Content creator Oyemykke reacted to Sowore's offer to help DJ Chicken, warning the comedian to keep begging the government instead

Oyemykke argued that DJ Chicken loves joking and entertaining people, so he should not be taken seriously at times

The creator cautioned that escalating the matter with a legal battle against the government could leave DJ Chicken forgotten in prison

Popular content creator Oyemykke has weighed in on the controversy surrounding DJ Chicken's ongoing detention, urging the comedian to keep a low profile rather than lean on activist Omoyele Sowore's offer of legal support.

Sowore had shown interest in defending DJ Chicken over his court case and even slammed Seyi Tinubu while making grave allegations against him.

Reactions trail Oyemykke's comment about Sowore's offer to DJ Chicken. Photo credit@djchickenkukuru/@sowore/@oyemykke

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Oyemykke acknowledged that Sowore is a good person but pointed out that the activist himself is still battling unresolved court cases with the government.

According to the creator, aligning with someone who has not yet secured his own legal freedom could make DJ Chicken's situation worse, not better.

Oyemykke slams DJ Chicken over video

Oyemykke did not hold back when it came to DJ Chicken's culpability. Despite describing himself as a big fan, he said the evidence was simply too difficult to ignore.

"We know DJ Chicken can joke a lot, but you are guilty. That is the highest post in the country. I am a big fan of yours, but it is difficult to defend you," he said.

Fans divided over DJ Chicken's court case. Photo credit@djchicknekukuru

Source: Instagram

Oyemykke's advice to DJ Chicken about case

The creator suggested that the DSS may be using the situation as an opportunity to send a message, and that continuing to beg could be DJ Chicken's safest path out.

He warned that pushing back through legal channels against the federal government is rarely straightforward.

"You should continue to beg so they will not forget you in prison," Oyemykke advised, stressing that any escalation carries serious risk.

Here is Oyemykke's full Instagram reaction to the DJ Chicken situation below:

What fans are saying about DJ Chicken

The video drew plenty of reactions online, with many viewers agreeing with Oyemykke's take:

@hojaysax wrote:

"He actually admitted he was making fun before he was arrested"

@tifexclusive commented:

"Exactly my point when I saw his post yesterday. The family should just leave DjChicken's lawyer to sort it, escalating the situation might turned out worse."

@pheter_001 said:

"Na to beg oo"

@solomon_eazi reacted:

"Anything you vs federal govt. just beg them oh blud"

@pheter_001 added:

"Sowore case still dey court oo he never win and he can't even win government oo they might possibly be adjourning the case till after Election sef oo"

@sunkanmi_omobolanle shared:

" I believe say the move go just ta epo si chicken #myopinion but sha olorun a ko chicken yo o"

VDM defends DJ Chicken over imprisonment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had defended arrested content creator, DJ Chicken, saying authorities wasted their time arresting him over the threat.

The activist acknowledged that DJ Chicken's comments about taking the president's son's life were criminal, but insisted the creator posed no real danger.

He told the people who got DJ Chicken arrested that they were wasting their time.

Source: Legit.ng