50+ iconic Die Hard quotes every movie fan knows by heart

Die Hard movie follows New York City cop John McClane (Bruce Willis), who is on his way to see his divorced wife when he is caught up in a terrorist takeover of a Los Angeles skyscraper. The movie is still acknowledged as one of the best action movies ever made. Here are some memorable Die Hard quotes if you are still a Die Hard fan.

Critics have re-evaluated Die Hard, and it is now considered one of the best action films of all time and one of the best Christmas films. Due to its portrayal of McClane as a vulnerable and fallible hero, it revitalized the action genre. Here are some famous lines from Die Hard film.

Best Die Hard quotes

Die Hard has a fantastic script and is still considered one of the best action movies. In addition, the movie is full of fantastic one-liners that fans still quote today. Here are some of the best quotes from Die Hard original.

A hunch, things he said. Like being able to spot a phony ID. - Sergeant Al Powell

What the hell you talking about, man. - Sergeant Al Powell

You won’t hurt me . - Tony

Now I have a machine gun. Ho ho ho. - Hans Gruber

You are just in the wrong place, at the wrong time. - Capt. Grant

You like it, huh? How ’bout you give me twenty bucks for it. - Marvin

Oh, Hans, I'm very sorry. That message did not reach me. You should've posted it on the bulletin board, perhaps. I assumed you and Karl and Franco might be lonely now that I've waxed Tony and Marco and his friend here, so I wanted to give you a call. - John McClane

What's the matter? You don't think jockeying papers around a desk is a noble effort for a cop? - Sergeant Al Powell

No more table! Where are you going to go now? Let me give you some advice: Next time you have the chance to kill someone, don't hesitate!!! - Marco

That’s okay. I have my eye on his private bathroom. - Holly Gennero McClane

You are the wrong person at the wrong place at the wrong time. - Capt. Grant

What kind of odds am I getting? - John McClane

Oh, yes. What was it you said to me before? Yippie-ki-yay, motherf*cker. - Hans Gruber

Hey, we’re flexible. Pearl Harbor didn’t work out so we got you with tape decks. - Joseph Takagi

Listen D*ck. That is your name? D*ck. If you’re gonna continue to get this close do you think you might consider switching aftershave? - Holly McClane

I told 'em we were old friends and you were my guest at the party. - Harry Ellis

Jesus Christ, Powell, he could be a fu*cking bartender for all we know! - Dwayne T. Robinson

Memorable Die Hard movie quotes

While some argue that Die Hard isn't a Christmas film, others argue that it is. It is considered one of the most important films of the 1980s. Here are some of the best lines from Die Hard.

Alas, your Mr. Takagi did not see it that way. He won't be joining us for the rest of his life. - Gruber

He did everything he could to save him. If he gave himself up, they'd both be dead right now. - Sergeant Al Powell

Attention, whoever you are, this channel is reserved for emergency calls only. - Supervisor

Hans, Bubby, I'm your white knight! - Harry Ellis

Hey babe, I negotiate million-dollar deals for breakfast. I think I can handle this Eurotrash. - Harry Ellis

Hey, what am I, a method actor? Hans, the babe, put away the gun; this is radio, not television. - Harry Ellis

I am an exceptional thief, Mrs. McClane. And since I'm moving up to kidnapping, you should be more polite. - Hans Gruber

Only John can drive somebody that crazy. - Holly Gennero McClane

In fact, I think he's a cop. Maybe not LAPD, but he's definitely a badge. - Sergeant Al Powell

Yeah. But all things being equal, I'd rather be in Philadelphia. Chalk up two more bad guys. - John McClane

He wasn't lying about Marco. He's down on the street. The other one was Heinrich. And his bag is missing. - Karl

Was always kinda partial to Roy Rogers, actually, I really like those sequined shirts. - John McClane

We're going to need some more FBI guys, I guess. - Dwayne T. Robinson

You asked for miracles; I give you… the FBI. - Hans Gruber

Get on the phone to Harry in New York. Come on, baby, move, move. - Richard Thornburg

What kind of terrorists are you? - Takagi

No, but it's gonna need a new paint job and a sh*t-load of screen doors. - Sergeant Al Powell

Famous John McClane's quotes

In the film, Bruce Willis plays John McClane, one of the film's most memorable characters. These classic John McClane comments are responsible for the film's greatness.

Come out to the coast; we'll get together, have a few laughs.

I promise I will never even think about going up in a tall building again. Oh, God. Please don't let me die.

It's okay; I'm a cop. Trust me; I've been doing this for eleven years.

Just a fly in the ointment, Hans. A monkey in the wretch. A pain in the a*s.

Nine million terrorists in the world, and I gotta kill one with feet smaller than my sister.

Oh, you're in charge? Well, I got some bad news for you, Dwayne. From up here, it doesn't look like you're in charge of jack sh*t.

Attention, whoever you are. This channel is reserved for emergency calls only.

That's what my captain keeps telling me.

Welcome to the party, pal.

Yeah. I got invited to a Christmas party by mistake. Who knew?

You throw quite a party. I didn't realize they celebrated Christmas in Japan.

Sorry, Hans. Wrong guess. Would you like to go for double jeopardy where the scores can really change

No f*cking sh*t, lady! Does it sound like I'm ordering a pizza?

You'd have made a pretty good cowboy yourself, Hans.

Glass? Who gives a sh*t about glass? Who the f*ck is this?

What does Hans Gruber say in Die Hard?

Hans Gruber was the most famous voice in the legendary action film. Gruber is a cunning German thief and criminal mastermind who has taken over the Nakatomi Plaza in order to steal $640 million in bearer bonds. Here are some of his most Die Hard famous quotes.

And when Alexander saw the breadth of his domain, he wept...for there were no more worlds to conquer. Benefits of classical education.

Do you really think you have a chance against us, Mr. Cowboy?

Due to the Nakatomi corporation's legacy of greed around the globe, they're about to be taught a lesson in the real use of power...you will be witnesses.

When they touch down, we'll blow the roof; they'll spend a month sifting through the rubble and by the time they figure out what went wrong—we'll be sitting on a beach... earning twenty per cent.

Eh, that's... very kind of you. I assume you are our mysterious party crasher. You are most troublesome for a security guard.

I am going to count to three. There will not be a four.

I could talk about industrialization and men's fashion all day, but I'm afraid work must intrude.

What’s the matter cowboy, the ride too rough?

It's Christmas, Theo. It's the time of miracles. So be of good cheer... and call me when you hit the last lock.

Nice Suit. John Philips, London. I have two myself. Rumour has it Arafat buys his there too.

What idiot put you in charge?

Who said we were terrorists?

You idiot. It's not the police. It's him.

You'll have to forgive Ellis. He gets very depressed this time of year. He thought he was God's greatest gift. You know?

You're very perceptive.

This list above has some of the best Die Hard quotes that will take you back to the good old days. You can send them to your friends and family to make them laugh out loud.

