50+ broken but blessed quotes to help you pick yourself up

Life is not always about sunshine and rainbows. At times, one is kicked down, and when they think it will be okay, they find themselves falling again. However, this does not mean that everything has come to an end. Instead, one must find a way to rise again. Check out this collection of broken but blessed quotes to help you pick yourself up.

Are you broken that things did not go according to your plan? A blessed quote can come in handy to help you rise again. Here are some uplifting quotes you can send to someone who is broken.

Best broken but blessed quotes

When you feel broken, all you need is additional encouragement and drive to get you through it. Take a look at some of these blessed quotes to help you stay strong and encouraged.

Happy are those who take life day by day, complain a little, and are thankful for the little things in life.

Blessed are the hearts that can bend; they shall never be broken.

If our people could only see all this, they would stop grumbling about their misfortunes and thank God for blessing them with such an abundance.

Life happens, tears get shed, and hearts get broken. But God restores.

God will be pleased when you refuse to retaliate and instead respond in love at work or with somebody who doesn't like you. And you're going to be blessed.

But blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him. James 1:12

In me, one of those flaws had proven to be a chronic restlessness, an inability to appreciate, no matter how well things were going, those blessings that were right there in front of me.

Strength isn't about how much you can handle before you break. It's about how much you can endure after you've been hurt.

Nothing feels blessed about being broken. Specific circumstances in life hurt so intensely that we think we will never heal. But blessing can come in the wake of our being broken.

Knowing that God defines my worth releases my need to control how others perceive me.

Each day God gives us is holy and a precious gift from him. We should enjoy it fully. Joy is powerful.

Broken things can become blessed things if you let God do the mending.

Life kicks you around sometimes...it scares you up, but there's a day when you realize you're more than just a survivor, you're a warrior, and you're more challenging than anything life throws your way.

Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. Matthew 15:4

Brokenness quotes to encourage someone

There are times when you get to a point where you feel so much heartbroken. This is because nothing seems to be working out for you. But still, in brokenness, you can find small positive vibes that can effectively encourage you along the way.

A broken soul is not the absence of beauty, but a cracked and torn soul reeks of the sweet incense it contains.

God will mend a broken heart if you give Him all the pieces.

And in the end, we were all just humans... Drunk on the idea that love, only love, could heal our brokenness.

I look around at everybody laughing and joking together and struggle to understand. My life has become a living hell that nobody present could even begin to imagine.

The prayer that prevails is not the work of lips and fingertips. It is the cry of a broken heart and the travail of a stricken soul.

Those who love you are not fooled by your mistakes or the dark images you hold about yourself. They remember your beauty when you feel ugly, your wholeness when you are broken, your innocence when you feel guilty, and your purpose when you are confused.

The wound is the place where the light enters you.

Leave the broken, irreversible past in God's hands, and step out into the invincible future with Him.

Brokenness is often the road to a breakthrough. Be encouraged.

I want to drag knives over my skin to feel something other than shame, but I'm not even brave enough for that.

My great point in preaching is to break the hard heart and heal the broken one.

Blessings sometimes come through brokenness that could never come in any other way.

We are all broken and wounded in this world. Some choose to grow strong in broken places.

Before God could bring me to this place, he had broken me.

Wholeness does not mean perfection; it means embracing brokenness as an integral part of life.

If you cannot speak your brokenness, your brokenness will speak for you.

Brokenness is God's requirement for maximum usefulness.

Finding beauty in brokenness quotes

People go through the life of trials and painful life circumstances, which lead to feelings of uselessness, exhaustion, loneliness, anger, and shame. However, blessing God in our brokenness helps us see the beauty in brokenness. Here are some quotes that will help you find the beauty in your brokenness.

We were made to be lovers bold in broken places, pouring ourselves out again and again until we're home.

Chaos, leave me never. Keep me wild and accessible so that my brokenness will be the only beauty the world will see.

It is a good sign of having a broken heart. It means we have tried something.

It's your brokenness that God will use, not your flawlessness. There's something so unapproachable about people who seem to have never had a struggle.

I'm still broken, I know, but I don't let that define me anymore.

You don't need another human being to complete your life, but let's be honest. Having your wounds kissed by someone who doesn't see them as disasters in your soul, but cracks to put their love into, is the most calming thing.

We are, without a doubt, broken people living with other broken people in a broken world.

A seed has to crack and break to grow.

I'm a pleased, contented little person despite my broken heart.

I had chased peace my whole life. I found it in my brokenness.

A broken heart is just the growing pains necessary so that you can love more completely when the real thing comes along.

There is no perfection, only beautiful versions of brokenness.

And she always had a way with her brokenness. She would take her pieces and make them beautiful.

Uplifting thankful and blessed quotes

Sometimes life can be challenging, but still, it's essential to figure out the blessings bestowed on us and be grateful. Being thankful for the blessings in your life fills your heart with peace, joy, and hope. Check out some of the best thankful quotes below.

It is not happy people who are thankful. It is grateful people who are delighted.

Our love grows stronger with each passing day. I feel God has blessed us with great love, and I am so thankful.

We often take for granted the very things that most deserve our gratitude.

Those blessings are sweetest that are won with prayer and worn with thanks.

Happiness isn't about what you want all the time. It's about loving what you have and being grateful for it.

I'm too grateful to be hateful. I am too blessed to be stressed.

Today I woke up, and I am healthy, alive, and happy. I am grateful.

Sometimes we don't realize our blessings until we no longer have them. Appreciate all the benefits in your life. Take none for granted.

My life isn't perfect, but I'm thankful for everything I have.

I'm blessed, and I thank God for everything that happens to me every day.

I'm thankful for my struggle because I wouldn't have stumbled across my strength without it.

Find time to thank God for all the blessings you receive on a day-to-day basis.

I'm blessed, and I'm very grateful for where I am today.

I have been blessed and rewarded with good friends and good health. I am grateful and happy to be able to share this.

Life isn't about having what we want. It's about enjoying what we have. Always be grateful.

Count your blessings with gratitude, no matter how small or big they are, and stop letting your lack blindfold you from noticing how blessed you are.

Life can be intimidating at times. At times, you are on top of the world, and then you are on the bottom. But it's during the difficult moments, that you need to decide to focus on the beauty of life. The above broken but blessed quotes will assist you to pick yourself up.

