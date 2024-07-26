The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has announced various job vacancies for Nigerians

The state oil company is looking to recruit intelligent young graduates with no experience, as well as experienced professionals

No deadline for applications has been set, but NNPC expects qualified Nigerians to seize the opportunity

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) IS inviting Nigerians to apply for positions across various levels.

The state oil company is seeking to recruit both fresh graduates with no prior experience and seasoned professionals.

The job vacancies were announced in a post shared on the X handle on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Warning from NNPC on job vacancy

NNPC Limited also warned prospective applicants, stating that it will not be responsible for applications submitted on any website other than its official page.

The company also clarified that it does not charge any fees for submitting job applications.

It said:

"NNPC Limited will not be responsible for applications submitted on any website other than its official page https://careers.nnpcgroup.com.

"NNPC Limited does not charge any fees for submission of job applications.

"Applicants' personal data will be used for the purpose of this recruitment exercise only.

"Where it is discovered, at any point in this recruitment exercise, that false information has been provided, defaulting applicants will immediately be disqualified and possibly prosecuted."

Breakdown of job requirements

Successful candidates must accept the work in any NNPC Limited business locations.

The closing date for all applications is August 20, 2024.

Experienced professionals will be recruited into the Supervisory Cadre.

Candidates must possess good communication, computer and interpersonal skills.

NNPC job for experienced Nigerians criteria

According to NNPC, it is looking for experienced professionals to be recruited into the Supervisory Cadre and are expected to:

"Provide professional and leadership expertise required to achieve NNPC's business objectives. Develop and implement strategies for operational excellence. Ensure cost-effectiveness and compliance with statutory regulations in the delivery of the Corporation's business. Drive team performance and development."

Types of candidates NNPC is looking for

NNPC said applicants for its experience hire must have qualifications in relevant disciplines from any of the under-listed skill pools:

Bachelor's Degree in the First Class/Second Class Upper Division

HND (Distinction)

Bachelor's Degree in the Second-Class Lower Division with a completed Master's Degree

HND (Minimum of Upper Credit) with a completed Master's Degree.

The course of study for experienced job applicant

Geosciences

Petroleum Engineering

Well Engineering

General Engineering

Operations Engineering

Commercial

Finance, Accounts, Audit, Taxation& Insurance

Information Technology

Legal

Security

NNPC job for graduate trainees criteria

For graduate trainees at NNPC, they will do the following:

Support the implementation of organizational processes. Deliver cost-effective business outcomes.

Support line managers/supervisors in developing and implementing strategic work plans across diverse functions.

Support delivery of project team assignments.

Requirements to secure a job with NNPC

Applicants must have any of the following minimum qualifications in the under-listed disciplines:

Bachelor's Degree in the First Class/Second Class Upper Division

HND (Distinction)

Bachelors Degree in the Second Class Lower Division with a completed Masters Degree

HND Upper Credit with a completed master's Degree.

Have graduated from an accredited university/polytechnic/monotechnic not earlier than 2019.

Have completed NYSC.

Not be more than 28 years of age as of December 31 2024.

Possess good communication, computer and interpersonal skills.

Here are the graduates NNPC is looking for

NNPC also provided a breakdown of the type of graduates it is looking for.

Science

Geology, Geophysics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Environmental Science, Basin Modelling, Surveying, Architecture, etc.

Engineering

Petroleum, Gas, Chemical, Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Power, Software, Computer, Environmental, Marine, Materials/Metallurgical and Pipeline Engineering etc.

Business administration

Business Administration, Accounting, Banking and Finance, Insurance, Actuarial Science, Marketing, Supply Chain Management, Maritime Management, Purchasing & Supply, Management Information Systems and Human Resource Management etc.

Social science

Economics, psychology, sociology, political science, geography, public administration, international relations/studies, etc.

Arts and Humanities

Mass Communication, English, History, etc.

and also law

Use this link to apply for graduate trainee

