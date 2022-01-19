ZackTTG’s biography: age, height, real name, girlfriend, brother

Who is ZackTTG? He is a live stream gamer on Twitch and a basketball enthusiast from America. ZackTTG is also a YouTuber whose YouTube channel has attracted many subscribers since he launched it in 2015. He is also a member of popular YouTubers called 2HYPE.

American Twitch gamer Zack Mowley posing with a white shirt while sited. Photo: @zackttg

ZackTTG began twitch streaming in 2015. He has become famous with over 160k followers. Here is everything you might find worthwhile knowing about him.

Profile summary

Full name: Zack Mowley

Zack Mowley Popular as: ZackTTG

ZackTTG Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 19 January 1989

19 January 1989 Age: 33 years (as of 2022)

33 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Columbus, Ohio, United States of America

Columbus, Ohio, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’8’’

5’8’’ Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Marital status: Married

Married Married: Jade Meadows

Jade Meadows School: Chino Hills High School

Chino Hills High School Profession: Twitch streamer, YouTuber, basketball enthusiast

Twitch streamer, YouTuber, basketball enthusiast Net worth: $193k

$193k Twitch: @ZackTTG

@ZackTTG YouTube: @ZackTTG

@ZackTTG Twitter: @ZackTTG

@ZackTTG Instagram: @zackttg

ZackTTG’s biography

He was born on 19 January 1989 in Columbus, Ohio, United States of America.

ZackTTG’s real name

His real name is Zack Mowley.

How old is ZackTTG from 2HYPE?

ZackTTG’s age is 33 years as of 2022. He celebrates his birthday on the 19th of January each year. His birth sign is Capricorn.

Where is Zack Mowley, aka ZackTTG, from?

American basketballer, Mowley with his wife, Jade posing in blue and white combo outfits. Photo: @zackttg

The Twitch streamer is from Columbus, Ohio, United States of America. However, there is no information concerning ZackTTG’s brother and parents.

Zack Mowley is an American national of white ethnicity. He was raised in a Christian family.

Concerning his education, the American YouTuber went to Chino Hills High School. After completing his secondary education, he went to college. There is no information concerning the name of ZackTTG’s college.

Career

He is a Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and electrical engineer. Mowley began streaming games in 2015. He became famous through live game streaming and has reached over 160k followers. He streams games related to basketball.

Due to his popularity, he joined 2HYPE, a well-recognized group of YouTubers.

He also has a YouTube channel. The Twitch star launched his YouTube in July 2015. He uploads vlogs, Q&A videos, challenges and sports-related content. Currently, he has over 1.09 million subscribers on YouTube.

He is a basketball player. He has loved playing basketball since childhood. He has played for his college and other clubs in California. He posts photos of him playing on his Instagram.

Before becoming a famous streamer, he was a travelling electrical engineer. For this reason, he branded The Travelling Gamer.

Who is ZackTTG’s girlfriend?

American basketball enthusiast, Mowley posing with a ball on his shoulder. Photo: @zackttg

The twitch streamer was dating Jade Meadows, who currently is his wife. ZackTTG's girlfriend is an Instagram model, and they have been in a relationship since 2019.

On 3 December 2021, they got engaged at Malibu in Los Angeles after 45 minutes of a helicopter ride. ZackTTG was happy after getting a ‘Yes’ from the love of his life. He said;

Yesterday was one of the greatest days I’ve ever had. I took the love of my life on a helicopter ride over Los Angeles. About 45 minutes later we landed in the mountains overlooking Malibu and the beautiful ocean it sits in front of…As the sun was setting, the clouds lowered and erased the world beneath us. I got down on one knee and asked her to be with me forever; to be my wife…the universe paused for a moment...She said ‘Yes’

Two months later, after their engagement, Zack Mowley posted a wedding photo on Instagram with the following caption;

Till death do us part… Partner in Crime... Partner for Life

They tied the knot on 21 January 2021. Zack from 2Hype features his wife in his YouTube videos. One of the videos with his girlfriend is Who Knows Me Best!! Girlfriend vs Best Friend.

Are ZackTTG and Kristopher London brothers?

Fans have been wondering whether the YouTuber and Kristopher London are brothers. This is due to the two referring to each other as 'brothers' on social media. For instance, when Mowley congratulated him on Twitter in May 2017.

Their followers have been asking whether they are blood brothers or not. The two are, however, best friends. Both are members of 2HYPE and have also worked together on YouTube.

How tall is zackTTG from 2HYPE?

ZackTTG’s height is 5 feet 8 inches tall (173 centimetres). Hisweight is 143 lbs (65kg).

What is ZackTTG’s net worth?

ZackTTG’s net worth is estimated to be $194k. However, this information not verifiable hence not official.

He has made his wealth from his YouTube channel, Twitch, and basketball. Additionally, he earns from the sales of his merchandise.

ZackTTG is an American Twitch streamer, YouTuber. He is also a basketball enthusiast. He has gained fame through his game streaming, making him famous on other platforms like Twitch and Instagram.

