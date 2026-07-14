Turkey outlined the steps eligible travellers were required to follow to obtain a visa on arrival at designated international airports

The authorities said applicants had to present a valid passport, proof of accommodation, a return ticket and evidence of sufficient funds before a visa could be issued

Turkey confirmed that successful applicants could stay for up to 90 days and could apply for a visa extension subject to immigration approval

Turkey continues to offer a visa-on-arrival option for eligible foreign nationals, allowing travellers from approved countries to obtain entry permission after landing instead of applying before departure.

The facility is available for tourism and allows successful applicants to remain in Turkey for up to 90 days, provided they satisfy the country's immigration requirements and submit the necessary documents upon arrival.

Turkey lists 48 countries whose citizens can apply for its eVisa in 2026. Photo: Serder Ozboy

Source: Getty Images

Who can apply for Turkey visa on arrival?

According to Turkey's visa guidance, the visa-on-arrival scheme is available to eligible travellers from countries including:

United States

Australia

Hong Kong

Mexico

Bahrain

Eligible applicants can obtain the visa at designated international airports after arriving in Turkey.

What documents are required?

Travellers must carry a passport that is valid for at least six months from the date of arrival.

Applicants are also required to present a travel itinerary, a confirmed return flight ticket, proof of accommodation such as a hotel reservation and evidence that they have sufficient financial resources to support themselves during their stay.

Turkey requires visitors to demonstrate they have at least US$50 per day available for the duration of their visit. Financial proof may include recent bank statements, salary slips, rental income records or sponsorship documents from a family member or friend. Sponsored travellers must also present the sponsor's identification, bank statements and an invitation letter.

How do you apply for Turkey visa on arrival?

Eligible travellers can apply immediately after landing at a Turkish international airport by following these steps:

Proceed to the visa-on-arrival counter after arrival. Present your valid passport to immigration officials. Obtain and complete the Turkey visa application form. Submit the completed form together with your passport and all required supporting documents. Pay the applicable visa fee. Wait for the application to be processed.

If approved, immigration officials will place a visa sticker in the applicant's passport, allowing them to stay in Turkey for up to 90 days within the visa's validity period. Processing can take up to two hours.

Can the visa be extended?

Turkey allows holders of visas issued on arrival to apply for an extension through the country's immigration authorities or relevant government offices.

Approval is not automatic and depends on the traveller's circumstances and the reason for requesting a longer stay.

Although the visa-on-arrival option remains available for eligible travellers, Turkish authorities advise visitors to ensure they meet all entry conditions before departure to avoid delays or refusal of entry at the border.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng