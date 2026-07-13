Lionel Messi has emerged as the most talked-about player at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a staggering 11.8 billion social media impressions

Cristiano Ronaldo slipped to third on the list despite generating billions of interactions during the tournament

A surprise African star has separated the two football icons after becoming one of the biggest viral stories of the competition

Lionel Messi has strengthened his grip on global football conversations after emerging as the most popular player on social media during the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, outperforming long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo by a remarkable margin.

Fresh figures shared by Kalshi Sports, the official 2026 World Cup prediction market account, show the Argentina captain has generated an astonishing 11.8 billion social media impressions, more than double Ronaldo's 4.7 billion, with the Portuguese legend dropping to third on the overall rankings.

Lionel Messi celebrates after the 3-2 victory during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match against Egypt. Photo by Elsa

Source: Getty Images

Messi leads, Cape Verde hero splits football icons

According to Kalshi Sports, Messi's dominance comes as Argentina continue their impressive World Cup campaign, with his performances and leadership fueling worldwide engagement across multiple platforms.

Surprisingly, Cape Verde veteran goalkeeper Vozinha (José Veiga) sits second with 5.5 billion impressions after becoming one of the tournament's biggest viral sensations.

His heroics, including a seven-save display against Spain, sparked explosive growth on social media and elevated him ahead of Ronaldo.

Messi's commanding lead can be attributed to the lasting impact of Argentina's 2022 World Cup triumph, his continued influence in the current tournament, and his broad appeal across different regions of the world.

He thereby became the first player in history to surpass 10 billion social media impressions during the FIFA World Cup.

World Cup dominates online conversations

The latest rankings come as new data from Advanced Television, citing Tubular Labs, revealed that World Cup-related content has already generated 146.8 billion views across social video platforms since the tournament kicked off on June 11.

The report added that Messi and Ronaldo remain the biggest conversation drivers on YouTube, recording 6.2 billion and 5 billion World Cup-related views respectively.

Popular content creator Celine Dept ranked behind only FIFA's official account for tournament content, while influencer iShowSpeed produced the most-watched World Cup-related video with over 202 million views.

Messi demands respect from Portuguese referee

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi was involved in a tense exchange with Portuguese referee João Pinheiro during Argentina's quarter-final victory over Switzerland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Argentina captain confronted the official after feeling he had been spoken to disrespectfully, calmly asking Pinheiro to address him with the same respect he had shown throughout the encounter. The brief exchange quickly spread across social media following the match.

Source: Legit.ng