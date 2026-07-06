WhatsApp introduces username reservations to enhance user privacy and control over personal information

Users can reserve usernames through WhatsApp's settings without linking to social media accounts

New business tools streamline customer engagement while preserving user anonymity during interactions

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

WhatsApp has begun rolling out a long-awaited feature that allows users to reserve unique usernames ahead of its wider launch, marking a major step toward improving privacy on the world's most popular messaging platform.

The update lets users claim their preferred username before the feature becomes widely available later this year, reducing the risk of losing their desired handle as millions of people rush to sign up.

WhatsApp begins username reservation rollout as it tests new feature to hide phone numbers. Credit: WABetaInfo

Source: Facebook

With more than three billion users globally, WhatsApp expects significant demand for usernames, making early reservation increasingly important.

How to reserve your WhatsApp username

The new feature is available through the app's Account settings on both Android and iPhone.

To reserve a username, users need to:

Open WhatsApp

Go to Settings

Tap Account

Select Username

Enter their preferred username, provided it meets WhatsApp's naming requirements

Users who already use the same handle on Facebook or Instagram can reserve that username on WhatsApp by linking their account through Meta's Accounts Centre.

This verification confirms ownership of the existing username. However, those creating an entirely new WhatsApp username do not need to connect their Facebook or Instagram accounts, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

Usernames will improve privacy

The introduction of usernames is one of WhatsApp's biggest privacy upgrades in years.

Once fully launched, users will be able to connect with new contacts without revealing their phone numbers. Instead, conversations can begin using usernames, while phone numbers remain hidden unless the other person already has them saved.

The feature is expected to benefit users who want greater control over their personal information, especially when interacting with businesses, online communities, or people they do not know personally.

Businesses also get access

WhatsApp is extending username reservations to businesses using its Cloud API.

Eligible businesses can now reserve and manage usernames through WhatsApp Manager, Meta Business Suite, or the Username API.

Meta is also introducing new business tools, including Send to BSUID and a Phone Number Request call-to-action button, making it easier for companies to communicate with customers who prefer using usernames instead of phone numbers.

The move is expected to simplify customer engagement while giving users more privacy during business interactions.

More changes coming to WhatsApp

Beyond usernames, WhatsApp is testing several interface updates for iPhone users.

A redesigned navigation system will introduce a dedicated Contacts tab, allowing users to see which contacts are online quickly or were recently active.

As part of the redesign, the Updates tab will be removed, with Status updates and Channels moving into the Chats section. WhatsApp has confirmed that a similar redesign is planned for Android devices as well.

The company is also testing a new green online indicator in the latest iOS beta. The feature displays a green dot on a contact's profile photo within the chat information screen whenever they are online.

WhatsApp's new feature lets users use usernames instead of phone numbers. Credit: WABetaInfo

Source: Getty Images

The indicator disappears once the user goes offline and will not be visible if the contact has chosen to hide their online status through WhatsApp's privacy settings.

The latest updates underscore WhatsApp's continued push to make messaging more private, secure, and convenient while giving users greater control over how they connect with others.

WhatsApp ends secret online status with new feature

Legit.ng earlier reported that WhatsApp is taking a bold step toward making conversations more interactive and transparent with a new feature that makes it easier than ever to know when someone is online.

The popular messaging app has begun rolling out a green dot indicator for Android beta users, a visual cue that instantly shows whether a contact is currently active on the platform.

The feature, introduced in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.24.5 update, is expected to change how users monitor their contacts' availability.

Source: Legit.ng