Best Nicki Minaj quotes about love, success and being single

Are you looking for some Nicki Minaj quotes? Below are compiled lists of Nicki Minaj inspirational quotes that will completely transform and motivate you. Read on for some great Nicki quotes.

Have a look at some of the best Nicki Minaj sayings about success, love, and life in general.

Best Nicki Minaj quotes

These Nicki Minaj quotes will inspire you to be the change you want to see and go for your dreams even if others want to hold you down. Read on for Nicki Minaj sayings that will ultimately have you making the right life decisions.

Nicki Minaj quotes about love

Have a look at some of these Nicki quotes about love.

Strange how someone you once loved can become just another person you once knew.

You gave me strength gave me hope for a lifetime.

I don't know if the secret of life is finding love, but I think one of the secrets of life is to embody love.

People will love and support you when it's beneficial.

You have to know that as long as you love who you are — your morals, values, that type of stuff, you're okay.

I'm not too fond of formal stuff. I love looking like a doll and all that stuff and playing dress-up, but when I'm home, sweat pants, a t-shirt when I'm in the studio, sweat pants, t-shirt.

I don't have to do things to please people. It's okay to do what I love because what I love, my fans love. And they're the only ones that should matter.

Call me cursed, or just call me blessed. If you can't handle my worst, you aren't getting my best.

He was the realest, and I was the realest. We was the realest. When he approached me, I asked him, 'What the deal is?'

Don't trust too much, don't love too much and don't hope too much. Because that too much can hurt you so much.

Always tell someone how you feel because opportunities are lost in the blink of an eye, but regrets can last for a lifetime.

You like me. You don't like me. You love me. You hate me. I am going to be me, but one thing I have to back up is skills.

Maybe your weird is my regular. Who's to say?

Take me or leave me. I'll never be perfect. Believe me. I'm worth it.

I'm very protective of my heart.

We all have insecurities, but you have to know you're beautiful.

Nicki Minaj quotes about success

Have a look at some of Nicki's quotes about success that will motivate you to work hard and smart.

Some people have to put in the work. Others get to cut corners. We see it but don't say it. Welcome to the real world.

Do you want to know what scares people? Success. When you don't make moves and climb up the ladder, everybody loves you because you're not competition.

When you're a girl, you have to be everything… You have to be s**y, and you have to be this, and you have to be that, and you have to be excellent. So it's like, I can't be all those things at once. I'm a human being.

When I win and lose, I take ownership of it because I am in charge of what I do.

Starships were meant to fly.

I want to build my empire. In my field, I have always seen men do it. From Diddy to Dr Dre to Jay Z. Now it's a woman's turn.

I get what I desire. It's my empire.

But had I accepted the pickle juice, I would be drinking pickle juice right now.

You can be the king, but watch the queen conquer.

Your victory is right around the corner. Never give up.

Life is a movie, but there will never be a sequel.

So, my happiness doesn't come from money or fame. My joy comes from seeing life without struggle.

I want to show young girls that the possibilities are endless. That's my goal - to not only do it for myself but to show them I can do whatever I put my mind to.

Work hard, and now we know how the top feels In the middle of the street doing cartwheels.

One of the things I was shocked about was how interested the world is in 'American Idol' and how people, writers, write about 'Idol' all the time, and I guess I didn't expect that.

I will not let anyone scare me out of my full potential.

I came to win, to survive, to prosper, to rise.

It's not difficult to get your way when it's your highway. People either follow suit, or they're not around. I wouldn't say I like the sound of that because that almost sounds like a temper tantrum. I'm just very black and white when it comes to my business. There's no grey area.

No, I'm not lucky. I'm blessed.

I do feel it when people hold me to high expectations.

Female rappers get it the hardest. You have to be a lady, yet you have to be just as hard as the men. I think most female rappers get scared out of the business before they can make it.

Do not be fooled by the young age because the condition does not have to be old to die. Likewise, do not be fooled by a healthy body because of the requirement that death should not be sick.

Greatness is what we are on the brink of.

I came to win, to fight, to conquer, to thrive.

I feel like when I reach my 500-million-dollar goal, then no other woman in rap will ever feel like they can't do what these men have done.

If you don't take control of your career, guess what? You'll be stuck in the sunset watching the sunrise, and I am the sunrise.

Don't get it twisted. It's not about money, and it's not about fame. It's about I don't have to worry about if my little brother will be able to get a new toy for Christmas. It's those little things that always make up a great deal. So, my happiness doesn't come from money or fame. My joy comes from seeing life without struggling.

Tell me that you comin' back and you just took a break. Maybe I blamed you for everything. That was my mistake. In hindsight, I loved your rawness, and I loved your edge because it was you who talked me down from jumping off the ledge

Being successful is the goal at the end of the day. Besides, even the successful can attest to this. Here are some more Nicki Minaj quotes about success.

I think women are much stronger than men in society. So we take more risks than they do in general.

Everything I've been through could've killed me. That's why it ain't nothing you could tell me.

You couldn't get a fan if it were hanging from the ceiling.

Nicki Minaj quotes about haters

Have a look at some of these quotes about haters by Nicki Minaj.

If I wasn't winning, you wouldn't care.

I'm in my lane, and you ain't in my list.

Shoutout to my haters. Sorry that you couldn't phase me.

I sincerely believe that my haters are my biggest motivators.

The people that are inclined to hate are also inclined to be losers.

All these haters are mad because I'm so established.

Like, I mean, I don't even know why you girls bother at this point. Like, give it up. It's me. I win, and you lose.

Love it or hate it, this is me, and this is who I am.

Funny Nicki Minaj quotes

.Have a look at some of Nicki's funny quotes.

If I'm travelling, I'll pack socks in my bag – adorable furry ones.

Everyone knows I'm a lash girl by now. When I don't have my lashes, I feel naked.

My wigs are ever-changing in height, width, colour, size. But, they make me feel happy. Wearing them makes me feel like I can be a different person every day, which is exciting.

Bad as I want to be. She isn't bad. She a sad little wannabe

He was Adam. I think I was Eve. But my vision ends with the apple on the tree.

Quotes from Nicki Minaj songs

Have a look at some of Nicki Minaj's quotes from her songs.

People will love and support you when it's beneficial, Pills n Portions.

Imma forgive. I won't forget, but imma dead the issue.

He was the realest. I was the realest. We were the realest. When he approached me, I asked him, 'What the deal is.

Good advice; I always hated it, but looking back, it made me more remarkable, Right Thru Me.

I am not a word, and I am not a line; I am not a girl that can ever be defined, Pink Friday .

. No, I'm not lucky. I'm blessed, Moment 4 Life.

Nicki Minaj quotes about relationships

Here are some of Nicki's quotes about relationships.

Excuse me. You're a hell of a guy. You know I got a thing for American guys.

Please, you can never compare to me. I am who they couldn't even dare to be.

Screw your flaws. You're perfect in my eyes.

I should've known from day one I couldn't trust you.

When a good girl's gone, she's gone forever.

Maybe your weird is my regular.

We all have insecurities, but you have to know you're beautiful.

Funny how someone you once loved and cherished can become just another person you once knew.

Nicki Minaj quotes about being single

Here are some of Minaj's quotes urging people to stay single rather than being in a relationship.

I ain't never need a man to take care of me.

I vowed that I'd never allowed any man to control me or be an alcoholic or anything like that around me because I don't want my children to see that.

Don't chase the boys. Don't depend on anybody. Do your thing.

Women should do what makes them happiest and strongest.

No one will ever accept anything. Therefore, I bet the goal is not to want anyone's approval.

Nicki Minaj quotes about friends

Have a look at some of the quotes about friends by Nicki Minaj.

I don't want any friends.

Me against enemies, me against friends. Somehow they both seem to become one.

I do have a few personalities. So when people begin making a big deal out of it, I began making names for these people.

Nicki Minaj quotes about school

Here are some of Nicki's quotes about studying and school in general.

To be honest, if I had a daughter, I wouldn't want her listening to a Nicki Minaj CD until she was a certain age. Even when I meet my fans and they tell me they are 12, I cringe a little. I always say, 'Listen. I don't want you saying the bad words, put school first.'

Listen, I'm the best in the school, the best in the game. Excuse me, honey, but nobody's in my lane.

Nicki Minaj quotes about God

Some quotes by Nicki Minaj about God include:

I put God first and do not allow other things to cloud my vision.

And when they are looking, hide me. Protect my honour and pride.

I fear God

Dear God, I am only what you made me, and I appreciate everything that you gave me, but like, I don't want to do it anymore, sort of lost sight of what I'm doing it for

When you go through Nicki Minaj quotes, you will realize one thing that stands out in these quotes is the boldness and the sincerity she expresses through them. We hope you find these Nicki's quotes motivating and captivating.

Source: Legit.ng News