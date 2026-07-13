The United Kingdom (UK) government has published the official list of documents required for a student visa application in 2026

All applicants must submit a valid passport and a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (also known as a CAS) from their course provider

According to the UK government, applicants under 18 face additional requirements, including written parental consent and proof of birth certificate

The United Kingdom government has outlined the mandatory and additional documents that applicants must submit when applying for a Student visa, with the guidance applying in 2026.

According to the official UK government guidance, every student visa applicant is required to provide two core documents: a current passport or other accepted travel documentation, and a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) issued by the applicant's chosen course provider.

The UK government has made public the documents needed for a student visa application in 2026. Photo Credit: Anadolu, Geography photos

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UK student visa: Core documents needed

Beyond the two mandatory items, the government lists several supporting materials that may be required depending on individual circumstances.

Applicants may need to demonstrate they hold sufficient funds to cover both living expenses and tuition fees throughout their stay in the UK.

Those whose course and nationality fall under specific academic technology approval requirements must also submit a valid ATAS certificate.

Applicants who received financial sponsorship for tuition or living costs within the previous 12 months are required to provide written consent from that financial sponsor as part of the application.

Additionally, if an applicant's tuberculosis screening results apply to their country of residence, those test results must also be included in the submission.

UK: What applicants under 18 must include

According to the UK government website, minors applying for a UK Student visa face a more extensive set of document requirements. Written consent must be obtained from both parents or legal guardians, unless one parent holds sole parental responsibility, in which case that parent's consent alone is sufficient.

The consent documentation must explicitly cover three areas: approval for the visa application itself, agreement to the applicant's living and care arrangements in the UK, and authorisation for travel to the country.

In addition to the consent letters, applicants under 18 must present a birth certificate or another government-issued document that clearly names both parents. Proof of the applicant's relationship to the parent or guardian must also be included in the application.

The government noted that additional documents beyond those listed may be required depending on individual circumstances, and advised applicants to consult the full official guidance before submitting their applications.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK government had shared the documents you must submit for a visitor's visa in 2026.

UK student visa application process

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK government had explained how one could apply for a UK student visa without using an agent.

According to the guidance published on the UK government's website, all Student visa applications must be submitted online.

The process is straightforward, and applicants are encouraged to go through it independently without paying a middleman.

Source: Legit.ng