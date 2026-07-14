• Yusuf Buhari shared an emotional tribute on Instagram marking one year since the passing of his father, former President Muhammadu Buhari

• In the post, Yusuf described his father as a loving and humble man whose faith and discipline shaped the lives of his children

• The tribute drew thousands of likes and comments from Nigerians who joined the family in remembering the late statesman

One year after the death of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, his son Yusuf has broken his silence on social media with an emotional tribute honouring the man behind the statesman.

Yusuf Buhari posted the heartfelt message on Instagram on 13 July 2026, marking the first anniversary of his father's passing. The post quickly gained traction as followers paused to remember the late leader.

Late President Buhari's son Yusuf pens heartfelt tribute to him. Credit: yusufbuhari

Source: Instagram

In his words, not a single day has gone by without the family feeling the absence of their patriarch. While the world knew Muhammadu Buhari as a political figure and head of state, Yusuf offered more details, writing:

"While the world remembers you as a statesman and leader, we remember you as a loving father whose humility, discipline and faith shaped our lives."

Yusuf cited Buhari's guidance, prayers, and the values he passed down to his children as the things the family misses most.

He closed the tribute with a prayer, writing: "May Allah (SWT) continue to have mercy on your soul, Baba. Ameen."

Muhammadu Buhari served as Nigeria's president from 2015 to 2023, and before that as military head of state in the 1980s. He remained a significant figure in Nigerian political life until his death in July 2025.

Followers pen emotional tribute to late president Buhari one year after death. Credit: muhammadubuhari

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng also reported that Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday, July 13, 2026, represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the one-year remembrance, prayers and supplications held in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

See Yusuf Buhari's tribute post below:

Reactions to Yusuf Buhari's tribute

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

comzyhomesabuja commented:

"Keep resting baba Buhari."

arafatbashar5 said:

"Rest in peace statesman,leader with a clear heart. Alkairin ka yabi makwancinka.

kingtundeblack commented:

"@officialyusufbuhari Allah has blessed your generation thru sai baba. However if there are watches, cars and some money your families don't really need. You can bless me so I can bless others suffering more. Ma salam."

joychinedu40 said:

"Will miss you boss But God loves you most."

Hanan Buhari dedicates peace award to father

Legit.ng also reported that Hanan Buhari dedicated her Africa Peace Icon Award to her late father, former President Muhammadu Buhari, during the Notable Africans Leadership and Business Summit in Morocco.

She said Buhari's guidance, discipline, and belief in her shaped her character. According to her, he taught her the values of integrity, resilience, and selfless service throughout his lifetime.

Source: Legit.ng