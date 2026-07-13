The UK government outlined the categories of people eligible to apply for its Global Talent visa, covering three main professional fields

While some applicants need endorsement to apply, some other categories can skip the endorsement process and apply for the visa directly

The government also shared what successful UK Global Talent visa holders stand to gain and how long they can stay in the UK

The United Kingdom government has published the full list of categories of people who qualify to apply for its Global Talent visa, a route designed specifically for leaders and rising stars in their respective fields.

The visa is not open to all skilled workers but is reserved for those who can demonstrate that they are already a leader, or show strong potential to become one, in their chosen discipline.

UK publishes categories of people who can apply for Global Talent visa in 2026. Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the official UK government guidance, applicants must be at least 18 years old and must work in one of three recognised fields:

Academia or research

Arts and culture

Digital technology

Two Routes Into UK Global Talent Visa

The pathway to securing the visa differs depending on an applicant's background. Those who have won a prize that appears on the government's approved list of prestigious awards can apply for the visa directly, without going through any additional verification process.

To qualify through this route, the applicant must be the named winner of the specific prize listed, as other awards from the same institution do not count.

For everyone else who has not won an eligible prize, the process requires obtaining an endorsement first. This endorsement serves as formal confirmation that the individual is a recognised or emerging leader in academia or research, arts and culture, or digital technology.

How Long UK Global Talent Visa Lasts

Once approved, a Global Talent visa allows the holder to live and work in the UK for a period of up to five years at a time. There is no overall cap on how long someone can remain in the country, but holders must renew their visa before it expires.

Each renewal can last anywhere from one to five years, with the applicant choosing the duration.

Depending on which field the holder works in and how they applied, they may become eligible for indefinite leave to remain after three or five years.

This status grants the right to live, work, and study in the UK without any time restrictions, and opens the door to applying for eligible benefits.

Those who do not meet the criteria for a Global Talent visa are advised to explore other options, such as a Skilled Worker visa.

UK shares guide for visitor visa application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK government published a step-by-step guide on how to apply for a Standard Visitor visa online without using a travel agent

The guidelines reveal how soon applicants must submit their forms online and attend an appointment at a visa application centre in person

According to the official site, certain fees are to paid by applicants and the amount was stipulated in the guide

Source: Legit.ng