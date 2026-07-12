Private messages showing Jayden Adams' final exchange with a close friend surfaced online hours after the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder died on Saturday, July 11, 2026

The chats were shared by Facebook user Luphiyo Velebhayi, who captioned the post with an emotional tribute to the 25-year-old footballer

Adams had only just returned from representing Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America when news of his death broke

Private messages believed to show the final conversation between Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams and a close friend have circulated on social media following his death on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

The messages were posted online by Facebook user Luphiyo Velebhayi, who said the exchange took place the day before Adams passed away.

Private messages showing Jayden Adams' final conversation with a friend have surfaced online after his tragic passing. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

"Oh no, brother, how? You have left me on this earth, brother. We used to chat every day, but yesterday was my last time chatting with you. Oh, death is my enemy," she wrote.

She added her post alongside the screenshots, suggesting the two had spoken daily and that the chat captured nothing out of the ordinary between them.

See the original post shared by Luphiyo on Facebook, which includes the leaked conversation:

The South African Football Players Union confirmed Adams' death on Saturday, setting off a wave of grief across the country and the wider African football community. He was 25 years old.

Adams' World Cup journey before his death

The timing of his death deepened the sorrow felt by those who had watched him compete on the world stage just weeks earlier.

Adams had been part of the Bafana Bafana squad that represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted across North America.

He started the group-stage opener against host nation Mexico, a match South Africa lost 2-0, and featured again in the 1-1 draw with Czechia, where he was substituted during the game.

His most significant contribution came as a late substitute in the 1-0 victory over South Korea, the result that secured South Africa's place in the Round of 32. He did not feature when Bafana Bafana were eventually eliminated by Canada in the next round.

His death came almost immediately after what many considered to be the defining chapter of his playing career.

Adams suffers personal loss before his passing

Those close to Adams were already carrying grief before his death.

According to Tuko Sports, his grandmother had passed away just weeks earlier, meaning his family and friends now faced a second bereavement in a short space of time.

Tributes have continued to pour in from across the football world. FIFA, the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the South African Football Association (SAFA), and several other organisations have all extended condolences to his family, teammates, and loved ones.

FIFA send message after Jayden Adams death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported details about the tragic passing of South African football star Jayden Adams, who died at the young age of 25, and FIFA's condolence message after the news broke.

His journey through the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marred by personal loss, adds an emotional weight to the legacy he leaves behind, as tributes pour in from the football community and beyond.

Source: Legit.ng