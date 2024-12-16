In the constantly changing world of mobile technology, collectors and enthusiasts alike are enthralled by the quest for the priciest cell phone available. These lavish gadgets display craftsmanship that fuses cutting-edge innovation with unmatched luxury. What is the most expensive Android phone currently?

Vertu Aster P Gold (L) Goldvish Le Million, (C) Savelli Emerald Night (R) are the most expensive Android phones. Photo: @luxuryphones, @anupdatedworld, @SavelliGeneve on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In compiling the list of the most expensive Android phones in the world, we extensively researched various smartphone brands and the works of the best designers, such as Boucheron. We recognise that prices may change over time due to economic factors, technological advancements, or limited-edition releases. This list has been compiled using data from various reputable sources, including GSMArena, TechRadar, and CNET.

20 most expensive Android phones

Estimating the value of the world's expensive Android phone models may be difficult because phone prices keep changing globally, with manufacturers and dealers introducing new brands. Here is a list of some of the most expensive Android phones.

Phone name Price Diamond Crypto Smartphone $1.3 million Goldvish Le Million $1 million Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot $1 million Goldvish Revolution $488,150 Vertu Signature Cobra $310,000 Savelli Emerald Night $250,000 Caviar Era of the Dragon: Luxury Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra $74,000 Caviar Golden Edge $73, 070 Ulysse Nardin Chairman $49, 500 Goldvish Eclipse: Desiring Arcadia $34, 000 Huawei Mate XT caviar customized $15, 000 Vertu Aster P Gold $14, 000 Caviar Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gold Edition $10, 000 Vertu Signature Touch for Bentley $9, 000 Lamborghini 88 Tauri $6, 000 Vertu Ironflip $5, 000 Tonino Lamborghini Alpha-One $4, 995 Caviar Galaxy S24 Ultra Solid Gold $4, 990 Motorola Razr Plus Luxury Edition $4, 499 Caviar Google Pixel 8 Pro Solid Gold $4, 490

1. Diamond Crypto Smartphone

Diamond Crypto Smartphone's frame is adorned with over 50 diamonds. Photo: @expensivemobilephonesintheWorld on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Price: $1.3 million

$1.3 million Manufacturer: JSC Ancort

JSC Ancort Units in the market: 1

The Diamond Crypto smartphone epitomises cyber luxury by skillfully fusing cutting-edge technology with elegant design. It was first released in 2006 and designed by Peter Aloisson. More than simply a phone, this amazing gadget is a statement of luxury, adorned with 50 diamonds, including ten rare blue diamonds, and painstakingly made from solid platinum.

2. Goldvish Le Million

Goldvish Luxury Communications manufactured Goldish Le Million. Photo: @anupdatedworld on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Price: $1 Million

$1 Million Manufacturer: Goldvish Luxury Communications

Goldvish Luxury Communications Units in the market: 3

The Goldvish Le Million, priced at $1 million, became the world's most expensive phone in 2006. Thanks to its diamond-encrusted body and high-quality materials, it is more than a communication tool.

Limited to just a few pieces, it is a sought-after treasure for people who value the best things in life because it blends exquisite craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology.

3. Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot

Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot is paired with 180 grams of pure gold and 45.5 carats of black diamonds. Photo: @mostexpensivethings on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Price: $1 Million

$1 Million Manufacturer: Gresso

Gresso Units in the market: 3

The Gresso Las Vegas Jackpot has a rear panel of wood taken from an over 200-year-old African tree. In addition, it is paired with 180 grams of pure gold and 45.5 carats of black diamonds. The sapphire diamond adorns each key on the keypad. It is limited to only three units worldwide and represents exclusivity and sophisticated finesse.

4. Goldvish Revolution

Goldvish Revolution was manufactured by the Swiss Company Goldvish. Photo: @about_top_ten (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Price: $488,150

$488,150 Manufacturer: Swiss Company Goldvish

Swiss Company Goldvish Units in the market: 9

After the Goldvish Le Million, the Goldvish Revolution is one of the priciest phone models. It has a sapphire glass display and a combination of pink and white gold embellished with diamonds. The Swiss Company Goldvish manufactured it.

5. Vertu Signature Cobra

Vertu Signature Cobra is adorned with a cobra figure. Photo: @rc.rusizi on Facebook (modified by the author)

Source: Facebook

Price: $310,000

$310,000 Manufacturer: Vertu

Vertu Units the market: 8

The Vertu Signature Cobra is a symbol of unmatched luxury and is among the most costly phones in the world in 2024. With 439 rubies and two emeralds for the eyes, this remarkable phone has a stunning cobra pattern that elegantly encircles the handset.

The renowned jeweller Boucheron from France created the Signature Cobra, which blends cutting-edge technology with an artistic touch. This unique gadget, limited to eight pieces worldwide, is a perfect example of the best jewellery craftsmanship and high-end mobile design.

6. Savelli Emerald Night

There are 27 Savelli Emerald Night units in the market. Photo: @SavelliGeneve on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Price: $250,000

$250,000 Manufacturer: Savelli

Savelli Units in the market: 27

The Savelli Emerald Night, a work of jewel-studded splendour, is one of the top priciest phones in the world. This remarkable gadget, set with 400 brilliant-cut emeralds and 18-carat rose gold, redefines elegance in mobile technology.

Its finely detailed features, including the sapphire crystal screen and the hand-stitched ostrich leather back, exude an unmatched degree of refinement and elegance.

7. Caviar Era of the Dragon: Luxury Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Luxury Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the latest Caviar Era of the Dragon model. Photo: @stufflistings (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Price: $74,000

$74,000 Manufacturer: Caviar

Caviar Units in the market: 24

Caviar's "Era of the Dragon" line includes a limited edition Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with a 24-karat gold dragon motif. Depending on personalization, the phone might cost anywhere from $8,500 to $74,000. This design, which combines elegance and symbolism, represents a turning point for Caviar.

8. Caviar Golden Edge Galaxy Z Fold 6

Caviar Golden EdgeCaviar Golden Edge Galaxy Z Fold 6 is among the latest models of the Caviar Snowflake series. Photo: @caviar.phone.ca on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Price: $73,070

$73,070 Manufacturer: Caviar

Caviar Units in the market: 17

A solid 18-karat gold body adorns the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, known as the Golden Edge. It also has a real black crocodile leather. The reinforcing inserts are made of titanium artefact quality and coated in black PVD. A Caviar Crown made of double electroplated gold is located in the centre.

9. Ulysse Nardin Chairman

Ulysse Nardin Chairman was manufactured by Ulysse Nardin. Photo: @vertu.hola (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Price: $49,500

$49,500 Manufacturer: Ulysse Nardin

Ulysse Nardin Units in the market: 158

The Ulysse Nardin Chairman is one of the most priciest Android phones in the world. It exhibits a smooth fusion of contemporary technology and classic craftsmanship. The phone's sapphire crystal case back showcases a hand-wound mechanical watch rotor.

Beyond its stunning appearance, the Chairman has state-of-the-art features like an 8-megapixel camera, fingerprint recognition, and broad multimedia capabilities. Tech enthusiasts are satisfied by this unique combination of style and utility.

10. Goldvish Eclipse: Desiring Arcadia

Goldvish Eclipse: Desiring Arcadia has an alligator leather cover and an 18-karat gold body. Photo: TechnicalGuysRachit (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Price: $34,000

$34,000 Manufacturer: Goldvish Luxury Communications

The Goldvish Eclipse—Desiring Arcadia is a Swiss-made mobile device with an alligator leather cover and an 18-karat gold body. It offers a distinctive fusion of luxury and functionality, blending premium materials with the newest mobile technology.

11. Huawei Mate XT caviar customized

There are 88 units of Huawei Mate XT caviar customized in the market. Photo: @huaweifansclub (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Price: $15,000

$15,000 Manufacturer: Caviar

Caviar Units in the market: 88

Caviar's customized Huawei Mate XT Ultimate comes in two variations, Black Dragon and Gold Dragon, and is a part of its rich colour line. The Black Dragon model is based on the Chinese mythological Xuanlong Dragon and is encased in black crocodile leather, mimicking the dragon's scales. Gold-plated accents are frequently used to highlight it.

12. Vertu Aster P Gold

Vertu Aster P Gold was manufactured in England. Photo: @luxuryphones (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Price: $14, 000

$14, 000 Manufacturer: Vertu

The Vertu Aster P Gold is a high-end smartphone with a titanium body and a back panel made of sapphire crystal, polished black ceramic, and Grade 5 titanium. It was manufactured in England and offers high-end features and various concierge services. The Vertu Aster P Gold was created for individuals who value exquisite craftsmanship and premium services.

13. Caviar Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gold Edition

Caviar crafted Caviar Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gold Edition. Photo: @caviarglobal (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Price: $10,000

$10,000 Manufacturer: Caviar

Caviar Units in the market: 20

Caviar Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gold Edition gives the state-of-the-art gadget a luxurious touch with its gold-plated frame and personalized engravings. It is a unique option for anyone looking for the best in luxury and technology. It blends Caviar's renowned premium design with Samsung's cutting-edge foldable technology.

14. Vertu Signature Touch for Bentley

Vertu Signature Touch for Bentley. Photo: @retro_mobile_35 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Price: $9,000

$9,000 Manufacturer: Vertu and Bentley

Vertu Signature Touch for Bentley is the third product in a five-year partnership between the English carmaker and Vertu. It is inspired by refined British design, a work of art demonstrating taste and identity.

15. Lamborghini 88 Tauri

The Lamborghini 88 Tauri has a high-capacity battery and a quad-core processor. Photo: @rock.tech23 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Price: $6,000

$6,000 Manufacturer: Lamborghini

Lamborghini Units in the market: currently out of stock

The Lamborghini 88 Tauri embodies the legendary design and superior performance of the Lamborghini brand. It is made of high-end leather and stainless steel and is aesthetically pleasing and long-lasting. Its robust features, such as a high-capacity battery and a quad-core processor, guarantee excellent performance.

16. Vertu Ironflip

Vertu Ironflip is an upcoming mobile phone. Photo: @vertu.global on Instagram, @EnglandVertu on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Price: $5,000

$5,000 Manufacturer: Vertu

Vertu Units in the market: Upcoming mobile phone

This high-end flip phone sets a new benchmark for opulent communication devices with its sturdy construction and cutting-edge features, which redefine elegance. With the latest version of Android 13, the Vertu Ironflip has improved functionality and seamless multitasking. Its enormous 6.7-inch Crystal-clear Full HD+ display is ideal for work and play.

17. Tonino Lamborghini Alpha-One

Tonino Lamborghini manufactured Tonino Lamborghini Alpha-One. Photo: @beebomco (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Price: $4,995

$4,995 Manufacturer: Tonino Lamborghini

Tonino Lamborghini Units in the market: Currently out of stock

The Tonino Lamborghini Alpha-One is an opulent Android phone. This phone boasts premium materials, strong hardware, and a dramatic appearance influenced by Lamborghini's design language.

18. Caviar Galaxy S24 Ultra Solid Gold

Caviar Galaxy S24 Ultra Solid Gold has a 200MP camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Photo: @caviargalaxy (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Price: $4,990

$4,990 Manufacturer: Caviar

Caviar Units in the market: 24

Luxury further takes centre stage with the Caviar Galaxy S24 Ultra Solid Gold. Crafted from solid gold, it retains the phone's cutting-edge features, like the 200MP camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, making it a powerful statement piece.

19. Motorola Razr Plus Luxury Edition

Motorola Mobility manufactured Motorola Razr Plus Luxury Edition. Photo: @moto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Price: $4,499

$4,499 Manufacturer: Motorola Mobility

Motorola Mobility Units in the market: 130 million

The Motorola Razr Plus Luxury Edition gives the classic Razr a posh facelift. Premium materials give this phone a more upscale appearance while maintaining the standard Razr Plus's folding design and cutting-edge functionality.

20. Caviar Google Pixel 8 Pro Solid Gold

Caviar Google Pixel 8 Solid Gold displays the Pixel’s exceptional camera capabilities. Photo: @BennettBuhner (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Price: $4,490

$4,490 Manufacturer: Caviar

With its solid gold body, the Caviar Google Pixel 8 Pro Solid Gold displays the Pixel's remarkable photographic skills. For those who enjoy photography and have a flair for luxury, this phone is the ideal illustration of how the priciest Android phones of 2024 can transform commonplace technology into a statement piece.

What is the most expensive smartphone in the world?

The Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond is the priciest smartphone in the world, costing $48.5 million.

What is the most expensive phone in the world without diamonds and gold?

As of December 2024, the iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB is the most expensive phone without gold and diamonds, costing $1,599.

What is the highest-end Android phone?

The Google Pixel 9 offers the best features, pricing, size, and camera quality. In addition to its IP68 water resistance and Google's distinctive camera design on the rear, its 6.3-inch OLED screen is clear and large enough to display material well, and its refresh rate of 120 Hz ensures fluid scrolling.

Which phone is the king of Android?

The Google Pixel 9 is the greatest Android phone. The features it offers are the most excellent camera seen on an Android phone, a bright screen, practical software, and lengthier guaranteed upgrades than most Android phones.

The most expensive Android phone in the world transcends mere functionality to symbolise status and exclusivity. Possessing one of these priciest Android phones signifies a dedication to the best craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology, unique design, and a show of riches.

Legit.ng recently published an article on OTG in phone settings. Smartphones have become potent tools beyond conventional communication in today's linked society. OTG, or USB On-The-Go, is one of the most notable technologies that improves mobile operation.

First released in 2001, OTG, or USB On-The-Go, is compatible with most main mobile operating systems, such as Windows Phone, iOS, and Android. USB OTG allows you to add further functionality to your mobile device, enabling it to alternate between the host and device roles.

Source: Legit.ng