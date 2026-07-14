Canadian immigration has warned of severe penalties for submitting false information or documents during the visa process

Applicants remain legally responsible for all details, even when using immigration consultants or lawyers

Honesty is crucial to avoid visa problems and protect opportunities in Canada

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Canadian immigration authorities have issued a fresh warning to prospective immigrants, international students, workers and visitors, reminding applicants that submitting false information or fake documents during the visa process could result in severe penalties, including a five-year ban from entering the country.

The advisory, released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), underscores the country's commitment to protecting the integrity of its immigration system by cracking down on document fraud and misrepresentation.

Mark Carney's government's new immigration rule sparks debate. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

According to the agency, every applicant is legally responsible for the accuracy of the information contained in their application, even when an immigration consultant, lawyer or representative prepares and files it on their behalf.

1. Lying on a visa application is a criminal offence

IRCC stressed that providing false information or submitting forged or altered documents is illegal under Canadian immigration laws.

This offence, known as misrepresentation, applies to any inaccurate, misleading or dishonest information supplied during the immigration process. Authorities warned that even seemingly minor false claims could attract serious immigration consequences.

Applicants are therefore urged to disclose truthful and complete information at every stage of the application process.

2. Fraud can involve more than just passports

Canadian authorities noted that document fraud extends far beyond fake passports.

Several official documents are commonly targeted for alteration or forgery, including:

Passports and travel documents

Visas

Diplomas, degrees and trade certificates

Birth, marriage, divorce and death certificates

Police clearance certificates

IRCC advised applicants to ensure that every supporting document submitted is authentic and verifiable.

3. Immigration agent does not remove your responsibility

The immigration agency also warned applicants against assuming that responsibility rests solely with consultants or representatives.

Whether an application is completed personally or through a licensed immigration consultant or lawyer, the applicant remains legally accountable for every document and every statement submitted in their name.

Officials advised applicants to carefully review all forms and supporting documents before filing.

4. Fraudulent documents could earn a five-year ban

One of the strongest warnings from IRCC concerns the penalties for misrepresentation.

Applicants found guilty of submitting false documents or misleading information risk having their visa or immigration application refused. They may also be declared inadmissible to Canada and prohibited from entering the country for at least five years.

Depending on the circumstances, additional legal or immigration consequences may also apply.

5. Honesty, the best way to avoid visa problems

IRCC encouraged all prospective immigrants to verify that every detail in their application is accurate, complete and supported by genuine documents before submission.

Nigerians are not exempt from Canada's new immigration rules. Credit: Novatis

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The department said honesty is fundamental to maintaining Canada's immigration system and protecting applicants from unnecessary delays, refusals and long-term immigration sanctions.

As Canada continues to tighten its immigration screening processes, prospective applicants are advised to double-check every document and piece of information before applying, as even a single act of misrepresentation could jeopardise future opportunities to live, study, work or visit the country.

Canada rolls out 8 penalties for immigrants

Legit.ng earlier reported that Canada's recent guidance outlined the severe penalties for foreign nationals working without proper authorisation.

With potential risks including removal from the country and a permanent record of fraud, the stakes are alarmingly high for those unaware of their obligations under Canadian immigration law.

Source: Legit.ng