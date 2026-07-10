Opeyemi, a Nigerian X user, has penned an open letter to Apple Inc., appealing for the Naira symbol to be added to the iPhone keyboard in a future iOS update

He claimed that over 30 million Nigerians use an iPhone, making it a meaningful and necessary addition for everyday users

His post drew over 300,000 views, with many Nigerians weighing in and others arguing that Apple should first prioritise bigger features like Apple Pay for Nigeria

Opeyemi, a Nigerian X user with the handle @OpeyemiDrift, has gone viral after writing a direct appeal to Apple requesting that the Naira symbol be included on the iPhone keyboard in an upcoming iOS update.

The post, shared on Thursday, 10 July 2026, was addressed to Apple's official account and quickly gained traction online, attracting over 302,000 views, 3,800 likes, and hundreds of replies within hours of being published.

A Nigerian man wants Apple to add the Naira symbol to the iPhone keyboard. Photo Credit: @opeyemidrift, @Apple

Source: Twitter

iPhone: Opeyemi's Appeal to Apple Inc

In his message, Opeyemi made a straightforward case for the change, noting the scale of iPhone adoption across the country. He wrote:

"Over 30 million Nigerians use an iPhone, yet we still don't have the ₦ Naira symbol on the iPhone keyboard. Please include the Naira sign in the next iOS update. It's a small feature, but one that would make a meaningful difference for millions of people every day."

The appeal struck a chord with many Nigerians who regularly type monetary values and find themselves without a dedicated key for the Naira sign, often having to copy and paste it or work around its absence entirely.

iPhone: Opeyemi's open letter sparks reactions

Opeyemi's tweet drew mixed reactions from followers, with some agreeing the addition was long overdue while others argued Apple should focus on more significant concerns for Nigerian users first.

@FabMargs said:

"Doesn't reflect as a sale to Apple if it's not purchased as a new phone locally from an Apple licensed retailer or Store. Still seen as a device bought wherever it was imported from."

@1646Sam said:

"The ₦ sign would be nice, but improving battery longevity would have a much bigger impact on everyday users."

@jermainb3bs said:

"This is minimal they should do something serious like adding Nigeria 🇳🇬 as a region for Apple Pay or Apple wallet I'm sick of using gift cards 24/7 😔💔😭."

@Archimedes673 said:

"No be by population lol we have cedis sign ¢ 😏."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Apple had released a list of iPhones outdated in 2026.

Apple agrees to pay iPhone users

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apple had agreed to pay iPhone users for not delivering two AI features.

The proposed settlement applies to US customers who purchased all models of the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 15 Pro between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025.

Under the agreement, eligible claimants may receive $25 per device, though the amount could rise to as much as $95 depending on the number of claims filed and other factors, according to the legal team behind the case.

Source: Legit.ng