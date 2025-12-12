How to upgrade OPay account and unlock higher limits

Understanding how to upgrade OPay account unlocks additional features and higher transaction limits, moving from the basic Tier 1 to Tier 2 or Tier 3. You can upgrade your account through the OPay app or online through their website. Documents required include personal details, including a Bank Verification Number (BVN), a valid ID, and, for Tier 3, proof of address.

Key takeaways

The OPay account upgrade requires you to provide personal details, including date of birth, email address , proof of address , and a valid ID .

, , . A BVN is a mandatory requirement for verifying your identity against banking records.

for verifying your identity against banking records. OPay Tier 2 significantly increases your limits, often to a maximum daily transaction of ₦200,000 and a maximum account balance of ₦500,000 .

significantly increases your limits, often to a maximum daily transaction of and a maximum account balance of . Tier 3‌ offers the highest limits, allowing dai​ly transactions up to ₦5 million and an unl‍im‌ite​d account bal‌ance.

How to upgrade OPay account

Upgrading your OPay account helps maximise your transaction limits, enabling larger payments, increased transfer amounts, and access to exclusive offers. To upgrade your OP account, you typically need to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) verification process. You can upgrade your Opay account using the app or the Opay website.

How to upgrade your OPay account through the app

To upgrade via the Opay app, you must first download it. Here is a step-by-step guide to upgrading your OPay account through the app.

Open the OPay app on your Android and iPhone devices. Launch the OP application on your device. To access your account settings, navigate to your profile settings by tapping the profile icon in the top left corner of the screen. Input has a full name, you have a mobile number, you have a nickname, gender, date of birth, email, and address. Just click on "Top Tier" to view your current tier. Click on "Upgrade" and select "Upgrade to Tier 3". Provide and upload your proof of address, then select "Next". Enter a government-issued ID and a selfie for facial verification. After submitting your documents, the OPay team will review them. Approval times can vary, but you'll be notified once your account has been successfully upgraded. Ensure that all documents are clear and legible to prevent delays. Only show valid documents and not expired. Ensure that the information on your documents matches the details in your OPay account. Regularly check your email or the OPay app for updates on your verification status.

How to upgrade an OPay account online

Besides using the OPay app to upgrade your account, you can also upgrade your account through their website. Here are the simple steps to follow.

Visit the Opay website and navigate to the Opay dashboard. Log in with your email and password. Click on your profile picture or the settings icon. Look for and select "Upgrade Account" or "Upgrade to Tier 3." Fill in your personal information, including your full name, birthdate, phone number, and email address. Submit the required documents, which include a valid ID, proof of address, and a recent selfie for facial verification purposes. Click "Submit" to send your application to OPay. OPay will review your request and send a message when your account upgrade is finished.

How to upgrade my OPay account to Tier 2 or Tier 3

To upgrade your Opay account from Tier 1 to Tier 2, you must fulfil specific requirements. Below is a list for each tier.

OPay Tier 2 requirements

OPay Tier 2 is the middle-level OPay bank account. If you are among those wondering how to upgrade your OPay account to tier 2, the following are the requirements.

Submit one valid, government-issued identification document. This could be your National ID, a NIN slip, a driver's licence, or a passport.

Provide your BVN to confirm your identity against their banking records.

Take a selfie for facial recognition to verify you are the person on the ID.

OPay tier 3 requirements

Tier 3 is the highest level of OPay account with an unlimited account balance and transactions of up to ₦5 million. The following are the requirements for upgrading to Tier 3.

Submit one valid, government-issued identification document. This could be your National ID, a NIN slip, a driver's licence, or a passport.

Provide your BVN to confirm your identity.

Take a selfie for facial recognition to verify you are the person on the ID.

Provide a document that validates your current residence. Acceptable proofs include a utility bill for electricity or water, a recent bank statement, or a tenancy agreement.

All provided photos and details must be clear, legible, and match your personal information exactly.

How to upgrade my OPay account to Tier 3 without an electricity bill

If you do not have an electricity bill, you can still upgrade your OPay account to Tier 3 by using other documents as proof of address. You can use a water bill, bank statements, an internet bill, or a tenancy lease.

Can OPay Tier 2 receive 100k?

An Opay Tier 2 user can easily receive up to ₦100,000 as its daily transaction limit is ₦200,000. The maximum account balance for Tier 2 is ₦500,000.

What is the maximum amount an OPay account can take?

The maximum amount a Tier 3 OPay account can transact in a day is ₦5 million. However, the account can hold an unlimited balance amount.

Which bank is OPay bank?

O‍Pay‌ is not a traditional​ bank, but a‍ fintech mobile money op‌e​rator license​d​ by th‍e Central Bank​ of Nig‍eria‍ (CBN). However, it is insured b⁠y the NDIC (Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation), offering a safe platform for customers to transfer funds, make payments, and save money.

To enjoy the full benefits of an OPay account on your smart device, you need to update your OPay app regularly. Here is a quick guide to ensure you have the latest version of the OPay app:

Go to the App Store if you have an iPhone or the Google Play Store if you have an Android phone. Search for OPay. Select the official OPay app from the list that appears. If an update is available, tap the "Update" button. Let the phone download and install the new version. When it's done, tap "Open" to start using the updated app.

Upgrading your OPay account is a simple way to unlock higher transaction limits and maximise your benefits. Move from the basic Tier 1 to Tier 2 or Tier 3 using the convenient OPay app or their official website.

