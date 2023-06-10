50+ lovely grandchildren quotes to share with your family

Being a grandparent is one of the most rewarding and fulfilling experiences anyone can enjoy. You get to see your children pass on the parenting practices they learned from you, and you get to see the world through the eyes of your grandchildren. This article contains a list of grandchildren quotes to share with your family.

Grandchildren hold a special place in grandparents' hearts, bringing joy, laughter, and a renewed sense of love and purpose to their lives. Here is a collection of grandchildren quotes to help you express the unique bond that exists between a grandparent and their grandchildren.

Lovely quotes about grandchildren

The bond between grandparent and grandchild is extraordinary and often hard to describe. Here are some unconditional love for grandchildren quotes to share with your family.

There's nothing like a grandchild to put a smile on your face, a lump in your throat and a warm feeling in your heart.

With your own children, you love them immediately – and with grandchildren, it’s exactly the same. – Kevin Whately

The best thing that's ever happened to me bar none, is having grandchildren, living by them, and being part of their lives.

Grandchildren are the dots that connect the lines from generation to generation. – Lois Wyse

Simple moments with your grandchildren often become the most priceless memories.

Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children. – Alex Haley

My grandchildren may not have everything they want in this world, but they have a grandma who loves them more than anything in the world.

Grandchildren are loving reminders of what we’re really here for. – Janet Lanese

I'd like my grandchildren to be able to see that their grandmother stood up for something a long time ago. – Claudette Colvin

Grandchildren make the world a little softer, a little warmer, a little kinder.

Grandparents, like heroes, are as necessary to a child’s growth as vitamins. – Joyce Allston

There is no greater achievement than being a grandfather who tells fairy tales to grandchildren. – Eraldo Banovac

Surely, two of the most satisfying experiences in life must be those of being a grandchild or a grandparent. – Donald A. Norberg

The most precious jewels you’ll ever have around your neck are the arms of your grandchildren.

Best grandchildren quotes

Best grandchild quotes serve as a testament to the unique and treasured bond between grandparents and their grandchildren. These quotations express the grandparents' tremendous love, joy, and pride for their grandchildren.

I'm most proud of the longevity of my marriage, my kids, and my grandchildren. If you don't have that, you really don't have very much. – Bob Newhart

Grandchildren give us a second chance to do things better because they bring out the best in us.

Being a mother and grandmother is the best of the best in my life. My grandchildren multiply the joy my daughters bring me. – Alexandra Stoddard

If we care about the children, the grandchildren, the future generations, we need to make sure that they do not become the cannon fodder of the future. – Helen Thomas

A child needs a grandparent, anybody’s grandparent, to grow a little more securely into an unfamiliar world. – Charles and Ann Morse

Grandchildren don’t stay young forever, which is good because Pop-pops have only so many horsey rides in them. – Gene Perret

I have never once regretted missing a business opportunity so that I could be with my children and grandchildren. – Mitt Romney

I wouldn’t change my grandchildren for the world. But I wish I could change the world for my grandchildren.

Short grandchildren quotes

Grandchildren bring an abundance of happiness, love, and fulfilment to their grandparents' lives. Check out these short grandkid quotes and share them with your family.

The grandchildren should not bear the debts of the grandparents. – Nassim Nicholas Taleb

Grandchildren are God’s way of compensating us for growing old. – Mary H. Waldrip

The only thing better than having kids is having grandkids.

Your sons weren’t made to like you. That’s what grandchildren are for. – Jane Smiley

Elephants and grandchildren never forget. – Andy Rooney

Grandchildren are the hands by which we take hold of heaven.

Grandchildren: my favourite hello and my hardest goodbye.

Perfect love sometimes does not come until the first grandchild. – Welsh Proverb

A grandchild fills a space in your heart that you never knew was empty.

All grandchildren are brilliant and beautiful and obviously take after their grandparents.

When grandparents enter the door, discipline flies out the window. – Ogden Nash

If I had known grandchildren were this much fun, I would have had them first.

The joy of grandchildren is measured in the heart.

Words can’t describe the happiness of holding your baby’s baby.

Few things are more delightful than grandchildren fighting over your lap. – Doug Larson

Your children are your rainbows, and your grandchildren are your pot of gold.

You have got the whole world in your arms when you hold your grandchild.

Funny grandchildren quotes

The funny grandchildren quotes express the joy of having grandchildren. They will remind you why children are one of the best sources of happiness.

The only people interested in hearing about your grandchildren are other grandparents who want to tell you about theirs. – Bryna Nelson Paston

Grandchildren are the reward you get for keeping their parents alive.

My grandkids believe I’m the oldest thing in the world. And after two or three hours with them, I believe it, too. – Gene Perret

Never have children, only grandchildren. – Gore Vidal

Dearer than our children are the children of our children. – Deny Davis

Becoming a grandmother is wonderful. One moment you’re just a mother. The next, you are all-wise and prehistoric. -Pam Brown

Have children while your parents are still young enough to take care of them. – Rita Rudner

Grandchildren are God’s reward for not killing your kids. – Tony Campolo

You’re more trouble than the children are” is the greatest compliment a grandparent can receive. — Gene Perret

The reason grandparents and grandchildren get along so well is that they have a common enemy. – Sam Levenson

On the seventh day, God rested. His grandchildren must have been out of town. – Gene Perret

Grandchildren, the only people who can get more out of you than the IRS. – Gene Perret

To become a grandparent is to enjoy one of the few pleasures in life for which the consequences have already been paid. – Robert Brault

An hour with your grandchildren can make you feel young again. Anything longer than that, and you start to age quickly. — Gene Perret

They say genes skip generations. Maybe that is why grandparents find their grandchildren so likeable. – Joan McIntosh

Being a grandparent is a blessing. Your grandchildren will bring you joy and make you laugh, learn, and enjoy life to the fullest. Hopefully, the above grandchildren quotes will help you to express your feelings about being a grandparent and establish an even stronger bond with your grandchildren.

