You can change your MTN Wi-Fi password by logging into the router’s admin page, usually at 192.168.0.1, and updating the WLAN Key in the Wi-Fi settings. MTN Wi-Fi offers capped data bundles ranging from 30GB to 1.5TB, as well as unlimited-style plans—Gold, Diamond, Silver, and Ruby—with subscriptions starting at ₦9,000 for capped plans and going up to ₦25,000 or more for unlimited options.

Changing your MTN Wi-Fi password requires logging into the router's admin portal, 192.168.8.1 and updating the wireless settings.

Key takeaways

You can change your MTN Wi-Fi password by logging into your router’s admin page at 192.168.0.1 and updating the WLAN Key in Wi-Fi settings .

. MTN Wi-Fi plans in Nigeria include capped data bundles, unlimited speed-based packages and Unlimited volume-based plans .

. MTN Wi-Fi plans can be managed easily through USSD codes, the myMTN app, or the MTN self-service portal.

How to change your MTN Wi-Fi password in Nigeria

Changing your MTN Wi-Fi password is important for keeping your internet connection secure and preventing unauthorised access. The process is simple and can be done using your router settings, either through Wi-Fi or a LAN cable connection. Below are simple steps on how to change the Wi-Fi router password:

Connect your Broadband router via Wi-Fi or LAN Cable. Open your web browser and type in 192.168.0.1 in the address bar and click “enter” A login page will open up. In the space, type “admin” as the password and click proceed.

MTN portal page.

4. When the interface opens, go to the Wi-Fi settings and click on ''WLAN Key" to change the router password.

How to change MTN Wi-Fi password and everything to know about MTN Wi-Fi plans

5. Enter your new password. Remember to use a strong and easy-to-remember password to keep your data extra secure.

6. Click ''Apply'' and save your new settings.

How to change MTN Wi-Fi password and everything to know about MTN Wi-Fi plans

The reset button (last resort)

Use a pin to push down the reset button on the router for 10 seconds, or until the router restarts. Log onto the device using the default router password written on the router. Visit 192.168.0.1 on your browser and log in with ‘admin’ as the password. Go to the Wi-Fi settings and click on WLAN Key to change the router password. Enter your new password, then save the changes.

Available MTN Wi-Fi plans in Nigeria

MTN offers various capped and unlimited broadband plans suitable for MiFi and routers. These MTN data plans are designed to give you reliable internet for home or portable use, depending on your data needs. Below is everything you need to know about the available MTN Wi-Fi plans, how they work, and how to subscribe.

Capped data plans

These capped plans give you a fixed amount of data for a set period. Some plans also include bonus data for YouTube or MS Teams/Zoom, so you can choose the bundle that fits your needs. They include:

Plan Price Data allowance Rate Validity 30GB ₦9,000 30GB + 5GB for YouTube/MS Teams/Zoom ₦0.25/MB 30 days 60GB ₦14,500 60GB + 5GB for YouTube/MS Teams/Zoom ₦0.22/MB 30 days 120GB ₦24,000 120GB + 5GB for YouTube/MS Teams/Zoom ₦0.19/MB 30 days 200GB ₦37,500 200GB + 5GB for YouTube/MS Teams/Zoom ₦0.18/MB 30 days 450GB ₦75,000 – ₦0.16/MB 90 days 1.5TB ₦225,000 _ ₦0.14/MB 365 days

Unlimited speed-based plans

These unlimited speed-based plans offer high-speed internet with a fair usage policy, meaning your speed may be reduced after reaching a certain data threshold. Below is an overview of the unlimited speed-based plans:

Plan Speed Usage threshold Validity Price Gold Up to 50 Mbps 5 Mbps throttling after 400GB 30 days ₦40,000 Diamond Up to 100 Mbps 5 Mbps throttling after 800GB 30 days ₦65,000

Unlimited volume-based plans

These unlimited volume-based plans give you a large data allowance with daily data drops once the main bundle is used up, making them ideal for steady internet use throughout the month.

Plan FUP data Daily data drops Validity Price Silver 150GB 2GB daily after the main bundle is used 30 days ₦30,000 Ruby 260GB 2GB daily after the main bundle is used 30 days ₦45,000

How do I log into my MTN router 192.168 01?

To log into your MTN router in Nigeria using the 192.168.0.1 IP address, follow the steps below:

Ensure your phone or computer is connected to the MTN router, either via Wi-Fi or by using a LAN cable. Open any web browser on your device. Type 192.168.0.1 into the address bar and press ''Enter.'' When the login page appears, enter username admin and password admin. Click "Login" or "Proceed" to access the router’s dashboard.

How do I set up my MTN 4G Wi-Fi?

Here is a simple step-by-step guide to set up your MTN 4G Wi-Fi so you can start using it on your devices:

Insert your registered 4G MTN SIM card and the battery into the MiFi device. Press and hold the power button for about 2 seconds to turn on the device. Check the inside of the battery cover to find the Wi-Fi name (SSID) and password. Turn on Wi-Fi on your phone or laptop, select MTN Mobile Wireless Internet (e5573), and enter the password to connect. Open a browser and type 192.168.8.1 or my4glte.net to access the MiFi settings page. Log in using admin as the username and admin as the password.

How do I check my MTN Wi-Fi balance?

You can check your MTN router broadband balance using any of the following methods:

USSD: Dial 461 4# or 312 500# to view your remaining data.

Dial 4# or 500# to view your remaining data. myMTN App: Download the app by texting myMTN to 5018, then check your balance directly in the app.

Download the app by texting myMTN to 5018, then check your balance directly in the app. Zigi (WhatsApp Chatbot): Use MTN’s Zigi chatbot on WhatsApp to check your broadband balance quickly and easily.

What is the difference between MTN MiFi and a 4G router?

MTN MiFi is a portable, battery-powered Wi-Fi hotspot ideal for travel and small groups, while an MTN 4G router is a fixed device meant for home or office use with stronger coverage and support for more devices.

How do I access my MTN router settings?

To access your MTN router settings in Nigeria, connect your device to the router’s Wi-Fi or a LAN cable, open a web browser, and enter 192.168.0.1 in the address bar, then log in with the default username admin and password admin.

How much does MTN Wi-Fi 4G cost in Nigeria?

MTN Nigeria sells its 4G broadband router (standard model) for about ₦20,000 on the official MTN eShop, and a 5G broadband router for around ₦80,000, though prices can vary by model and availability.

Changing your MTN Wi-Fi password is a simple process that helps keep your network secure and prevents unauthorised access. By using the router admin page or resetting the device, you can quickly update your Wi-Fi password whenever needed. MTN also offers a range of Wi-Fi plans, including capped and unlimited options, so you can choose the best plan for your data needs.

