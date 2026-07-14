Videos from the City Boy Movement's national retreat in Abuja ahead of the 2027 elections have surfaced on social media

The highlight from the event was the patron Seyi Tinubu's dance moves as Fuji star KWAM 1 performed at the event

The video made it the president's son's first public appearance after controversial DJ Chicken's arrest

Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, July 13, 2026, made a public appearance at the maiden National Retreat of the City Boy Movement at the State House Banquet Hall, Three Arms Zone, Abuja.

The president's son, who is the patron of the pro-Tinubu movement, also showed his fun side as he was captured dancing as Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka KWAM 1, performed at the event.

Seyi Tinubu shows dance moves as KWAM 1 performs at retreat amid DJ Chicken's saga. Credit: seyitinubu/kwam1/djchickenkukuru

Source: Instagram

Popular socialite Cubana Chiefpriest, who is the City Boy Movement Imo state director, was also present at the event.

The fun video comes as several netizens, including activist Omoyele Sowore, intensify calls for the release of content creator Ademola Abiodun, known as DJ Chicken, who remains in custody at Kirikiri prison following his arrest for alleged threats against Seyi Tinubu.

Court proceedings have drawn attention, with supporters pleading for leniency or release.

Reactions as Seyi Tinubu makes first public appearance after DJ Chicken's arrest. Credit: seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

The video showing Seyi Tinubu dancing as KWAM 1 performs at the City Boy Movement retreat is below:

What people said about Seyi Tinubu's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video; read them below:

Lilwiz_William8 said:

"If seyi come out for president today he go still win that’s just the funny thing."

banji_Henrietta commented:

This man careless of all the criticism and stuff... Just supports hisfather and do whatever

Big_SAMBO reacted:

"Wasiu Ayinde don go cash out again."

Daddyyo2244 commented:

"Him mind no go touch ground oooo Make he help us comot chicken for kirikiri nah."

Oladayowears said:

"Dj chicken go come out after election."

its_Miguel04 commented:

"Seyi Tinubu wey no send anybody."

Seyi Tinubu celebrates Tosin Odufuwa

Legit.ng previously reported that Seyi Tinubu celebrated his close friend and trusted aide, Tosin Odufuwa, in grand style.

Odufuwa had marked his birthday with a modest gathering attended by friends and staff members.

In the video, Seyi appeared visibly delighted as he embraced and congratulated Odufuwa warmly during the celebration.

Source: Legit.ng