiful Sunday morning texts for her:

Happy Sunday! Greetings, my love. May you be blessed.

May this Sunday bring you good things and a fantastic week.

May the Sunday be as beautiful as you make my life, love. Happy Sunday!

Good morning, Sweetheart. May today's morning freshness erase your worries and calm your mind.

May you be surrounded with happiness this Sunday as a beautiful new week sets in!

Forget all bad memories from the past week and prepare for another lovely week. Have a delightful Sunday!

May this Sunday fill your week with laughter, joy, and happiness. Blessed day, honey!

Happy Sunday! May the sun shine brightly on you and fill you with blessings!

May this Sunday be full of blessings for you. Have a blissful week ahead, baby.

Good morning to the woman of my dreams. I only need God and you to start my Sunday.

Sending my love to you this Sunday morning. May your week be great, Sweetheart.

Forget the hectic week and start a new one. Happy Sunday, love.

May God hear all your prayers and requests! Wishing you a happy Sunday!

May this Sunday start a week full of blessings and opportunities. Wishing you a bright day!

Thank you for making my life more fantastic. I love you and wish you a beautiful Sunday.

Wake up, be happy, and live another Sunday with passion, pleasure, and delight.

You deserve nothing but the best this Sunday and every day after it.

May this Sunday bring endless peace and comfort to your heart.

May your Sundays be blessed the way you blessed my life, babe.

I'm always with you, no matter how hard the week seems. Have a wonderful Sunday, love.

Sweet good morning messages for her

Couples eating in bed. Photo: pexels.com, @Polina Tankilevitch (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Good morning messages can be addictive to both the sender and recipient. People who make this a tradition in their marriages or relationships experience stronger bonds with their partners. Below are some cute morning texts for her:

Good morning angel. I hope your day will be as lovely as you are.

Good morning my queen. I hope you have a marvellous day that is fit for a queen.

I may not like mornings, but I like them when I am with you. Good morning, love.

You are my wildest, sweetest and a happiest dream come true. Have a great day, Sweetheart.

Since you aren't here, I'm sending hugs and kisses your way this morning. Have a good day, honey.

Even the brightest of suns cannot compare to your smile. Good morning, my love.

Your sweet teddy bear misses you; I can't wait for our date tonight.

Wake up, baby. Flowers, smiles and laughter are waiting for you.

I never want a day to pass without telling you how much you mean to me. Good morning my love. You are unique, and I am grateful that you are in my life.

I've made the reconciliation that there is nobody else for me but you. I am so in love with you, and I hope you know this. I want to be with you forever and tell you good morning every day when I wake up.

Mornings will come and go with every sunrise and sunset, but we will always be together. Good morning baby. Have a lovely day.

I no longer crave my morning coffee to wake me up. Your beautiful face makes me look forward to the rest of my day.

My precious love, I wish you a beautiful day filled with love, sunshine and loads of luck so that you may return home with a heart full of happiness and the brightest of smiles.

Good morning. I don't know what is more romantic, the thought of seeing you today or the dream I had about you last night.

Sometimes I wish there was no alarm clock because that is the only device that wakes me up when I dream of you.

You and I, it's as though we were taught to kiss in heaven and sent down to Earth together to see if we know what we were taught.

Everything is at a standstill because the most beautiful woman on Earth is not awake yet. Wake up pretty and light up the world with your beauty. Good morning, baby.

If my life were a business, the most profitable decision would be marrying you. Good morning, wifey.

No matter the situation, good or bad, the best part is you are by my side. Good morning, love.

The best thing about this morning is that you're mine. The worst thing about this morning is that I'm far from you.

Good morning text that will melt her heart

A couple kissing while holding books. Photo: pexels.com, @Andrea Piacquadio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can melt someone's heart without spending a million dollars on them. Most women want little thoughtful things from their men, and romantic messages are part of their expectations. Check out these lovely morning texts for her:

Good morning to the girl of my dreams.

Breathing to me is as natural as loving you. Good morning, Hun.

The only reason that the sun rises is to see your beautiful smile.

My soul meets your soul every time I kiss you. Good morning, love.

Just one hour of you and your love is worth an age of dully living on.

You are my shining light in the darkness that is the world. I love you, Sweetheart.

The best feeling is goosebumps from your kisses; I want to feel them for the rest of my life. Good morning, honey.

The breeze on my face makes me think of you. The warmth of the sun on my skin reminds me of your touch. The bird songs remind me of your voice. Good morning, baby.

Whatever our souls are made of, yours and mine are the same. Have a lovely day, pretty.

That beautiful bird singing near your window is the messenger who helps me wish you good mornings.

I fill this day with unconditional love, burning passion, hours of laughter and endless happiness just for you.

I waited all my life to love you, and now that I have, I will never let a day pass without letting you know how much I love you. Have a great day, baby.

Every dawn is a joy because it's another chance to see your bright smile, penetrating eyes and sweet lips.

Good morning dear. I want to put my heart into writing and express how much you mean to me and how I choose to spend the rest of my life with you.

I may doubt that the stars are fire or that the sun moves, but I will never doubt my love for you. Have a great day.

Your love for me is pure as snow on a winter morning, warm as the summer and as fresh as spring and beautiful as the leaves in autumn.

I thought my life was perfect before I met you. Then I met you. Loving you has made me better. It has made me wiser, lighter and brighter. Now my life is perfect. Have a great day, honey.

The flavour of your kiss stayed with me all the way home last night and bled into my dreams. Because of you, I woke up with my head in the clouds and my heart in the sky. Good morning baby.

I was thinking of you and wondered how long you'd been on my mind. Then it occurred to me. Since I met you, you've never left.

It is better to have loved and lost than to have never loved. I am glad to have loved you, and I will never accept losing you.

Heart touching good morning love quotes

A man kissing his wife's hands. Photo: pexels.com, @Design Killer (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Find out what your woman loves and look for quotes from legends in the area. She might be into sports, music, movies, charity work, politics, etc. Be assured that she will appreciate you going out of your way to find inspiring quotes from icons she looks up to. Check out these morning love quotes:

I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you. – Paul Coelho, “The Alchemist”

Till my last day, I’ll be loving you. – Unknown

Your words are my food; your breath is my wine. You are everything to me. – Sarah Bernhardt

In a world full of temporary things, you are a perpetual feeling. – Sanober Khan

True love stories never have endings. – Richard Bach

In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine. – Maya Angelou

I am nothing special, just a commoner with common thoughts, and I've led a common life. No monuments are dedicated to me, and my name will soon be forgotten. But in one respect, I have succeeded as gloriously as anyone who's ever lived; I've loved another with all my heart and soul, and this has always been enough. – Nicholas Sparks

Did my heart love till now? Forswear it, sight! / For I ne’er saw true beauty till this night. – William Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet

I am in you and you in me, mutual in divine love. – William Blake

When you look at me, when you think of me, I am in paradise. – William Makepeace Thackeray

She is a mortal danger to all men. She is beautiful without knowing it and possesses charms that she’s not even aware of. She is like a trap set by nature - a sweet perfumed rose in whose petals Cupid lurks in ambush! – Edmond Rostand

I can't sleep, I can't eat, I can't do anything but think about you. At night I dream of you; all day, I wait to see you, and when I do see you, my heart turns over, and I think I will faint with desire. – Phillipa Gregory

A woman leaning on her husband's shoulder. Photo: pexels.com, @Polina Tankilevitch (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Anyone who has seen her smile has known perfection. She instils grace in every common thing and divinity in every careless gesture. Venus in her shell was never so lovely, and Diana in the forest never so graceful as my Lady. – Edmond Rostand

If I had, but an hour of love, if that be all that is given me, an hour of love upon this Earth, I would give my love to thee. – Alice Sebold, The Lovely Bones

The day my life changed forever...the day I first saw you. – The Longest Ride

If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you. – A. A. Milne, Winnie the Pooh

I love you, not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you. – Roy Croft

When I first saw you were more than human to me. You were a Fairy, a Sylph; I didn't know what you were - anything that no one ever saw and everything that everybody ever wanted. I was swallowed up in an abyss of love in an instant. There was no pausing on the brink, no looking down or looking back; I was gone, headlong, before I had the sense to say a word to you. – Charles Dickens

How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love thee to the depth and breadth and height. My soul can reach. – Elizabeth Barrett Browning

I know by experience that the poets are right: love is eternal. – E.M. Forster, A Room with a View

When I saw you, I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew. – Arrigo Boito

I’m not going to deny that I was aware of your beauty. But the point is, this has nothing to do with your beauty. As I got to know you, I began to realize that beauty was the least of your qualities. I became fascinated by your goodness. I was drawn in by it. – Choderlos de Laclos

If you remember me, then I don’t care if everyone else forgets. – Haruki Murakami, Kafka on the Shore

People think a soul mate is your perfect fit, and that’s what everyone wants. But a true soul mate is a mirror, the person who shows you everything that is holding you back, the person who brings you to your attention so you can change your life – Elizabeth Gilbert

I didn’t understand what was happening to me. And it was only when I began to feel actual, physical pain every time you left the room that it finally dawned on me: I was in love for the first time in my life. I knew it was hopeless, but that didn’t matter to me. And it’s not that I want to have you. All I want is to deserve you. – Choderlos de Laclos

A woman using her phone in bed. Photo: pexels.com, @Arina Krasnikova (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Do good morning texts matter?

She will value your good morning texts if she loves getting your attention.

What is the point of good morning texts?

A good morning text confirms you are awake and thinking about them. It also shows you care about their day and wish them a great time.

Is sending good morning texts annoying?

Do not send it if your gut tells you she will not appreciate your good morning text. Wait for her text or talk about it to confirm she likes your morning messages.

What do good morning texts mean from a girl?

If she sends you morning texts or responds to your good morning messages, it is a sign she is interested in you.

Is it better to text someone at night or in the morning?

Your closeness with someone should determine when you send them morning and night messages. If you just met her, it would be nice to text her during business hours (10 a.m. - 8 p.m.).

Do girls like good morning texts every day?

If she genuinely likes you, daily morning texts from you will not bother her.

Is texting every day toxic?

It depends on what you are texting. Your messages will be toxic if you always demand instant replies. You also come off as controlling and abusive if you always text to inquire about where someone is, what they are doing, and who they are with.

Romantic good morning love quotes for her will improve your relationship. Her face will light up when she reads your good morning SMS on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, or any other platform you wish to use.

READ ALSO: 100 best thinking-about-you messages for her to melt her heart

Legit.ng also posted the best thinking-about-you messages for her to melt her heart. These messages suit long-distance relationships.

You can share them with your partner when she travels for whatever reason. She might be on a business trip or a short vacation with the kids.

Source: Legit.ng