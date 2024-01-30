50 inspiring single mom quotes to celebrate their resilience

While parenting is a noble responsibility, it has its fair share of challenges, especially if you are a single mother. It is not easy navigating the challenges of raising kids by yourself—occasionally, you will need encouragement to see yourself through. During tough times, you will require single mom quotes to fall back on and remind yourself of the vital role you play.

A woman carrying her son on her back. Photo: pexels.com, @ogimagaara (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Celebrating a single mother goes a long way in motivating her and helping her understand how valuable she is. These women deserve to be appreciated, as their responsibilities never stop. Single mom quotes may be simple but hold much meaning to a single mother who has to do everything possible to ensure her children get the best out of life.

Single mom quotes

Being a single mom requires courage, strength, and determination. You have to cover for the missing partner, and that means that you have to double your efforts. Playing the role is not simple, but quotes of encouragement can boost your resilience. What can I say to encourage my single mom? This compilation of quotes has several quotes that can uplift their spirit.

Inspirational single mom quotes

Bringing up kids as a single mother comes with many challenges you may not be ready to face. However, motivational quotes will inspire you to rise and conquer them for the sake of your kids. These proud single mother quotes will give you the strength to overcome single parenting challenges.

A mother and daughter preparing a fruit salad. Photo: pexels.com, @augustderichelieu (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Some days, she has no idea how she’ll do it. But every single day, it still gets done.

When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child. – Sophia Loren

Being a working mother and a working single parent instils in you a sense of determination. – Felicity Jones

There will be so many times you feel like you failed. But in the eyes, ears, and mind of your child, you are a super mom. – Stephanie Precourt

Gone are the days when you would sit and wait for your knight in shining armour. Be brave, be independent, believe you can do it, and do a better job.

A single mom tries when things are hard. She never gives up. She believes in her family, even when things are tough. She knows that above all things, a mother’s love is more than enough. – Deniece Williams

I value many people who have to work full time, definitely single mothers. Their work is the hardest. I applaud it so much. – Molly Sims

As a single mum, you’ll discover inner strengths and capabilities you never knew you had. – Emma-Louise Smith

Don’t pity me because I am a single mum. Respect me for having the courage to do it alone, the strength to never give up and the love to put my child’s needs before mine.

Being a single mum is twice the work, twice the stress and twice the tears but also twice the hugs, twice the love and twice the pride.

Single moms, you are a doctor, a teacher, a nurse, a maid, a cook, a referee, a heroine, a provider, a defender, a protector, a true superwoman. Wear your cap proudly. – Mandy Hale

Some days, being a single mom is nothing but struggle and heartbreak. But it's the light your children bring that parts the clouds.

Best single mom quotes for Instagram

If a single mom raised you, you should always make them proud. Whenever you want to appreciate them, use social media to show the world how much your mom means to you. You can caption your posts on Instagram with any of these single mom quotes from a daughter or son.

A woman holding her child. Photo: pexels.com, @wernerpfennig (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A mother’s happiness is like a beacon, lighting up the future and reflecting on the past in the guise of fond memories.

Don’t feel bad for me because I’m a single mom. I learned the true meaning of determination.

To say I’m proud of being a single mom is an understatement. It’s my superpower.

If you ever wonder if you are doing well as a single mother, just look at your children.

When your world is falling apart around you, hold your children. They will anchor you and help you find your strength.

Walking the path less travelled is hard. But the happiness of your children is worth it.

At the end of the day, it’s the bond you share with your child that matters, and you know just how to do that.

If you ever feel like giving up, just remember there is a little girl who wants to be just like you. Don’t disappoint her.

Motherhood is nitty and gritty and brutal and wonderful. Sometimes, you're really in the trenches! – Constance Marie

Whenever you feel discouraged, remember you are the centre of the universe to the tiny humans you made from scratch. You’re a big deal.

No one ever said being a single mom would be easy. But they didn't tell me the strength I would gain from it either.

Every single mom takes a moment to cry. But then you pick yourself up, determined to do your best.

Parenting is always challenging. Doing your best is enough, especially if you are doing it alone.

Single mom quotes to son

No doubt, mothers and sons share a special bond. Their ties even get stronger when single mothers raise their sons. These single mother and son quotes are a testament to their unique relationship.

A mother carrying her child while playing a game. Photo: pexels.com, @barbaraolsen (modified by author)

Source: UGC

My son, you are my greatest treasure, and being your mom is the most beautiful journey of my life.

I see a bright future for you, my son, and I’ll do everything I can to help you achieve it.

With you, I’ve learned that family is not defined by convention but by love.

I may be one person, but I will always do the job of two to ensure you have everything you need.

Life may throw us curveballs, but we always hit them out of the park together.

You may not have a father in your life, but you have a mother who loves you more than anything.

I may be a single mom, but I have a heart full of love for you.

You don’t raise heroes; you raise sons. And if you treat them like sons, they will turn out to be heroes, even if it’s just in your eyes. – Walter M. Schirra, Sr.

My greatest blessing has been the birth of my son. My next greatest blessing has been my ability to turn people into children of mine. – Maya Angelou

Be strong, be fearless, be beautiful. And believe anything is possible when you have the right people to support you. – Misty Copeland.

Short single mom quotes

What is a powerful quote for a single mom? There exist many powerful single mom quotes that are short yet touching to reassure her that she is not alone in the journey of parenthood. Have a look at the list below.

A woman playing a game with her child. Photo: pexels.com, @ronlach (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A child’s first teacher is its mother. – Peng Liyuan

Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws. – Barbara Kingsolver

Nothing you do for children is ever wasted. – Garrison Keillor

Having kids—the responsibility of rearing good, kind, ethical, responsible human beings—is the biggest job anyone can embark on. – Maria Shriver

I didn’t plan on being a single mom, but you have to deal with the cards you are dealt the best way you can. – Tichina Arnold

Single mothers may live in a world unknown to many, but they are true superheroes in their children’s eyes.

A single mom has to do the work of both a mother and a father, and often, she does it with a smile.

A single mom has a steel backbone and a gold heart.

The strength of a single mother is like no other. She’s the one who’s been through the most challenging storms but still stands tall.

Life doesn’t come with a manual; it comes with a mother.

Being a single parent is not a life full of struggles, but a journey for the strong. – Meg Lowrey

I think it’s really important for every mother to find their own way. – Solange Knowles

It’s not single parenthood in and of itself. It’s more about how people parent. – Sophie Zadeh

Be proud that you found a way to balance being a mom and a dad.

Being a single mom means giving the love of two as one amazing mom.

Life as a single mother may seem tricky, but with encouragement and appreciation from your loved ones, you can have the strength to carry on. Sending single mom quotes to your mother, friends, and relatives makes them realise their efforts are recognised and appreciated.

Legit.ng recently published short quotes fit for every situation. A little inspiration can boost your energy to keep you grinding. It can be a mantra or a reminder of how beautiful life is.

Words are powerful tools for conveying your emotions. A simple but heartfelt quote can make you feel good regardless of your situation. Check out this compilation of cute short quotes for any situation in life.

Source: Legit.ng