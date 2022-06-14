60+ famous Drake's quotes and lyrics to inspire and motivate you

Aubrey Drake Graham, better known as Drake, is a Canadian rapper who has become a household in the music industry. His unrivalled talent has seen him break records of famed music royalties such as The Beetles and Michael Jackson. Drake's quotes and lyrics are an inspiration to many.

Drake is an accomplished rapper, songwriter, record producer, and entrepreneur. His songs have earned him an enormous fan base across the globe. Get inspired by reading and sharing some of his famous quotes about love, confidence and success.

Famous Drake's quotes

Drake is among the world's best-selling music artists, with over 170 million records sold. Check out some of his famous quotes that will motivate you.

Count your blessings, not problems.

Sometimes I wish I could go back in life, not to change things but just to feel things twice.

I live for the nights that I can't remember, with the people that I won't forget.

Be true to yourself, love yourself first, don't assume you're being attacked, and be mindful of your words.

I'm not confrontational, but if someone challenges me, I'm not going to back down.

Live without pretending, love without depending, listen without defending, speak without offending.

Pain makes you stronger. Fear makes you braver. Heartbreak makes you wiser.

Drake's lyrics about love

In his songs, Drake explores a variety of feelings regarding love. Check out some of his most popular songs' best love lyrics.

I never said it'd be fair but when you're all alone, I hope you truly know how bad I want to be there.

One day you're going to remember me and how much I loved you...then you're gonna hate yourself for letting me go.

Sometimes love is irrational. But that can be the fun part.

Talk to me, please, don't have much to believe in I need you right now are you down to listen to me?

I never had you, although I would be glad to I'd probably go and tattoo, your name on my heart.

Sweatpants, hair tied, chilling with no makeup on. That is when you are the prettiest, I hope that you do not take it wrong.

I've always been feeling like she was the piece to complete me.

She said, Do you love me? I tell her, only partly.

Drake motivational quotes

Whether you are having a rough day or just need some motivation to keep you going, these inspirational quotes from the musician will help you out. Here are the best inspirational quotes for you!

Nobody understood what it was like to be black and Jewish… being different from everyone else just made me a lot stronger.

Just because someone is single doesn't mean they're lonely. Some people are in relationships and they've forgotten what happiness is.

Trying to meet new women it's always a little more difficult as opposed to calling somebody I knew that's single and trying to rebuild that connection.

No matter how dirty your past is, your future is still spotless.

I'm in a world where things are taken and never given how long they choose to love you will never be your decision.

Always smile more than you cry, give more than you take, love more than you hate.

The game ain't always fair, and that's the thing, though. You can play your heart out; everybody doesn't get a ring, though.

I was born to make mistakes, not to fake perfection.

Funny Drake's quotes

If you are having a terrible day, or if someone you care about could use a little cheering up, humour can help to relieve tension and provide a small oasis of joy among life's stressors. These humorous quotes will make you grin since they contain amusement, humour, and a little wisdom.

Make sure you hit him with the prenup.

Bout to call your a*s an uber. I got somewhere to be.

Trigger fingers turn to Twitter fingers.

I don't know why they've been lying, but your sh*t is not that inspiring.

And look man, Ye's pool is nice, mine's just bigger's what I'm saying.

You need to act your age and not your girl's age.

Cancel out my ex, I put a line through that b*tch.

My ex asked where I'm going, I said moving on to other things.

How beautiful our kids would be, I don't need convincing.

Drake quotes about success

In life, always remind yourself that each failure is a stepping stone to your greatness. Here are success quotes that can help you.

When writing the story of your life, don't let anyone else hold the pen.

Never let success get to your head, and never let failure get to your heart.

I think I'm addicted to success. I've already sacrificed so much of my time that I have to push it as far as I possibly can because I've ten up a lot of years.

Wish you would learn to love people and use things, and not the other way around.

Each day I'm thankful for nights that turned into mornings, friends that turned into family, dreams that turned into reality, and like that, turned into love.

People will wish you all the success in the world and then hate you when you get it.

Life is just a game in which the cards are facing down. I'm in a world where things are taken and never given how long they choose to love you will never be your decision.

Sometimes I wish I could go back in life, not to change things but just to feel things twice.

He told me that in order to be successful, you're going to have to do something different from what everyone else is doing.

Drake quotes about self-confidence

Do you feel down and lack confidence in anything you do? You can boost your confidence by reading quotes about self-confidence from the Canadian singer.

All I want to do is work. I just want to make this album as incredible as I can. That's really the best way to put it.

Smile and let everyone know that today, you're a lot stronger than you were yesterday.

I'm always going to work like I have something to prove

I don't really have a gimmick or a 'thing.' I'm one of the few artists who gets to be himself every day.

They ain't make me what I am; they just found me like this.

There will be days when I walk in an arena and people will cheer and then there might be days when I walk in an arena and people might boo, but it all sounds the same to me because it’s all just noise that lets me know that I’m relevant.

Strength isn't always shown in what you can hold on to; sometimes, it's shown in what you can let go of.

Best Drake's quotes for Instagram captions

Drake has established himself as one of hip-hop's most successful and unrivalled talents. Check out some of his best quotes you can use as captions on IG or Facebook.

Sweatpants, hair tied, chillin' with no makeup on, that's when you're the prettiest, I hope that you don't take it wrong.

If your whole heart wasn't in it, I know a piece of it was.

My soulmate is somewhere out in the world just waiting on me.

Drinking every night because we drink to my accomplishments.

I live for the nights that I can't remember with the people that I won't forget.

And the dirt that they threw on my name turned to soil, and I grew up out of it.

Ask you to please excuse my table manners; I was making room for the table dancers.

Worrying about your followers, you need to get your dollars up.

Drake's graduation quotes

Drake has won the hearts of many with his skills. Below are some Drake inspirational quotes about graduation and general life for students.

Sometimes I laugh with God about how you can't stop me. I'm his darkest angel probably but he still got me. I'm gettin' mine, but still I better lives

People like to build their own stories about my life. I don't know if it makes them feel better or if it makes it okay for them not to like me. But the last thing I grew up as was rich.

I wake up in the morning, and my heart is light, man. It's not heavy. I don't have skeletons in the closet on their way out.

When you look ahead, and darkness is all you see, faith and determination will pull you through.

I learned working with the negatives could make for better pictures.

Life can always change; you have to adjust.

It's funny when you come in first but you hope that you're last, you just hope that it lasts.

Drake is one of the music industry's most successful and influential forces. He has also worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry. You can use the above Drakes' quotes to inspire or motivate someone else.

