The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has explained how foreign students can apply for a student residence visa

It mentioned the amount to be paid as the residence permit fee during the online application

The UAE also listed some of the requirements applicants must meet to qualify for the visa

The UAE has published a step-by-step guide on how citizens of other countries can apply for a student residence visa to live and study in the country.

On the United Arab Emirates' official website, it explains that for a foreign student to be eligible, he or she must be admitted to an accredited university, college, or research institute in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

UAE releases official guide for foreign students applying for residence visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Anadolu/Wong Yu Liang/Aqeel Ahmad Zia

Source: Getty Images

UAE student residence visa

The institution will serve as the student's sponsor or host, as explained on the website.

One of the ways a foreign student can apply for a student residence permit in the UAE is by following the process below:

Log in to the system using UAE Pass or a username Search for the programme or service to be applied for. Fill in the application details. Pay the fee.

While the above are the steps to apply, below are some of the requirements an applicant must have.

UAE student residence visa: Requirements

A recent coloured photograph. A copy of the passport. An approved medical examination. Emirates ID receipt. Health insurance certificate.

The website also shows that the residence permit fee is a total of AED 200 (N75,421).

Ireland: Countries eligible for 90-day visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Ireland published an official list of countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that eligible travellers from the listed countries can visit Ireland for up to 90 days without a visa, while citizens of African countries are still required to obtain a visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng