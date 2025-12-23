Knowing how to check a Facebook account’s creation date is useful for verifying account history or confirming the length of time an account has been active. The simplest way to do this is through the Personal Information section on Facebook’s website or mobile app.

Key takeaways

On a desktop, the quickest way is to use Facebook’s search bar and type 'Your Information,' which will lead directly to 'Access your Information .'

which will lead directly to .' On the mobile app, you can view your account creation date by going to Settings & Privacy , selecting Access Your Information , and opening Personal Information .

, selecting , and opening . Knowing when your account was created helps with recovery, verification, and tracking your time on Facebook.

Finding your Facebook account’s creation date helps you verify old accounts, recover profiles, or see how long you’ve been active. Here are three ways to check when you joined Facebook.

Personal Information option

Facebook displays the exact account creation date in the Personal Information section of your settings. The steps below outline how to locate it on both mobile and desktop devices.

How to see when you joined Facebook on mobile

You can easily check when you joined Facebook using the mobile app or Facebook Lite. Depending on your app version or device, some buttons or menus may vary slightly, but the steps below will guide you to your account creation date.

Screenshots of checking the Facebook account creation date using personal information. Photo: Legit.ng (modified by author)

Sign in to your Facebook account using the Facebook app. Tap the menu icon (three horizontal lines) and then tap your name to open your profile. On your profile screen, tap the three-dot menu next to the 'Add to Story' or 'Edit Profile' button. Select 'Access Your Information' from the menu. Tap 'Personal Information' under the sections listed. Look for 'Date Joined' to see the exact day your account was created. Your Facebook account creation date will be displayed, showing how long you have been on the platform.

How to see when you joined Facebook on desktop

Desktop users can easily check when their Facebook account was created by following the steps below.

Screenshots of checking the Facebook account creation date using personal information. Photo: Legit.ng (modified by author)

Log in to your Facebook account using a web browser on your computer. Click the downward arrow in the top-right corner and choose Settings & Privacy, then Settings. From the left-hand menu, select 'Your Facebook Information'. Click 'Access Your Information'. Choose 'Personal Information' from the list of sections. Look for 'Date Joined' to find the exact day your account was created. Your Facebook account creation date will be displayed, allowing you to see how long you've been on the platform.

Via the Activity Log

The Activity Log enables users to locate their account creation entry and view the exact date their Facebook journey began. Follow the steps below.

On mobile

Steps on how to see when you joined Facebook via the Activity Log. Photo: legit.ng (modified by author)

Open the Facebook app and sign in to your account. Tap the menu icon (three horizontal lines), then tap your name to go to your profile. Tap the three-dot menu next to "Add to Story" or "Edit Profile." Select Activity Log from the options. Scroll to your earliest recorded activity, such as your first post, friend connection, or other account actions. The date of this activity provides an approximate idea of when your account was created.

On desktop

Steps on how to see when you joined Facebook via the Activity Log. Photo: Legit.ng

Open Facebook and log in to your account. Click the downward arrow in the top-right corner to open the menu. Choose Settings & Privacy, then select Your Facebook Information from the left-hand sidebar. Click Activity Log. On the timeline on the right, choose the earliest date. Scroll to the bottom to see your first actions on Facebook, such as likes, comments, or profile updates. The date of these initial activities provides an approximate idea of when your account was created.

Through the About Section

Users can find their “Joined Facebook” date in the About tab, under the Basic Information section. Follow the simple steps below.

On mobile

Open the Facebook or Facebook Lite app and sign in. Tap your profile picture or name to open your profile. Tap 'About' or 'Info' (the label may differ depending on your app version). Scroll down to Contact and Basic Info. Look for a section labelled "Joined Facebook" or "Member Since." If available, this field will show the exact month and year your account was created. If the field isn't visible, your account may not display this information publicly.

On desktop

Log in to Facebook on your browser and navigate to your profile page. Click About in the profile menu. From the left-hand menu, select Contact and Basic Info. Scroll down to check if "Joined Facebook" or "Member Since" is displayed.

How to check Facebook years on Facebook Lite

Open the Facebook Lite app and log in to your account. Tap the menu icon (three horizontal lines) in the top-right corner. Tap your name to go to your profile page. Scroll down and locate "About" or "Info" — the label may vary depending on your app version. Tap Personal Information (or a similar section under About). Look for "Date Joined" or "Joined Facebook" to see the exact date your account was created.

Facebook doesn't show the exact account creation date for other users; you can often estimate it from their earliest posts or connections. Here are ways to find out when someone joined Facebook.

Check their "About" section (If visible)

Go to the person's Facebook profile. Click or tap 'About'. Select 'Contact and Basic Info'. Look for a field labelled 'Joined Facebook' or 'Member Since.'

Note: This information is only visible if the user has made it public. Many users keep it hidden, so it may not always be available.

Scroll to their oldest visible posts

Visit their profile page. Scroll down to view old Facebook posts, or on desktop, use the Filters tool and sort by Oldest. Look for their earliest post, photo, friend update, or status.

Check their profile picture album

Open the person's Photos section. Navigate to Profile Pictures. Scroll to the oldest profile photo.

Use the timeline year navigation

On the desktop, open the person's profile. Check the year sidebar on the right. Note the earliest year displayed. Click that year to see their oldest visible activity.

Check the public "ontro" or milestones

Some users list milestones, such as "Joined Facebook in [year]," in these areas:

The Intro section on their profile Life Events under About, Life Events

When available, these milestones can reveal the account's creation year, and occasionally the month.

How do I see past years on Facebook?

You can view your activity from past years, including posts, photos, and updates, by using your profile timeline or the Memories feature.

On mobile (Facebook or Facebook Lite)

Open the Facebook app and sign in. Tap your profile picture or name to go to your profile. Scroll down your Timeline. Tap Filters (or use the year navigation in some versions) to choose a specific year. Your posts, photos, and activities from that year will be shown.

On desktop

Log in to Facebook using a web browser. Navigate to your profile page. On the right side of your Timeline, locate the year sidebar. Click the year you wish to view. Your posts, updates, and activities from that year will be displayed.

How do I check how old my Facebook account is?

To check how long your Facebook account has been active, go to Settings, then Your Facebook Information, and then select Access Your Information. From there, choose Personal Information to view the exact Date You Joined. You can also approximate your account age by reviewing your earliest activities in the Activity Log.

Knowing your Facebook account creation date provides insight into your time on the platform, whether for nostalgia, verification, or curiosity. A few simple steps allow you to see the exact day you joined and revisit your earliest posts and memories, giving you a better sense of your Facebook journey.

