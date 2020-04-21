100 heart-touching quotes and statuses about life and love

Heart-touching quotes help you convey your feelings during the happiest and saddest moments of your life. They often contain messages of hope, resilience, and perseverance, which can inspire and motivate you during challenging times. They are a positive way to express your emotions to those around you.

Heartfelt quotes enable you to express different moments, be they instances of struggle, happiness, betrayal, or love. Depending on what they say, they bring you feelings of joy, sadness, or inspiration.

Heart-touching love quotes

Love is a powerful emotion that has the ability to touch your heart in ways that nothing else can. Below is a list of quotes about love you can relate to or share with those you love.

You are the only one who can leave me speechless yet still inspire me to write words of love.

Everyone in life is going to hurt you; you just have to figure out which people are worth the pain. - Bob Marley

The hardest part about waking up in the morning is remembering what you were trying to forget last night.

I think the moment you really grow up is the moment you realize not everyone you love is going to love you back.

Do not think of your heart as lonely; think of it as resting.

Friendship is the greatest gift that life has to offer, and I am lucky enough to have received it.

A best friend is someone who knows the song of your heart and will sing it back to you if you ever forget the words.

It is the friends you know you can call up at four in the morning that really matter.

The magnet in your heart that attracts real friends is pure unselfishness - thinking of others before yourself.

My mind wanders, and I get lost in thoughts of you.

To be beautiful means to be yourself. You don’t need to be accepted by others. You need to accept yourself. - Thich-Nhat Hanh

Inspirational quotes about life and struggles

In certain instances in life, you put in a lot of effort to achieve a goal, but it seems like you never manage to receive the break you require. These great quotes will provide you with the motivation and direction you need to overcome obstacles, maintain focus on your objectives, and realise your full potential.

Life doesn’t get easier or more forgiving; we get stronger and more resilient.

You may face defeats in your life, but never let yourself feel defeated.

Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.

If you truly want to be respected by people you love, you must prove to them that you can survive without them.

Hard work spotlights the character of people: some turn up their sleeves, some turn up their noses, and some don’t turn up at all. - Sam Ewing

The only thing standing between you and outrageous success is continuous progress you need discipline. - Dan Waldschmidt

Just like a ship at sea, our lives can encounter rough waters. But with the right crew, we can weather any storm.

Talent is cheaper than table salt. What separates the talented individual from the successful one is a lot of hard work. - Stephen King

No one would look at the seams that held me together and guess that they were scars.

You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.

My life is devoted to pulling me underground, yet I stand strong on my battleground, determined I am not to let my life defeat my pride.

Strength and growth come only through continuous effort and struggle.

Our greatest glory is not in never falling but in rising every time we fall.

Life is like photography. You use the negatives to develop.

Heart-touching life lesson quotes

With life's ups and downs, heart-touching quotes about life can help uplift and motivate you to not give up during hard times. They give you hope for a better future.

Spring will come, and so will happiness hold on. Life will get warmer - Anita Krizzan

Live life as if everything is rigged in your favour.

You have to take risks; you have to accept the change, and then only you will understand the miracle of life fully.

You are the creator of your life. Do not change anything for anyone else.

It is those little victories that give you the courage and confidence to achieve greater things in life.

You must learn to leave the table if the respect you deserve is no longer being served.

I am grateful for every precious moment life offers me. It allows me to see the miracle in each experience.

Life is the flower for which love is the honey. - Victor Hugo

Nothing belongs to us. Even the air that we inhale must be exhaled.

Your mind is a powerful thing. When you fill it with positive thoughts, your life will start to change.

If my life is going to mean anything, I have to live it myself.

I believe that if you’ll just stand up and go, life will open up for you. Something just motivates you to keep moving.

I know of no more encouraging fact than the unquestionable ability of man to elevate his life by a conscious effort.

He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.

Quotes about art and life

Heart-touching quotes can be used to express feelings of depression, a broken heart, or a failed friendship. They serve as reminders that others have faced similar struggles and emerged stronger.

It is hard to begin a new chapter in life when you know someone will not be there, but the story must go on.

You can fake your smiles and laughter, but you can never fake your tears and feelings.

I never paint dreams or nightmares. I paint my own reality.

A painting requires a little mystery, some vagueness, and some fantasy.

The art of life is to know how to enjoy a little and to endure much.

To live well is to live without answers.

The more I think it over, the more I feel that there is nothing more truly artistic than to love people.

I have found the paradox that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more hurt, only more love. - Mother Teresa

Monsters are real. Ghosts are real, too. They live inside us, and sometimes they win.

This whole life is an art of knowing when to sit and when to stand up!

Life beats down and crushes the soul, and art reminds you that you have one.

Every human is an artist. The dream of your life is to make beautiful art.

I hope to live all my life for my art without abandoning my principles one iota.

Use your blood to paint. Keep painting until you faint. Keep painting until you die.

Deep meaningful quotes to share

In case you are wondering 'how to touch someone's heart with a quote?', the following quotes with deep meaning will make the perfect texts to send to her or him.

I hope that one day you look back at what we had and regret everything you did to ruin it.

Sometimes, I wish I were a kid again; skinned knees are easier to fix than broken hearts.

I showed you the most damaged part of my soul, and you loved it like it was gold.

We cannot solve problems with the kind of thinking we employed when we came up with them. - Albert Einstein

Learn as if you will live forever; live like you will die tomorrow.

When you give joy to other people, you get more joy in return. You should give a good thought to the happiness that you can give out.

When you change your thoughts, remember to also change your world.

Weak minds sink under prosperity as well as adversity, but strong and deep ones have two high tides.

Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.

There are more things to alarm us than to harm us, and we suffer more often in apprehension than in reality.

Every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future.

Challenges are what make life interesting. Overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.

Heart-touching captions and quotes

If you are looking for beautiful heart-touching quotes to use as your Whatsapp, Facebook, or Instagram status, then the following heart-touching words are perfect for this.

In life, you will make friends, but only the true ones are there for you in your bad times.

No one is as special as you are; no one is as pure as you are.

Kindness is free. Sprinkle that stuff everywhere.

Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies. - Aristotle

Words of enemies do not hurt to the extent that a friend’s silence does.

It is never going to be the same again. And that is what is killing me.

The heart is forever inexperienced.

The heart has its reasons of which reason knows nothing. - Blaise Pascal

When you face a crisis, you know who your true friends are.

In a world where you can be anything, choose to be kind.

Heart-touching lines in English

In some cases, the simplest of statements make the most impact in a given situation. These heart-touching lines show that you do not need to say much to make a big impact.

Do not cry when the sun is gone because the tears will not let you see the sun. - Violet Para

Loving you was the most exquisite form of self-destruction.

Fill your paper with the breathings of your heart. - William Wordsworth

He put me through hell, and I called it love.

Half of a person's beauty comes from their tongue.

True love is like ghosts, which everyone talks about, and few have seen.

In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine. – Maya Angelou

Age does not protect you from love, but love, to some extent, protects you from age.

Love is never lost. If not reciprocated, it will flow back and soften and purify the heart.

Life is the first gift, love is the second, and understanding is the third.

You never lose by loving. You always lose by holding back.

Lovers in love and the others run away. Lover is crying 'cause the other won't stay.

Only time can heal your broken heart. Just as only time can heal his broken arms and legs.

Crying is a way your eyes speak when your mouth can’t explain how broken your heart is.

Deep quotes about life and death

Some of the best heart-touching quotes come from famous moguls, musicians, activists, and philosophers. Not only do they give us an insight into their brilliant minds, but they also encourage us to work harder.

Your time is limited, so do not waste it living someone else's life. Do not let the opinions of others drown out your inner voice.

It is not the length of life but the depth of life.

Life and death matters, yes. And the question of how to behave in this world, how to go in the face of everything. Time is short, and the water is rising.

Life and death are illusions. We are in a constant state of transformation.

Do not be afraid to feel as angry or as loving as you can because when you feel nothing, it is just death. - Lena Horne

Life is but a dream for the dead.

The hour of departure has arrived, and we go our separate ways, I to die, and you to live. Which of these two is better only God knows.

Because I can count on my fingers the number of sunsets I have left, and I don't want to miss any of them.

Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I assure you, it's much more serious than that.

Death is not the opposite of life but a part of it.

Life is pleasant. Death is peaceful. It's the transition that's troublesome.

What is a powerful quote about life and love?

One of the most powerful quotes about love states, "Love is not about finding someone to live with, but finding someone you can't live without."

What are 3 powerful motivational words?

The three most powerful motivational words are dream, act and succeed. Remember, their impact varies based on personal motivation and the driving force in your life.

These heart-touching quotes, sayings and statuses will motivate you and help you express your emotions better to those around you. These quotes will remind you that there is beauty and meaning even in the most challenging circumstances.

