It is important to know how to stop auto-renewal of data on Airtel, MTN, Glo and 9Mobile to stop continuous billing. For these mobile networks, you will need to use USSD codes, text messages and mobile applications to manually unsubscribe from data bundle plans.

Glo, MTN, 9Mobile, and Airtel networks offer options to stop auto-renewal of data by text, USSD code, and mobile apps. Photo: @Advision Mega Concept (modified by author)

Key takeaways

To stop auto-renewal of data on Airtel , dial *312# and manage your data or use the direct USSD code *312*(data amount)*1# .

, dial and manage your data or use the direct USSD code . MTN users can deactivate auto-renewal by texting NO (bundle code) to 312 , dial *312*1*12# , or toggle the off button for auto-renewal in the myMTN app .

users can deactivate auto-renewal by texting , dial , or toggle the off button for auto-renewal in the . Glo users can complete cancelling the auto-renewal by texting the word 'Cancel' to either 127 or 312 while the plan is still active.

users can complete cancelling the auto-renewal by texting the word while the plan is still active. To deactivate More Blaze on 9Mobile (T2 Mobile), dial the USSD code *229*0# or send an SMS with the keyword STOP to 299.

A complete guide: How to stop auto-renewal of data on Airtel, MTN, Glo and 9Mobile

Auto-renewal eliminates the need for manual subscriptions, ensuring your data bundle will automatically renew after expiration, provided you have sufficient airtime on your line. The data plans can also be billed to your postpaid account if you are a postpaid customer.

How to stop auto-renewal of data on Airtel

To stop auto-renewal of data on Airtel, you can use the *312# USSD code and manage your data options. Photo: @ambruma

Whatever your data needs are, Airtel's fast, affordable and reliable internet experience will keep you connected anytime, anywhere. The network's plans include daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and pay-as-you-use options, among others, with the option to auto-renew.

How to stop auto-renewal of data on Airtel using the USSD code

To remove auto-renewal, dial *312# with the bundle code and data amount. Here are the codes to use when cancelling the data bundle auto-renewal option.

Data bundle type Auto-renewal cancellation code Binge data bundle *312*2*data amount*1# Daily data bundle *312*1*data amount*1# Weekly data bundle *312*3*data amount*1# Monthly data bundle *312*4*data amount*1#

How to stop auto-renewal of data on MTN

MTN provides three methods to stop auto-renewal. You can also reach out to MTN Nigeria customer support services through their official social media pages and provide the affected phone number, amount recharged, mode of recharge, date and time of recharge. Have a look at other methods you can use.

How to stop auto-renewal of data on MTN using the app

You can stop auto-renewal of data on the myMTN mobile application by toggling auto-renewal off in the manage subscriptions menu. Photo: @mtn180

The MTN self-service app, myMTN NG app, allows you to switch the auto-renewal service on or off. Follow the steps below to unsubscribe from MTN data auto-renewal while logged into the app.

Open the myMTN NG app. Tap on ‘Manage Subscription’. Select the active bundle. Toggle the auto-renewal option off.

How to stop auto-renewal of data on MTN by text

You can cancel auto-renewal for any MTN network data bundles by following the steps below.

Open the messaging app on your phone. Text NO+Data Bundle to code 312. Example: NO103 to 312 Alternatively, text STOPWAM to 312 or NOD300 to 312.

How to stop auto-renewal of data on MTN using USSD codes

The most reliable way to stop auto-renewal on MTN is through the *312# USSD short code. Photo: @MTN180

To cancel the auto-renewal of your data bundles, simply dial *312*1*12# and select option 3 to stop auto-renewal. Alternatively, you can follow the steps below;

On your phone, dial *312#. Select 1 for 'Data Plans' and send. Choose option 10, 'Manage Data' and send. You will be prompted to opt in or cancel auto-renewal or view your active data bundles. Select 3, 'Cancel Auto Renewal'.

How to stop auto-renewal of data on Glo

You can cancel auto-renewal on any of your preferred data bundle plans anytime by text. Here is how you can complete the process.

On your mobile phone, go to the messaging (SMS) app. Type the word 'Cancel' and send it to 127 or 312 while the data plan is still active. You will also receive a text message confirming the successful opt-out of the auto-renewal option.

How to stop auto-renewal of data on 9Mobile

To access our data plans, dial *312#. You can also stop auto-renewal of data on 9Mobile by dialling *299#. Photo: @T2mobileNg

To avoid the recurrence of auto-renewal of 9Mobile More Blaze data plans on your line, please opt out or deactivate data plans. Here are other ways to self-deactivate 9Mobile More Blaze plans.

On your phone, dial *229*0#. Alternatively, send the word 'Stop' via SMS to 229.

How can I deactivate Airtel data auto-renewal?

You can manage your Airtel subscriptions by dialling *312#. This option allows you to manage your data options that include cancelling auto-renewal. A quick shortcut to use if you know the exact price of the plan you are currently using is to dial *312*[data amount]*1#. For example, *312*1000*1# for a ₦1,000 plan.

To unsubscribe from Glo data bundle auto-renewal, the quickest method is to send the keyword 'Cancel' to 127 via SMS. You can also dial the USSD code *312# or check the Glo World website or app to change settings and stop future auto-renewals for your current plan.

How can I stop auto-renewal on MTN through SMS code?

To stop your MTN auto-renewal via SMS, you simply need to send a cancellation command to 312. The most common format is texting the word 'Stop' or 'Cancel' followed by the specific code of your data plan to that number. You will receive a confirmation message once the request has been processed successfully.

If you do not know the specific code for your plan, a more reliable method is to use the *312# menu. By navigating to the 'Manage Data' section, you can view all active subscriptions and opt out of auto-renewal directly through the on-screen prompts.

Stopping auto-renewal of data ensures that your airtime is only spent on the subscriptions you intend to purchase and use. USSD codes such as *312# and *299# are helpful in deactivating auto-renewal for Airtel, Glo and 9Mobile. Networks that have mobile apps such as MTN also allow users to have control over their airtime budget.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

