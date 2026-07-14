If your iPhone or Android screen is unresponsive, start with simple fixes such as cleaning the screen, removing the cases or screen protectors, and restarting the phone. If the problem continues, try Safe Mode on Android or a force restart on iPhone. As a last resort, perform a factory reset.

An unresponsive phone screen can be fixed by cleaning the glass and removing any thick cases or screen protectors. Photo: Suwaree (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

An unresponsive phone screen means the glass digitiser is failing to register your touches.

Common causes include software glitches, physical obstructions like debris or screen protectors , or hardware damage.

, or Restarting your device can often fix a touch screen that has stopped working.

Cleaning your screen and removing any dirt or moisture can also help restore touch responsiveness if your touchscreen is not responding.

How to fix an unresponsive touchscreen on an Android and iPhone

An unresponsive touch screen can make your phone almost impossible to use, whether it's an iPhone or an Android device. In most cases, the problem is caused by a temporary software glitch, dirt or moisture on the screen, a faulty screen protector, or hardware damage after a drop or water exposure.

Fortunately, many touchscreen issues can be fixed at home with simple troubleshooting steps before you need professional repair. They include:

Clean the screen and your hands

Cleaning your screen and removing any dirt or moisture can help if your touch screen is not responding. Photo: Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

Start with the simplest fix. Dirt, grease, water, or sweat can prevent your touchscreen from detecting your taps correctly. Wipe the screen with a soft, lint-free microfiber cloth and make sure your hands are clean and dry before trying again. If the screen is wet, dry it completely.

Remove your phone case or screen protector

A poorly fitted or damaged screen protector can interfere with touch sensitivity. Likewise, a bulky or damaged phone case may press against the screen. Remove both and test the touchscreen to see if it responds normally.

Charge your phone

A very low battery or unstable power supply can sometimes affect touchscreen performance. Connect your phone to its original charger and let it charge for at least 15 to 30 minutes before testing the screen again.

Charging your phone can help if the touchscreen is not responding, especially if the battery is very low. Photo: Grace Cary

Source: Getty Images

Restart your phone

A temporary software glitch can cause your phone's touchscreen to stop responding. Restarting your device is one of the simplest solutions to try before moving on to more advanced troubleshooting. Below is how to complete the process on an iPhone or Android:

Android: Press and hold the power button, then tap Restart or Power off. If you choose Power off, wait about 30 seconds before turning the phone back on.

Press and hold the power button, then tap Restart or Power off. If you choose Power off, wait about 30 seconds before turning the phone back on. iPhone X and newer: Press and hold either volume button and the side button until the power slider appears. Drag the slider to turn off your iPhone, wait about 30 seconds, then press and hold the side button to turn it back on.

Press and hold either volume button and the side button until the power slider appears. Drag the slider to turn off your iPhone, wait about 30 seconds, then press and hold the side button to turn it back on. iPhone 6, 7, 8, and SE: Press and hold the side (or power) button until the power slider appears. Swipe the slider to turn off the phone, wait 30 seconds, then press and hold the side button to restart it.

Press and hold the side (or power) button until the power slider appears. Swipe the slider to turn off the phone, wait 30 seconds, then press and hold the side button to restart it. iPhone 5 and earlier: Press and hold the top power button until the power slider appears. Swipe the slider to turn off the device, wait about 30 seconds, then press and hold the top power button to turn it back on.

Restarting your phone can help fix an unresponsive touchscreen by clearing temporary software glitches. Photo: Omar Marques

Source: Getty Images

Force restart your phone

If your phone's screen is completely frozen and you can't restart it normally, try a force restart. This forces the device to shut down and reboot without deleting your photos, apps, or other personal data.

For iPhone

The steps depend on your iPhone model:

iPhone with Face ID, iPhone 8, iPhone SE (2nd generation and later): Press and quickly release the volume up button, then press and quickly release the volume down button. Next, press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears, then release the button.

Press and quickly release the volume up button, then press and quickly release the volume down button. Next, press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears, then release the button. iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus: Press and hold the volume down button and the Sleep/Wake (Power) button at the same time. Keep holding both buttons until the Apple logo appears.

Press and hold the volume down button and the Sleep/Wake (Power) button at the same time. Keep holding both buttons until the Apple logo appears. iPhone 6s, iPhone SE (1st generation), and earlier models: Press and hold the Home button and the Sleep/Wake (Power) button at the same time until the Apple logo appears.

For Android

The exact steps vary by manufacturer, but these methods work for most Android phones:

Method 1: Press and hold the power button and volume down button together for 10 to 15 seconds until the phone restarts.

Press and hold the power button and volume down button together for 10 to 15 seconds until the phone restarts. Method 2: If the first method doesn't work, press and hold the Power button by itself for up to 30 seconds until the screen turns off and the phone reboots.

Updating your phone can help fix an unresponsive touchscreen by resolving software bugs that may be causing the problem. Photo: Daniel de la Hoz

Source: Getty Images

An outdated operating system can sometimes cause your phone to freeze or the touch screen to stop responding. Installing the latest software update can fix bugs, improve performance, and add important security updates.

Android: Open Settings, then go to System > Software Update (the location may vary by device). If an update is available, tap Download and install.

Open Settings, then go to System > Software Update (the location may vary by device). If an update is available, tap Download and install. Samsung Galaxy: Open Settings, tap Software Update, then select Download and install if an update is available.

Open Settings, tap Software Update, then select Download and install if an update is available. iPhone: Go to Settings > General > Software Update. If an update is available, tap Download and Install, then follow the on-screen instructions.

Free up storage space

Freeing up storage space by deleting unnecessary files, and unused apps can help your phone improve touchscreen responsiveness. Photo: Oliver Helbig

Source: Getty Images

If your phone is low on storage, it may become slow or stop responding. Deleting unused files and apps can help improve its performance. Start by removing apps you no longer use. You can also delete old photos and videos, especially large video files.

iPhone: Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage, select an app, and tap Offload App. You can also turn on Offload Unused Apps to save space automatically. Store your photos and videos in iCloud to free up more storage.

Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage, select an app, and tap Offload App. You can also turn on Offload Unused Apps to save space automatically. Store your photos and videos in iCloud to free up more storage. Android: Move your photos and videos to Google Photos or Google Drive to create more space. Both services offer free shared storage, and you can upgrade to a paid plan if you need more.

Factory reset your phone

If nothing else works and your phone keeps freezing or crashing, a factory reset may fix the problem. This erases everything on your phone and reinstalls the operating system, so only use it as a last resort. Make sure to back up your data first so you can restore it after the reset.

Android: Open Settings and search for Reset. Tap Factory data reset or Erase all data (factory reset), then follow the on-screen instructions. After the reset, you can restore your files from your backup during setup.

Open Settings and search for Reset. Tap Factory data reset or Erase all data (factory reset), then follow the on-screen instructions. After the reset, you can restore your files from your backup during setup. iPhone: Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap Erase All Content and Settings, then follow the instructions. Once the reset is complete, you can restore your data from a backup while setting up your iPhone.

You can fix an unresponsive phone screen by factory resetting your phone using recovery mode. (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Reset your phone using recovery mode

If your phone won't turn on or you can't open the Settings app, you may need to reset it using Recovery Mode. This should only be done as a last resort because it erases all your data. If possible, back up your phone before you begin.

Android: Turn off your phone. Then press and hold the power and volume down buttons together until the Android logo appears. Use the volume buttons to move through the recovery mode menu and select wipe data/factory reset. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the reset.

Turn off your phone. Then press and hold the power and volume down buttons together until the Android logo appears. Use the volume buttons to move through the recovery mode menu and select wipe data/factory reset. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the reset. iPhone: Connect your iPhone to a Mac or Windows PC. Open Finder on a Mac or iTunes on a Windows PC, then put your iPhone into Recovery Mode: When your computer detects the iPhone, choose Restore and follow the on-screen instructions. After the reset, you can restore your data from a backup if you have one.

Connect your iPhone to a Mac or Windows PC. Open Finder on a Mac or iTunes on a Windows PC, then put your iPhone into Recovery Mode: When your computer detects the iPhone, choose Restore and follow the on-screen instructions. After the reset, you can restore your data from a backup if you have one. iPhone 8 and later: Quickly press and release the volume up button, then the volume Down button. Next, press and hold the side button until the Recovery Mode screen appears.

Quickly press and release the volume up button, then the volume Down button. Next, press and hold the side button until the Recovery Mode screen appears. iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: Press and hold the volume down button and the side button at the same time until the Recovery Mode screen appears.

Press and hold the volume down button and the side button at the same time until the Recovery Mode screen appears. iPhone 6s and earlier: Press and hold the home button and the side (or Top) button until the Recovery Mode screen appears.

Why isn't my phone screen working when I touch it?

Your phone screen may stop responding to touch due to software glitches, physical interference such as a dirty screen or bulky case, a faulty screen protector, or underlying hardware damage.

How do you fix an unresponsive touchscreen on an iPhone?

To fix an unresponsive touchscreen on an iPhone, charge the device, clean the screen, remove the screen protector if needed, force restart, update iOS, and seek professional repair if the problem persists.

If your iPhone or Android screen is unresponsive, don't panic. In many cases, the problem can be fixed by restarting the device, cleaning the screen, removing the screen protector or case, updating the software, or checking for faulty apps. However, if the touchscreen remains unresponsive after trying these solutions, it may be a hardware issue that requires professional repair.

Legit.ng recently published an article on how to block your SIM card if your phone is lost or stolen. It's essential to act quickly if your phone or SIM card is lost, stolen, or missing. It helps protect sensitive information such as contacts, passwords, financial data, and IDs from loss or theft.

To block your SIM card, contact your mobile network operator directly by calling or visiting their customer service centre to request a block. Learn more about blocking your SIM card in the post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng