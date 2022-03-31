Kelly Reilly is an English actress best known for her appearance in the television series Yellowstone as Beth Dutton. She has been a part of the show since 2018 and has appeared in 36 episodes. If you like Yellowstone, here are some of Beth Dutton's quotes and sayings.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (modified by author)

Beth is a fierce, self-assured woman. She keeps the audience guessing as to what she'll say next. For years, many fans of the programme have adored her. Here are a few of her well-known quotes on various life aspects.

Savage Beth Dutton's quotes

Kelly Reilly portrays Beth Dutton, a violent character from the Yellowstone TV series. Here are top 10 savage Beth Dutton's quotes:

I’m not f*ck*ng you, I’m f*ck*ng her. And if you have a brother I’m f*ck*ng him too. I’m chopping your family tree down.

You ask questions when you don't understand. You ask questions when you do understand. Never lie to me.

You are the trailer park. I am the tornado.

Nothing's wrong. It's just life. Always changing.

You should try Zumba. Get your cardio up.

I'm chopping your family tree down.

No, I'm fine. It's a brand new me. Money's my new drug. It's my favourite.

I gotta tell you something, and it comes from a place of love. You should really consider killing yourself.

I think my father's reputation should warrant a little trust.

You look like a real soft f*ck. All of you city boys do.

Funny Beth Dutton's quotes

Beth is one of the most ruthless and sophisticated characters you'll ever come across on TV. Take a peek at some of her hilarious quips from the show.

If a meteor strikes earth tonight, it is me and the cockroaches rinning this motherf*cker tomorrow.

You can’t unmake family Jamie, but you can take their gold card.

The only thing I ask is that you outlive me so that I never have to live another day without you.

That's exactly what it means. It indicates that you have me and that I am your property. Come live your life with me, it means. All I ask is that you outlast me so that I never have to live another day without you.

Martinis, on the other hand, contain vermouth and are enjoyed with companions. These aren't my pals, and I don't like vermouth.

I am the rock that therapists smash their heads against.

The sting never fades with me; it is a painful lesson and one you are about to learn.

Just a date. Lord knows you can afford it. Been wearing the same three pairs of jeans and jacket for a f*ckin' decade.

F*ck, now I see. You think you're gonna get him to trust you by making him not trust me? I wish you and your bird balls the best of luck.

Yeah, baby. I’m asking you to marry me. Will you do that?

Inspirational Beth Dutton's quotes

Despite the fact that the majority of her remarks are harsh, a few are inspirational. Take a look at some of her motivational sayings and quotations.

All of the following are things I don't believe: I don't think you're capable of swallowing your pride and making a positive contribution to this family. I don't think our father will ever trust you again, which is why I don't think you have a place here.

Buddy, I've been down this path many times before. And no one who tried it is still living to tell you how badly it went. I adore how people believe that word qualifies them to forgiveness from the people whose lives they ruin. You owe us nothing.

Fear drove me to make two decisions in my life that lost me everything.

I think heaven's right here. So's hell. One person can be walking the clouds right next to someone enduring eternal damnation. And God is the land. Don't say it. It doesn't mean anything on a roof, under stars like a bunch of f*cking hippies.

I'm gonna tell you a little secret. The more you become what he wanted you to become, the more he'll hate you for it. And he does hate you for it. We all do.

It's OK to watch me walk away, you know. That's why we do it.

Only the good die young. If a meteor strikes Earth tonight, it is me and the cockroaches runnin' this motherf*cker tomorrow.

Your company will be chapter eleven by Friday, and since we are your largest creditors, I can promise you there'll be no negotiating then.

Favourite Beth Dutton's quotes

Beth is a hardworking businesswoman. She is self-assured, strong, and fiery, and she is devoted to those she loves. She is ambitious and joins her father, John Dutton, in the real estate industry, and she is willing to go to any length to safeguard her family's reputation.

They f*ckd with the wrong bull, daddy.

It's only the things I love that die, Rip, never me… Come to think of it; I'm surprised you're still standing.

Every now and then, you see something that makes me think you're smart, and then I look at you and that thug's face.

Say it when it matters. Say it when it will save me!

The only reason you're not choking on irony is the size of your mouth.

I love you; I'll see you at the house tonight, but f*ck you.

I know that now, and now is all that matters.

That’s a conversation for another time.… that we’ll never have

When you go to war with someone, you want them emotional. You want them angry. The more they feel, the less they think.

I don't speak dipshit.

This is just the beginning.

I do. It's called my name. Beth Dutton. What's yours?

You are many things, baby, but funny is not one of them. Sorry.

When all this is over, I'm gonna hang your diploma above my toilet in my guest house. You have my word.

What insight. No wonder you’re governor.

Your grandfather used to say you can't fix a broken wagon wheel, but you can use the parts to make a new one.

Oh, Dad. The blush was f*cked out of me years ago.

Work, family life it's so demanding. A little fresh air, a little me time.

I am chopping your family tree down.

I have been down this road many, many times before, buddy. And no one who tried it is alive to tell you how poorly that worked out for them.

When I'm done with that motherf*cker, you will have custody of his kids.

I’m going to get you disbarred, you spineless piece of sh*t. You should never have come home

Famous Beth Dutton's sayings and quotes

Beth Dutton is a lovely character. She is a fearless, strong woman who does not hide her own personality. Here are some of the famous Beth Yellowstone quotes you may identify with.

My mother was the spine of this family. She was the centre. And without her, he's, well, the best of him died with her.

I am the bigger bear.

That’s interesting. When I’m here, I understand me less.

I made two bad decisions in my life based on fear, and they cost me everything.

When you consider the pain that you cause a person the person's fault... that's evil.

I do everything for him, and you do everything for yourself.

You've got a lot of balls with someone with no spine.

Just tell me who to fight.

Not sure the world does slow down, Dad.

Wow, that's really deep, Jamie. You must be watching Ted Talks on Youtube.

I believe in lovin' with your whole soul and destroying anything that wants to kill what you love. That's it. That's all there is.

I cared once f*cked me all up.

You can't unmake family, Jamie, but you can take their gold card.

No one wants to merge with you. You have a three-to-one debt ratio. It'd be easier to sell VCRs.

Don't judge us for the way we're protecting the thing we're giving you.

You know, I ran out of things to do for the first time when I was 20.

I ain't judging you, buddy. Morning, gentlemen. I'm hunting too, just not hunting you.

I have every right to be here. Every right. I have a right. This is America.

You know, houses are like boats. They need to be Christened.

I always remembered your d*ck being bigger.

Money is my new drug.

For someone with no spine, you’ve sure got a lot of balls

What is Beth Dutton famous for?

The actress is best known for her 'save' lines. She is a fierce woman who is not scared of anyone and her attitude is just unique compared to the rest of the characters.

Is Beth Dutton a badass?

Yes, she is a badass character who does not entertain bullshit. She is not afraid to take on corporate heads or even her own family.

Who is Beth Dutton's love interest?

Her love interest is Rip Wheeler who is a ranch owner.

Beth Dutton is one of the show's most excellently crafted characters. When she's on TV, there's never a dull moment, from her snarky quips to her foul-mouthed punches. You can send your friends and family the above Beth Dutton's quotes and sayings from Yellowstone for maximum fun.

