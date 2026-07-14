Video Shows Seyi Tinubu Dancing As KWAM 1 Performs at Abuja Retreat Amid DJ Chicken’s Saga
- Videos from the City Boy Movement's national retreat in Abuja ahead of the 2027 elections have surfaced on social media
- The highlight from the event was the patron Seyi Tinubu's dance moves as Fuji star KWAM 1 performed at the event
- The video made it the president's son's first public appearance after controversial DJ Chicken's arrest
Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, July 13, 2026, made a public appearance at the maiden National Retreat of the City Boy Movement at the State House Banquet Hall, Three Arms Zone, Abuja.
The president's son, who is the patron of the pro-Tinubu movement, also showed his fun side as he was captured dancing as Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka KWAM 1, performed at the event.
Popular socialite Cubana Chiefpriest, who is the City Boy Movement Imo state director, was also present at the event.
The fun video comes as several netizens, including activist Omoyele Sowore, intensify calls for the release of content creator Ademola Abiodun, known as DJ Chicken, who remains in custody at Kirikiri prison following his arrest for alleged threats against Seyi Tinubu.
Court proceedings have drawn attention, with supporters pleading for leniency or release.
The video showing Seyi Tinubu dancing as KWAM 1 performs at the City Boy Movement retreat is below:
What people said about Seyi Tinubu's video
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video; read them below:
Lilwiz_William8 said:
"If seyi come out for president today he go still win that’s just the funny thing."
banji_Henrietta commented:
This man careless of all the criticism and stuff... Just supports hisfather and do whatever
Big_SAMBO reacted:
"Wasiu Ayinde don go cash out again."
Daddyyo2244 commented:
"Him mind no go touch ground oooo Make he help us comot chicken for kirikiri nah."
Oladayowears said:
"Dj chicken go come out after election."
its_Miguel04 commented:
"Seyi Tinubu wey no send anybody."
Seyi Tinubu celebrates Tosin Odufuwa
Legit.ng previously reported that Seyi Tinubu celebrated his close friend and trusted aide, Tosin Odufuwa, in grand style.
Odufuwa had marked his birthday with a modest gathering attended by friends and staff members.
In the video, Seyi appeared visibly delighted as he embraced and congratulated Odufuwa warmly during the celebration.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng