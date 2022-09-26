70+ cute rainy day quotes for people who enjoy a little drizzle

The most amazing time of the year is during the rainy season. The change in season aids in replenishing the freshwater that sustains life on earth. Your attitude about a rainy day may depend on how you are feeling. You might want to stay inside and stay warm, or you might want to enjoy it outside. Either way, you may need some adorable rainy day quotes to cheer you up if you enjoy the drizzle and the fresh air.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Photo: pexels.com, @freestockpro (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rain has been used as a symbol for many years, especially in the Bible. To some, it can symbolize rebirth, determination, unhappiness, surrender, grace, acceptance, etc. Therefore, rainy day quotes can inspire you in one way or another.

Cute quotes about rain

A rainy day promotes joy and calm. It makes everyone happy and provides them with a reason to rejoice. Here are enjoying rain quotes to keep you in the mood.

Save a boyfriend for a rainy day and another in case it doesn't rain. – Mae West

Some people feel the rain; others just get wet.

Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, and sometimes it rains.

Second-hand bookshops are best visited alone and in the rain. – Christopher Fowler

The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.

No person has the right to rain on your dreams. – Marian Wright Edelman

I love you because no two snowflakes are alike, and it is possible, if you stand tippy-toe, to walk between the raindrops.

A crown is merely a hat that lets the rain in. – Frederick the Great

Rainy day. Just do not get wet. Just be set; let your worries wash away with every drop that falls. Happy rainy day.

A poet is someone who stands outside in the rain, hoping to be struck by lightning. – James Dickey

People can survive with water alone, so I think rain is as a blessing as fire.

Everybody wants happiness, and nobody wants pain, but you can't have a rainbow without a little rain.

Rain knows the earth and loves it well, for rain is the passion of the earth.

After all, the best thing one can do when it rains is to let it rain.

The storm starts when the drops start dropping. When the drops stop dropping, then the storm starts stopping.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Positive rainy day quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @bibhukalyanacharya (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Take some time to go outside and walk in the rain. Inhale the crisp, clean air, take in the lovely scent of nature, and allow your body to unwind. Below are rainy weather quotes to keep you inspired all day.

Let's just sit quietly and listen to the secrets the rain wants to tell us.

Stew's so comforting on a rainy day.

I like it when it rains hard. It sounds like white noise everywhere, which is like silence but not empty.

Umbrella is comfort; rain is life! You must often leave comfort to touch life! – Mehmet Murat ildan

Give thanks for the rain in your life that waters the flowers of your soul. – Jonathan Lockwood Huie

Without rain, nothing grows; learn to embrace the storms of your life.

You can't escape the thoughts on a rainy day: In the spirit of the gloom, there is a talisman that keeps people from having fun and invites them to the world of thoughts!

He turned to look just in time to see the rain start falling out as if the storm had finally decided to weep with shame for what it had done to them.

When it rains, the streets start to get deserted! And the rain has a special sympathy for those who wander in the street despite the rain!

Let the rain kiss you. Let the rain beat upon your head with silver liquid drops. Let the rain sing you a lullaby. – Langston Hughes.

Do not be angry with the rain; it simply does not know how to fall upwards. – Vladimir Nabokov

The rain is ever falling, drip, drip, drip, by day and night, upon the broad flagged terrace pavement.

Only a select few can see the true beauty behind what just might seem like a rainy day or a grey sky. – Jessica M. Laar

The best thing one can do when it's raining is to let it rain.

There was an iron-grey sky above a black tumbling sea, and the rain, driven by a mad wind, smote the face like a blow from a passionate hand.

Inspirational quotes for rainy days

Photo: pexels.com, @nattaphatphau (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Everybody benefits when it rains. Everything just goes easily as the atmosphere cools. Here are motivational quotes about the rainy seasons.

Skillful pilots gain their reputation from storms and tempests.

Keep your dreams alive. Understand to achieve anything requires faith and belief in yourself, vision, hard work, determination, and dedication. Remember, all things are possible for those who believe.

The size of your success is measured by the strength of your desire, the size of your dream, and how you handle disappointment along the way.

Be everything that you are unapologetic; most of you will discover that you are not just one colour but a rainbow. – Mridula Singh

Develop success from failures. Discouragement and failure are two of the surest stepping stones to success.

Life is full of beauty. Notice it. Notice the bumble bee, the small child, and the smiling faces. Smell the rain, and feel the wind. Live your life to the fullest potential, and fight for your dreams. – Ashley Smith

Don't fear the storm, for the rainbow's never far behind. – Jamie Worthington

Life isn't how you survive the thunderstorm but how you dance in the rain. – Adam Young

Don't confuse your path with your destination. Just because it's stormy now doesn't mean that you aren't headed for sunshine.

It all begins and ends in your mind. What you give power to has power over you if you allow it. – Leon Brown

Short rainy day sayings

Photo: pexels.com, @francescoungaro (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Here are some interesting short rainy day to use as captions on social media. Make sure you get a good shot in the rain.

Keep calm and love rainy days.

Rainfall happens when the sky is having a party.

Rain is just confetti from the sky.

I always like walking in the rain, so no one can see me crying.

You should enjoy a rainy day.

Jumping in puddles is a lot more fun than merely walking in the rain.

One can find so many pains when the rain is falling.

Some people walk in the rain. I'd rather jump in the puddles.

I like people who smile when it's raining.

Let a smile be your umbrella on a rainy day.

Rainy days are perfect for getting cozy at home.

Rainy days. Good books and a cup of hot coffee.

A rainy day at the beach is better than a sunny day at the office.

Quotes about playing in the rain

Photo: pexels.com, @nahmad (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Do you or your children prefer playing outside when it rains? If so, these quotes will provide you with the satisfaction you deserve.

Nothing reminds us of awakening more than rain.

Raise your words, not your voice. It is rain that grows flowers, not thunder.

It takes sunshine and rain to make a rainbow. There would be no rainbows without sunshine and rain.

I pay attention to the sun. I've worn sunglasses while I play for years and apply sunscreen. There's a rain suit in my bag, no matter where I play.

Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storms but to add colour to my sunset sky.

After the rain, the sun will reappear. There is life. After the pain, the joy will still be here. – Walt Disney

Prep clothes are sensible: rain clothes keep you dry; winter clothes keep you warm; collars are buttoned down, so they don't flap in your face when you're playing polo. Layering is a natural response to varying weather conditions.

The rain plays its soft, pleasant tune on the skylight, and the shade of the fast-flying clouds across my book passed with delicate change.

Anyone who says sunshine brings happiness has never danced in the rain.

Playing the game for money produces the proper professional attitude. It teaches the lunch-pail state of mind that shows up for work despite rain or snow or the dark of night and slugs it out day after day.

Raining morning quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @khoavo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mornings are always relaxing, especially when it rains. Enjoy a chilly morning with a cup of coffee while reading the morning rain quotes below.

Good morning, may happiness shower on you like the rain.

Rains are for the soul, just like coffee is for the body; both are required for a peaceful morning. Good morning. Enjoy the rain!

Go out and let the little drops of rain wash all your sorrows and worries. Stay happy and enjoy the blessings of rain.

Wish you an awesome morning with beautiful rain and a cup of tea. Life couldn't get better than this!

This morning is unforgettable as it is shining due to the seven colours of a rainbow rising out of the little drops of rainwater.

Wishing you a delightful rainy season and lots of love. Good morning.

Let's step back in time and be kids again and be reminded of the old memories of splashing water on each other and floating paper boats in ponds. Good morning.

May the sound of rain always evoke the child within you. Good morning!

Like every beautiful drop of water on your windowpane, let happiness and joy touch life. Have a beautiful day ahead!

A morning with little drops of rainwater and a soothing glimpse of you. Have a very good morning

Step out and get drenched in the rain like never before. Enjoy little things in life. Good morning.

The rainy season has returned; I know this is your favourite season. Wish I could see the happiness in your eyes. Missing you.

Good morning, the rainy season is finally here, and I hope it brings luck, happiness, and love to your life.

The cute rainy day quotes above can inspire and create peace in your heart. If you enjoy the drizzles outside, don't be afraid to walk outside and enjoy them. You can also share these quotes with your friends to help them appreciate the rainy season.

READ ALSO: 65 positive energy quotes to help you attract those good vibes

Legit.ng recently published an article on 65 positive energy quotes to help you attract those good vibes. Life is full of challenges and is critical to maintaining positive energy. When times are rough, there is no better moment to be hopeful. Positive energy quotes motivate you to complete your daily goals, no matter how difficult they are.

You require positive energy to face the realities of the world daily. Whatever the situation, your energy may assist you in conquering any obstacles. This article contains some of the best energy quotes.

Source: Legit.ng