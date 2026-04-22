Samsung smartphones across different segments offer strong battery performance

Budget devices in the A-series still provide reliable all-day usage

Battery optimisation and efficient processors are key to Samsung’s performance

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Samsung continues to strengthen its reputation for reliable battery performance, with several of its smartphones delivering all-day and multi-day usage across different price segments.

From flagship devices to more affordable models, the company’s lineup shows that users can achieve strong battery life without compromising on performance or features.

Mid-range models like the Galaxy A55 deliver competitive battery life at lower prices. Photo: Tamer Soliman, Klaus Vedfert

Source: Getty Images

Here’s a breakdown of the top Samsung devices delivering exceptional battery life, with something for every budget.

1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

At the top of the list, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra proves itself as a dominant performer in battery longevity. It features a 5000mAh battery paired with the power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, allowing it to achieve roughly 12–14 hours of active use. From continuous navigation and photography to handling emails throughout the day, it maintains strong endurance. The adaptive refresh rate, ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, helps conserve energy, while additions like the S Pen, 200MP camera, and large 6.8-inch AMOLED screen reinforce its premium positioning.

2. Samsung Galaxy S24+

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ delivers an excellent mix of capability and affordability. Its 4900mAh battery supports about 10–12 hours of screen-on usage with ease. The 6.7-inch display offers a spacious viewing experience without feeling too large, making it suitable for users seeking high-end battery performance without stepping up to the Ultra’s size or price.

3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra continues to hold its ground with dependable battery performance. Its 5000mAh battery typically lasts between 11–13 hours, supported by refined software optimisation. Combined with S Pen functionality and a versatile camera setup, it remains a reliable option for users who value stability over newer iterations.

4. Samsung Galaxy S23+

With a 4700mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ provides steady performance, delivering approximately 9–11 hours of screen time. Its premium design and consistent output make it a dependable choice for those who want flagship-level features without going to extremes.

5. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE continues the brand’s tradition of offering strong value. Equipped with a 4700mAh battery, it achieves around 10–12 hours of usage. It delivers performance close to flagship models at a more budget-friendly price point, making it appealing for users focused on efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

6. Samsung Galaxy A55

One of the standout mid-range options, the Samsung Galaxy A55, impresses with its battery endurance. Its 5000mAh battery, combined with the efficient Exynos 1480 processor, enables about 11–13 hours of usage. The 120Hz AMOLED display is optimised for power efficiency, and although the camera system is not top-tier, it performs well for everyday use, making the device a strong value proposition.

7. Samsung Galaxy A54

The Samsung Galaxy A54 remains a dependable mid-range device, offering between 10 and 12 hours of battery life. It balances reliable performance, decent camera capabilities, and sturdy construction, making it a practical all-rounder.

Battery optimisation and efficient processors are key to Samsung’s performance across its lineup. Photo: Nurphoto.

Source: Getty Images

8. Samsung Galaxy A35

The Samsung Galaxy A35 delivers solid performance at a more affordable price. With a 5000mAh battery, it manages about 9–11 hours of screen time. It’s well-suited for users who need consistent daily usage without investing in higher-end models.

9. Samsung Galaxy A34

Designed with efficiency in mind, the Samsung Galaxy A34 pairs its 5000mAh battery with a power-efficient processor to provide around 9–10 hours of use. It’s a sensible option for those who prioritise dependable performance over premium extras.

10. Samsung Galaxy A25

Closing the list, the Samsung Galaxy A25 stands out as a capable entry-level option with strong battery life. Its 5000mAh battery supports roughly 8–10 hours of usage, making it ideal for everyday tasks such as browsing, messaging, and streaming.

Samsung announces shutdown of email app

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samsung announced that it would discontinue Samsung Messages, giving users the exact deadline.

The company noted that users would no longer be able to send texts through the app after the shutdown.

The company directed users to switch to Google Messages, which offers features such as RCS.

Source: Legit.ng