100+ Euphoria quotes by fan-favourite characters from the show

Euphoria is an American teen drama television series on HBO that first premiered in June 2019. The show features a group of high school students as they traverse love and friendship in a world of drugs, s*x, identity, and psychological trauma. If you are one of the people who love the Euphoria show, you will also love the following aesthetic Euphoria quotes from various characters.

Each actor's unique personality and background leads to the show's unmatched and original characterization. Apart from being entertaining, the character's best lines are hilarious, funny and motivating, especially on love matters.

Maddy from Euphoria quotes

Maddy is the main character in the first and second seasons of Euphoria. She is Nate's on-and-off girlfriend. Maddy's best quotes are often comic insults or comebacks. Here are some of her hilarious quotes.

The universe is just out here giving zero f*cks.

You do what feels good to you.

I'm just saying, love, is a million things. Sometimes it feels good, and sometimes it doesn't.

I'm not supposed to be here because I'm dressed like a ho*ker.

I feel like you ruined me forever.

Kissing is worse. It's so much more intimate.

Do you think my areolas look weird?

You love to be loved.

Don't worry. This is just the beginning.

So, if they have something to say, they should just say it to my face, right.

There's a difference between what you think you should want and what you actually want.

90% of life is confidence. And the thing about confidence is no one knows if it's real or not.

I'll never find that kind of love. There's just no darkness. It's just sweet. I don't know if that would ever be enough for me.

Fez's from Euphoria quotes

Fez is one of the lead characters in the HBO drama series. He is a calmer and friendly character. Check out some of Fez's quotes that reflect his laid-back personality.

Everybody gets their feelings hurt. Some people need to get their feelings hurt sometimes.

Trust me, Rue, she not gonna gossip.

I just wanna tell you that talking to you was one of the best parts of my whole year.

Happy New Year, playboy.

As your friend, I got you.

I'm not gonna help you kill yourself, Rue. I'm sorry, but you can't be coming over here anymore. Just go home.

Rue's quotes from Euphoria

Rue is the central character and the derisive narrator of the story. She tries to live an everyday life while struggling with addiction. Here are some of her memorable quotes.

I mean, I'm all good with drugs until guns start coming out.

It wasn't the violence that scared her. It was the fact that she knew no matter what he did, she'd still love him.

The other thing about depression is it kinda collapses over time. Suddenly, you find your whole days blending together to create one endless suffocating loop.

I put up a fight, but I lost for the first time, but not the last.

Suddenly, the whole world goes dark, and nothing else matters except the person standing in front of you.

You said memories exist outside of time and have no beginning or end.

She hated her life. Not because it was bad, but because when you hate your brain and your body, it's hard to enjoy the rest.

The beautiful thing about getting high is that time ceases to exist.

I know it all may seem sad, but guess what? I didn't build this system, nor did I fu*k it up.

You know when you're with someone, and things just aren't right, but you're afraid to ask because the answer might be worse than the feeling right now.

If I could be a different person, I promise you I would.

It was like there was no more air left in the world. And I was gasping, and I was panicking.

And you know, you just can't be mad at me for wanting to be okay.

It's funny how I used to think we were meant for each other.

If I am bipolar, I sure as sh*t prefer mania over depression.

To tell you the truth, drugs are probably the only reason I haven't killed myself.

The absolute worst part of depression is that even though you know you're depressed, you're unable to stop yourself from getting worse.

I know it's not gonna end well.

Jules' lines from Euphoria

Jules delivered memorable and iconic lines throughout the two seasons and even on her special episode. Some of her quotes include:

I think I want to be beautiful as the ocean.

Maybe that's what I was actually attracted to; maybe that's the appeal, the letdown.

I want you to wanna kiss me so bad that you don't even ask.

Somewhere along the way, I feel like feminity conquered me.

I think the better question is, why do you think that would be impossible?

Cause I swear, you would fu*king flourish in that energy.

Without self-criticism, I'd be lost.

I'm the one person you never have to apologize to.

I definitely haven't reached my full power.

I'm allowed to be sceptical.

Just happy I met you.

I liked the way I dressed you, but I'm worried I fu*ked with your gender expression.

What men want is so boring and simple.

No room for heteronormativity here.

I just showed up one day without a map or a compass.

I know it's not gonna end well.

Do you wish I was different?

This is the feeling I have been searching for my entire life for as long as I could remember. Because suddenly, the world went quiet. And I felt safe in my own head.

You realize they're all just fu*ked up too and lost. They just have a reason to mask it.

But fu*k it, she'd save it for the memoirs.

At least for me, being trans is spiritual.

Real-life is always such a letdown.

Nate Jacobs' quotes

Nate inspires a wide range of emotions from Euphoria fans due to his sociopathic behaviour. Here are some of his hilarious quotes.

I know over the years, you've lost some brain cells.

Because you are so broken, you don't even trust yourself. And that's scary.

At night, I fall asleep with you, and in the morning, I wake up with you. I kind of feel closer to you than I do anyone in the world.

Tyler, I'm not gonna hurt you. You're in a fu*king neck brace. Just sit down. I want to have a mature conversation. Come on!

You know what we have in common? We both get off on hurting other people.

I don't want your apology. I just want revenge.

Best Euphoria quotes for captions

Here are some of the captions from Euphoria can use when sharing your pictures on social media.

Memories exist outside of time. – Rue

Taking a deep into the world of ' Euphoria '.

'. I don't want your apology. I just want revenge.

I hope this makeup look lasts forever.

I wish you could see yourself the way the rest of the world does. – Jules

I'm just saying, love, is a million things. – Maddy Perez

You told me that if I ever wanted to be with you, all I would have to do is close my eyes, and we'd be together. – Rue

Beauty is in the eye of the palette holder. – Rue

Every time I feel good, I think it'll last forever, but it doesn't.

Bi*ch, you better be joking. – Maddy

Picked out the most glittery shades in my palette and turned myself into a ' Euphoria ' character for Halloween.

' character for Halloween. Putting on the ' Euphoria ' soundtrack and having a photo shoot in this look.

' soundtrack and having a photo shoot in this look. What's spooky is if you don't like Euphoria .

. Just waiting for my nomination for this performance.

Our generation does it differently, right?

At some point, you make a choice. – Rue Bennett

Does this makeup make me look like Rue?

So, who are you and what do you want?

You guys don't care as much about the rules. – Cal

Living life one dramatic makeup at a time.

Funny Euphoria quotes

Quotes from Euphoria will make you laugh even in your lowest moments due to their hilariousness. Here are some of the funny Euphoria quotes.

You think cause I went to Rehab, I stayed clean? – Rue

There it is, there's my heart. Hello, heart. I thought I lost ya.

That's not a kid. That's my business partner.– Fez

Don't ever fall in love. It's one instinct you can't trust.

What do you think this is, the eighties? Catch a di*ck. – Jules

I would shake your hand, but I don't want to get hepatitis.

You look like a cat coughed your a*s up.

I feel like I would look so sexy pregnant. – Maddy

I spy with my little eye, a cracker with a bowl cut!

We don't eat carbs! – Maddy

You trying to tell me you took her in that room and didn't d*ck her down?

It's not relapsed if it's warranted. It's a hall pass. – Rue

Fezco's grandma was a mother f**king.

First of all, Ew, second of all, Ew. – Maddy

Euphoria season 2 quotes

The following HBO Euphoria season 2 quotes will give you a preview of this fantastic show.

She has a long way to go. So did I at her age.

You know that drug addicts don't reach out for help unless there's no options. – Ali.

Everyone feels stupid, so what? – Maddy

What's a bigger feeling than love? – Elliot

I'm sorry, but 17-year-old don't donate eggs.

You two are just disgusting! – Jules to Kat and Ethan

Look, all I know is that most guys are rarely sympathetic.– Kat

As soon as I saw her, I was immediately afraid to lose her!

I'm envious of your generation, you know. You guys don't care that much about the rules! – Cal Jacobs

Euphoria quotes are hilarious and educative at the same time. In addition, the quotes are relatable to many people since they tackle real-life conflicts and challenges that teenagers today face.

