Yul Edochie sparked curiosity among fans after teasing a major announcement he says will be unveiled on July 26, 2026

The Nollywood actor’s latest message comes amid ongoing public discussions surrounding his personal life and recent controversies

Edochie continues to keep fans engaged with updates, reflections, and moments shared from his life

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has stirred excitement among his fans after hinting at a major announcement set to unfold in two weeks.

In a post shared on Instagram, the husband of Judy Austin revealed that the world should prepare for something unprecedented.

Yul Edochie leaves fans guessing with cryptic message about upcoming plans. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He urged his followers to mark July 26, 2026 on their calendars.

“Exactly 2 weeks from today, the world will witness something it has never seen before. 26th July, 2026,” he wrote.

The actor, who recently celebrated Father’s Day, also reflected on his resilience, saying his aura gives his enemies “sleepless nights” despite attempts to bring him down.

Edochie has been in the spotlight for months following his controversial marriage to Judy Austin. On The Honest Bunch Podcast, he disclosed that his first wife, May, did something that pushed him into another marriage.

He added that he doesn’t mind being seen as the “villain” in the story, while wishing May well and expressing hope for her prosperity.

He further explained that he refrains from posting his children with May due to a court order, but denied abandoning them. According to him, he pays his son’s university bills and spends time with his kids.

Last month, Edochie also addressed claims on X that he was preventing Mr. Obasi from seeing his children with Judy. Obasi, however, countered that Judy had blocked all communication channels, urging Yul to help bridge the gap.

See Yul Edochie's Instagram post that got many talking online:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie addressed Mr Obasi, the ex-husband of his wife, Judy Austin, over claims concerning his two children.

Obasi had appeared on The Honest Bunch Podcast, where he alleged that the actor “snatched” his wife and that he has not seen his two children for many years.

Reacting in a post on X, the movie star said some people had reached out to him, asking him to allow Obasi to see his children. He clarified that he is not stopping anyone from seeing their children.

According to him, this is the age of social media, where people prefer to chase clout and make money online using his name rather than doing the right thing.

The movie star added that Obasi should be told to contact his ex-wife directly if he truly wants to see his children, noting that both parties can discuss the matter. He stated that Obasi has Judy Aust

Yul Edochie teases upcoming project with mysterious message. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's announcement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below

billons_white said:

"Enter house 🙄🙄 😂 nothing go still happen that day 😂we know you."

onyinyegod1_ said:

"E no pass casket movie."

riyanxeally said:

"New wife loading 😍😍 Can't wait 😍."

moremaria_event_ said:

"Are you leaving Judy for Queen May?"

more_than_a_conqueror12 said:

"The only strange thing the world can experience that they've never had before can come only from God..and to those who love Him and have been called according to his purpose."

barrie4003 said:

"As a Yoruba man, I can confidently say that Yul Edochie is the only hope for the Igbo people. The Igbo love Tinubu and the APC so much because, according to them, Tinubu has done a lot for them. In fact, we Yoruba are starting to get jealous because they seem to love Tinubu even more than we do.....👏❤️."

Judy Austin's ex-husband taunts Yul Edochie

Legit.ng had reported that Judy Austin's ex-husband, Mr Obasi, had taken a swipe at the actress and her husband, Yul Edochie, in a post on his Facebook page.

In the post, he shared a throwback photo from when they were still married and used a new name for her while laughing.

Many reacted by joining in the conversation, with many criticising the actress and Yul, while some asked him to seek redress in court.

Source: Legit.ng